Fantasy Football Summit PPR rankings for 2018

Mike Clay, Jordan Raanan and Eric Karabell explain why the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft could dominate in fantasy. (1:32)

Each year, after the NFL draft is complete, more than 20 men and women, including fantasy writers and editors, NFL writers, researchers and other members of the football operation here at ESPN, spend two full days talking about the game and what to expect in the season ahead. Many topics are discussed from various angles, including the utilization of metrics, film study, fantasy strategy, intel gathered from team sources and much more.

When all is said and done, we emerge with a set of rankings from the group in the room. These are those rankings, and they are for PPR (point-per-reception) scoring formats.

To be clear, they are not to be confused with our ESPN Fantasy staff rankings -- a composite of our five season-long PPR analysts, Matthew Berry, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Field Yates -- which are also available on ESPN.com and updated all the way up to kickoff of the opener in September.

Top 50 overall from Fantasy Football Summit Rank, Player Team Pos Rank 1. Le'Veon Bell PIT RB1 2. Todd Gurley II LAR RB2 3. David Johnson ARI RB3 4. Antonio Brown PIT WR1 5. Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB4 6. DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR2 7. Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR3 8. Kareem Hunt KC RB5 9. Alvin Kamara NO RB6 10. Saquon Barkley NYG RB7 11. Julio Jones ATL WR4 12. Michael Thomas NO WR5 13. Keenan Allen LAC WR6 14. Leonard Fournette JAC RB8 15. A.J. Green CIN WR7 16. Davante Adams GB WR8 17. Melvin Gordon LAC RB9 18. Dalvin Cook MIN RB10 19. Mike Evans TB WR9 20. LeSean McCoy BUF RB11 21. Christian McCaffrey CAR RB12 22. Devonta Freeman ATL RB13 23. Rob Gronkowski NE TE1 24. Travis Kelce KC TE2 25. Adam Thielen MIN WR10 26. Aaron Rodgers GB QB1 27. Doug Baldwin SEA WR11 28. Tyreek Hill KC WR12 29. Tom Brady NE QB2 30. Mark Ingram NO RB14 31. Jerick McKinnon SF RB15 32. Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR13 33. T.Y. Hilton IND WR14 34. Joe Mixon CIN RB16 35. Zach Ertz PHI TE3 36. Demaryius Thomas DEN WR15 37. Stefon Diggs MIN WR16 38. Allen Robinson CHI WR17 39. Alshon Jeffery PHI WR18 40. Russell Wilson SEA QB3 41. Jordan Howard CHI RB17 42. Kenyan Drake MIA RB18 43. Golden Tate DET WR19 44. Josh Gordon CLE WR20 45. Jay Ajayi PHI RB19 46. Derrick Henry TEN RB20 47. Derrius Guice WAS RB21 48. Jarvis Landry CLE WR21 49. Julian Edelman NE WR22 50. Alex Collins BAL RB22

Top 30 QBs from Fantasy Football Summit RANK, PLAYER TEAM 1. Aaron Rodgers GB 2. Tom Brady NE 3. Russell Wilson SEA 4. Deshaun Watson HOU 5. Cam Newton CAR 6. Carson Wentz PHI 7. Drew Brees NO 8. Kirk Cousins MIN 9. Andrew Luck IND 10. Jimmy Garoppolo SF 11. Matthew Stafford DET 12. Ben Roethlisberger PIT 13. Philip Rivers LAC 14. Dak Prescott DAL 15. Alex Smith WAS 16. Patrick Mahomes KC 17. Jared Goff LAR 18. Matt Ryan ATL 19. Jameis Winston TB 20. Marcus Mariota TEN 21. Derek Carr OAK 22. Tyrod Taylor CLE 23. Mitchell Trubisky CHI 24. Blake Bortles JAC 25. Case Keenum DEN 26. Andy Dalton CIN 27. Eli Manning NYG 28. Ryan Tannehill MIA 29. Sam Bradford ARI 30. Josh McCown NYJ

Top 60 RBs from Fantasy Football Summit RANK, PLAYER TEAM 1. Le'Veon Bell PIT 2. Todd Gurley II LAR 3. David Johnson ARI 4. Ezekiel Elliott DAL 5. Kareem Hunt KC 6. Alvin Kamara NO 7. Saquon Barkley NYG 8. Leonard Fournette JAC 9. Melvin Gordon LAC 10. Dalvin Cook MIN 11. LeSean McCoy BUF 12. Christian McCaffrey CAR 13. Devonta Freeman ATL 14. Mark Ingram NO 15. Jerick McKinnon SF 16. Joe Mixon CIN 17. Jordan Howard CHI 18. Kenyan Drake MIA 19. Jay Ajayi PHI 20. Derrick Henry TEN 21. Derrius Guice WAS 22. Alex Collins BAL 23. Lamar Miller HOU 24. Rashaad Penny SEA 25. Dion Lewis TEN 26. Marshawn Lynch OAK 27. Sony Michel NE 28. Duke Johnson Jr. CLE 29. Chris Thompson WAS 30. Royce Freeman DEN 31. Rex Burkhead NE 32. Tevin Coleman ATL 33. Tarik Cohen CHI 34. Carlos Hyde CLE 35. Ronald Jones II TB 36. Nick Chubb CLE 37. Jamaal Williams GB 38. Marlon Mack IND 39. Isaiah Crowell NYJ 40. Aaron Jones GB 41. James White NE 42. Theo Riddick DET 43. Bilal Powell NYJ 44. LeGarrette Blount DET 45. Kerryon Johnson DET 46. Devontae Booker DEN 47. D'Onta Foreman HOU 48. Giovani Bernard CIN 49. Ty Montgomery GB 50. Chris Carson SEA 51. Corey Clement PHI 52. Latavius Murray MIN 53. C.J. Anderson FA 54. Jonathan Stewart NYG 55. Peyton Barber TB 56. Frank Gore MIA 57. Kenneth Dixon BAL 58. Matt Breida SF 59. Doug Martin OAK 60. Rob Kelley WAS

Top 60 WRs from Fantasy Football Summit RANK, PLAYER TEAM 1. Antonio Brown PIT 2. DeAndre Hopkins HOU 3. Odell Beckham Jr. NYG 4. Julio Jones ATL 5. Michael Thomas NO 6. Keenan Allen LAC 7. A.J. Green CIN 8. Davante Adams GB 9. Mike Evans TB 10. Adam Thielen MIN 11. Doug Baldwin SEA 12. Tyreek Hill KC 13. Larry Fitzgerald ARI 14. T.Y. Hilton IND 15. Demaryius Thomas DEN 16. Stefon Diggs MIN 17. Allen Robinson CHI 18. Alshon Jeffery PHI 19. Golden Tate DET 20. Josh Gordon CLE 21. Jarvis Landry CLE 22. Julian Edelman NE 23. Amari Cooper OAK 24. JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 25. Michael Crabtree BAL 26. Robert Woods LAR 27. Brandin Cooks LAR 28. Devin Funchess CAR 29. Marvin Jones Jr. DET 30. Emmanuel Sanders DEN 31. Chris Hogan NE 32. Pierre Garcon SF 33. Cooper Kupp LAR 34. Corey Davis TEN 35. Will Fuller V HOU 36. Robby Anderson NYJ 37. Sammy Watkins KC 38. Jamison Crowder WAS 39. Dez Bryant FA 40. Randall Cobb GB 41. Kelvin Benjamin BUF 42. Jordy Nelson OAK 43. Marquise Goodwin SF 44. DeVante Parker MIA 45. Marqise Lee JAC 46. Nelson Agholor PHI 47. Sterling Shepard NYG 48. DeSean Jackson TB 49. Mohamed Sanu ATL 50. Josh Doctson WAS 51. Rishard Matthews TEN 52. Cameron Meredith NO 53. Allen Hurns DAL 54. Martavis Bryant OAK 55. D.J. Moore CAR 56. Calvin Ridley ATL 57. Kenny Stills MIA 58. Dede Westbrook JAC 59. Mike Williams LAC 60. Paul Richardson WAS

Top 30 TEs from Fantasy Football Summit RANK, PLAYER TEAM 1. Rob Gronkowski NE 2. Travis Kelce KC 3. Zach Ertz PHI 4. Greg Olsen CAR 5. Evan Engram NYG 6. Hunter Henry LAC 7. Delanie Walker TEN 8. Jimmy Graham GB 9. Kyle Rudolph MIN 10. Jack Doyle IND 11. Trey Burton CHI 12. Jordan Reed WAS 13. Charles Clay BUF 14. Tyler Eifert CIN 15. David Njoku CLE 16. Cameron Brate TB 17. George Kittle SF 18. O.J. Howard TB 19. Austin Seferian-Jenkins JAC 20. Jared Cook OAK 21. Austin Hooper ATL 22. Eric Ebron IND 23. Ricky Seals-Jones ARI 24. Benjamin Watson NO 25. Hayden Hurst BAL 26. Vance McDonald PIT 27. Mike Gesicki MIA 28. Rico Gathers DAL 29. Jake Butt DEN 30. Gerald Everett LAR

Top 20 D/STs from Fantasy Football Summit RANK, TEAM 1. Jacksonville Jaguars 2. Philadelphia Eagles 3. Minnesota Vikings 4. Los Angeles Rams 5. Baltimore Ravens 6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Houston Texans 8. Denver Broncos 9. Carolina Panthers 10. New Orleans Saints 11. Pittsburgh Steelers 12. New England Patriots 13. Seattle Seahawks 14. Chicago Bears 15. Detroit Lions 16. Arizona Cardinals 17. Tennessee Titans 18. Atlanta Falcons 19. Kansas City Chiefs 20. Buffalo Bills