Fantasy Football Summit mock draft: 12-team PPR

Matthew Berry gives five takeaways from ESPN's first fantasy football mock draft, including why having a top-five pick is so important. (3:05)

At the conclusion of our 12th annual Fantasy Football Rankings Summit, we conducted a PPR (point-per-reception) mock draft among 12 of the attendees. If you'd like to actually see how the draft unfolded and hear from the participants, check out the Fantasy Football Now Mock Draft Special on ESPN+, one of five exclusive shows from the Fantasy Summit.

Editor's Picks Fantasy Football Summit PPR rankings for 2018 How did our large group of football enthusiasts rank the top fantasy players for the 2018 season? See for yourself. Here are a handful of takeaways, followed by the round-by-round selections:

Running backs ruled the top of the draft, as Todd Gurley II, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson went 1-2-3, and seven of the top nine picks were backs.

For the first time in a handful of years, no tight end was selected in the first two rounds and the first one selected wasn't Rob Gronkowski.

As is often the case in our staff drafts, the crew waited on quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers was the first to go, but not until pick 53.

Two managers even waited until the 14th round to take a signal-caller, and both wound up with someone who finished in the top eight at the position in 2017.

In order of draft position, the participants in this mock were: Kevin Negandhi, Matthew Berry, Stephania Bell, Dan Graziano, KC Joyner, Eric Karabell, Andre' Snellings, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Tim Hasselbeck, Mike Clay, Adam Schefter and Matt Bowen.

Round 1 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 1 Negandhi Todd Gurley II, LAR RB1 2 2 Berry Le'Veon Bell, Pit RB2 3 3 Bell David Johnson, Ari RB3 4 4 Graziano Antonio Brown, Pit WR1 5 5 Joyner Ezekiel Elliott, Dal RB4 6 6 Karabell DeAndre Hopkins, Hou WR2 7 7 Snellings Saquon Barkley, NYG RB5 8 8 Cockcroft Kareem Hunt, KC RB6 9 9 Hasselbeck Alvin Kamara, NO RB7 10 10 Clay Julio Jones, Atl WR3 11 11 Schefter Michael Thomas, NO WR4 12 12 Bowen Leonard Fournette, Jax RB8

Round 2 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 13 Bowen Keenan Allen, LAC WR5 2 14 Schefter Davante Adams, GB WR6 3 15 Clay Odell Beckham Jr., NYG WR7 4 16 Hasselbeck LeSean McCoy, Buf RB9 5 17 Cockcroft Dalvin Cook, Min RB10 6 18 Snellings A.J. Green, Cin WR8 7 19 Karabell Melvin Gordon, LAC RB11 8 20 Joyner Christian McCaffrey, Car RB12 9 21 Graziano Mike Evans, TB WR9 10 22 Bell Adam Thielen, Min WR10 11 23 Berry Devonta Freeman, Atl RB13 12 24 Negandhi Demaryius Thomas, Den WR11

Round 3 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 25 Negandhi Travis Kelce, KC TE1 2 26 Berry Doug Baldwin, Sea WR12 3 27 Bell Jerick McKinnon, SF RB14 4 28 Graziano Mark Ingram, NO RB15 5 29 Joyner Rob Gronkowski, NE TE2 6 30 Karabell Larry Fitzgerald, Ari WR13 7 31 Snellings Joe Mixon, Cin RB16 8 32 Cockcroft Tyreek Hill, KC WR14 9 33 Hasselbeck T.Y. Hilton, Ind WR15 10 34 Clay Rashaad Penny, Sea RB17 11 35 Schefter Stefon Diggs, Min WR16 12 36 Bowen Derrius Guice, Wsh RB18

Round 4 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 37 Bowen Allen Robinson, Chi WR17 2 38 Schefter Sony Michel, NE RB19 3 39 Clay Zach Ertz, Phi TE3 4 40 Hasselbeck JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pit WR18 5 41 Cockcroft Golden Tate, Det WR19 6 42 Snellings Josh Gordon, Cle WR20 7 43 Karabell Jarvis Landry, Cle WR21 8 44 Joyner Julian Edelman, NE WR22 9 45 Graziano Amari Cooper, Oak WR23 10 46 Bell Robert Woods, LAR WR24 11 47 Berry Alshon Jeffery, Phi WR25 12 48 Negandhi Marvin Jones Jr., Det WR26

Round 5 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 49 Negandhi Brandin Cooks, LAR WR27 2 50 Berry Kenyan Drake, Mia RB20 3 51 Bell Derrick Henry, Ten RB21 4 52 Graziano Jordan Howard, Chi RB22 5 53 Joyner Aaron Rodgers, GB QB1 6 54 Karabell Royce Freeman, Den RB23 7 55 Snellings Deshaun Watson, Hou QB2 8 56 Cockcroft Jay Ajayi, Phi RB24 9 57 Hasselbeck Pierre Garcon, SF WR28 10 58 Clay Ronald Jones II, TB RB25 11 59 Schefter Hunter Henry, LAC TE4 12 60 Bowen Chris Hogan, NE WR29

Round 6 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 61 Bowen Greg Olsen, Car TE5 2 62 Schefter Evan Engram, NYG TE6 3 63 Clay Michael Crabtree, Bal WR30 4 64 Hasselbeck Tom Brady, NE QB3 5 65 Cockcroft Emmanuel Sanders, Den WR31 6 66 Snellings Alex Collins, Bal RB26 7 67 Karabell Marshawn Lynch, Oak RB27 8 68 Joyner Cooper Kupp, LAR WR32 9 69 Graziano Duke Johnson Jr., Cle RB28 10 70 Bell Delanie Walker, Ten TE7 11 71 Berry Devin Funchess, Car WR33 12 72 Negandhi Marlon Mack, Ind RB29

Round 7 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 73 Negandhi Nick Chubb, Cle RB30 2 74 Berry Russell Wilson, Sea QB4 3 75 Bell Jamison Crowder, Wsh WR34 4 76 Graziano Cam Newton, Car QB5 5 77 Joyner Jimmy Graham, GB TE8 6 78 Karabell Lamar Miller, Hou RB31 7 79 Snellings Will Fuller V, Hou WR35 8 80 Cockcroft Carson Wentz, Phi QB6 9 81 Hasselbeck Dion Lewis, Ten RB32 10 82 Clay Corey Davis, Ten WR36 11 83 Schefter Chris Thompson, Wsh RB33 12 84 Bowen Randall Cobb, GB WR37

Round 8 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 85 Bowen Tevin Coleman, Atl RB34 2 86 Schefter Tarik Cohen, Chi RB35 3 87 Clay Sammy Watkins, KC WR38 4 88 Hasselbeck Jordan Reed, Wsh TE9 5 89 Cockcroft DeVante Parker, Mia WR39 6 90 Snellings Trey Burton, Chi TE10 7 91 Karabell Jack Doyle, Ind TE11 8 92 Joyner Carlos Hyde, Cle RB36 9 93 Graziano Kelvin Benjamin, Buf WR40 10 94 Bell Rex Burkhead, NE RB37 11 95 Berry Isaiah Crowell, NYJ RB38 12 96 Negandhi Marqise Lee, Jax WR41

Round 9 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 97 Negandhi Nelson Agholor, Phi WR42 2 98 Berry Kyle Rudolph, Min TE12 3 99 Bell Jimmy Garoppolo, SF QB7 4 100 Graziano Tyler Eifert, Cin TE13 5 101 Joyner Aaron Jones, GB RB39 6 102 Karabell Robby Anderson, NYJ WR43 7 103 Snellings Jamaal Williams, GB RB40 8 104 Cockcroft Marquise Goodwin, SF WR44 9 105 Hasselbeck DeSean Jackson, TB WR45 10 106 Clay Kerryon Johnson, Det RB41 11 107 Schefter Jaguars D/ST DST1 12 108 Bowen Josh Doctson, Wsh WR46

Round 10 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 109 Bowen James White, NE RB42 2 110 Schefter Drew Brees, NO QB8 3 111 Clay Jordan Wilkins, Ind RB43 4 112 Hasselbeck Theo Riddick, Det RB44 5 113 Cockcroft D'Onta Foreman, Hou RB45 6 114 Snellings Andrew Luck, Ind QB9 7 115 Karabell Dez Bryant, FA WR47 8 116 Joyner Jordy Nelson, Oak WR48 9 117 Graziano Chris Carson, Sea RB46 10 118 Bell Mohamed Sanu, Atl WR49 11 119 Berry Corey Clement, Phi RB47 12 120 Negandhi Allen Hurns, Dal WR50

Round 11 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 121 Negandhi Ben Roethlisberger, Pit QB10 2 122 Berry Rams D/ST DST2 3 123 Bell Devontae Booker, Den RB48 4 124 Graziano Sterling Shepard, NYG WR51 5 125 Joyner Kenny Golladay, Det WR52 6 126 Karabell Cameron Meredith, NO WR53 7 127 Snellings Martavis Bryant, Oak WR54 8 128 Cockcroft Bilal Powell, NYJ RB49 9 129 Hasselbeck Tyler Lockett, Sea WR55 10 130 Clay D.J. Moore, Car WR56 11 131 Schefter Jordan Matthews, NE WR57 12 132 Bowen Patrick Mahomes, KC QB11

Round 12 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 133 Bowen Calvin Ridley, Atl WR58 2 134 Schefter Matt Breida, SF RB50 3 135 Clay C.J. Anderson, FA RB51 4 136 Hasselbeck LeGarrette Blount, Det RB52 5 137 Cockcroft Kenny Stills, Mia WR59 6 138 Snellings Eagles D/ST DST3 7 139 Karabell Darren Sproles, Phi RB53 8 140 Joyner Kenneth Dixon, Bal RB54 9 141 Graziano Mike Williams, LAC WR60 10 142 Bell Giovani Bernard, Cin RB55 11 143 Berry Chester Rogers, Ind WR61 12 144 Negandhi Frank Gore, Mia RB56

Round 13 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 145 Negandhi Terrelle Pryor Sr., NYJ WR62 2 146 Berry George Kittle, SF TE14 3 147 Bell Cameron Brate, TB TE15 4 148 Graziano Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jax TE16 5 149 Joyner Vikings D/ST DST4 6 150 Karabell Nyheim Hines, Ind RB57 7 151 Snellings Charles Clay, Buf TE17 8 152 Cockcroft David Njoku, Cle TE18 9 153 Hasselbeck Chris Ivory, Buf RB58 10 154 Clay Anthony Miller, Chi WR63 11 155 Schefter Justin Tucker, Bal K1 12 156 Bowen Christian Kirk, Ari WR64

Round 14 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 157 Bowen Javorius Allen, Bal RB59 2 158 Schefter Chris Godwin, TB WR65 3 159 Clay Kirk Cousins, Min QB12 4 160 Hasselbeck Eric Ebron, Ind TE19 5 161 Cockcroft Matthew Stafford, Det QB13 6 162 Snellings John Ross, Cin WR66 7 163 Karabell Philip Rivers, LAC QB14 8 164 Joyner Ted Ginn Jr., NO WR67 9 165 Graziano Chargers D/ST DST5 10 166 Bell Donte Moncrief, Jax WR68 11 167 Berry Danny Amendola, Mia WR69 12 168 Negandhi Austin Hooper, Atl TE20

Round 15 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 169 Negandhi Titans D/ST DST6 2 170 Berry James Conner, Pit RB60 3 171 Bell Texans D/ST DST7 4 172 Graziano Jeremy Hill, NE RB61 5 173 Joyner Peyton Barber, TB RB62 6 174 Karabell Ravens D/ST DST8 7 175 Snellings Quincy Enunwa, NYJ WR70 8 176 Cockcroft Stephen Gostkowski, NE K2 9 177 Hasselbeck Broncos D/ST DST9 10 178 Clay Patriots D/ST DST10 11 179 Schefter Dede Westbrook, Jax WR71 12 180 Bowen Saints D/ST DST11