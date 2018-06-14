        <
          2018 fantasy football cheat sheets

            PPR positional cheat sheet

            One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, auction value and bye weeks for leagues that award one point for each catch. Download »

            PPR top-300 cheat sheet

            This sheet features 300 players in order of overall draft value, with positional rank, auction value and bye-week information for leagues that reward each catch with a point. Download »

            Non-PPR positional cheat sheet

            For leagues using the traditional scoring format that doesn't reward an extra point for each reception. One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, auction value and bye weeks. Download »

            Non-PPR top-300 cheat sheet

            This sheet features 300 players in order of overall draft value with positional rank, auction value and bye-week information. Download »

            NFL team depth chart cheat sheets

            Fantasy depth charts for each NFL team: top two QBs, three running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends and a kicker. Prioritized by fantasy value in PPR leagues rather than role defined on traditional NFL depth chart, includes players' positional ranks. Download »

            Dynasty rankings

            Features the top 240 players and 60 best rookies to make all of your keeper and dynasty league decisions. Includes the age of players at the start of the 2018 season. Download »

