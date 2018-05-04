        <
        >

          Fantasy Football Summit mock draft: 12-team PPR

          play
          Berry recommends waiting for a QB in fantasy draft (3:05)

          Matthew Berry gives five takeaways from ESPN's first fantasy football mock draft, including why having a top-five pick is so important. (3:05)

          8:53 AM ET

          At the conclusion of our 12th annual Fantasy Football Rankings Summit, we conducted a PPR (point-per-reception) mock draft among 12 of the attendees. If you'd like to actually see how the draft unfolded and hear from the participants, check out the Fantasy Football Now Mock Draft Special on ESPN+, one of five exclusive shows from the Fantasy Summit.

          Here are a handful of takeaways, followed by the round-by-round selections:

          • Running backs ruled the top of the draft, as Todd Gurley II, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson went 1-2-3, and seven of the top nine picks were backs.

          • For the first time in a handful of years, no tight end was selected in the first two rounds and the first one selected wasn't Rob Gronkowski.

          • As is often the case in our staff drafts, the crew waited on quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers was the first to go, but not until pick 53.

          • Two managers even waited until the 14th round to take a signal-caller, and both wound up with someone who finished in the top eight at the position in 2017.

          In order of draft position, the participants in this mock were: Kevin Negandhi, Matthew Berry, Stephania Bell, Dan Graziano, KC Joyner, Eric Karabell, Andre' Snellings, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Tim Hasselbeck, Mike Clay, Adam Schefter and Matt Bowen.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.