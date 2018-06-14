PPR positional cheat sheet

One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, auction value and bye weeks for leagues that award one point for each catch. Download »

PPR top-300 cheat sheet

This sheet features 300 players in order of overall draft value, with positional rank, auction value and bye-week information for leagues that reward each catch with a point. Download »

Non-PPR positional cheat sheet

For leagues using the traditional scoring format that doesn't reward an extra point for each reception. One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, auction value and bye weeks. Download »

Non-PPR top-300 cheat sheet

This sheet features 300 players in order of overall draft value with positional rank, auction value and bye-week information. Download »