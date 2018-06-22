Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team PPR

June 21 marked the first day of summer, so what better day to have a mock fantasy football draft? After all, the next season is ... football season!

Mock drafts mostly speak for themselves, as we look to see where certain players are being taken and which positions are thinning out when.

However, If you're new to fantasy football -- or want a little refresher -- check out our ESPN Fantasy Football 101, or more specifically, our detailed breakdown of the hows and whys of mock drafting.

This is a PPR (point per reception) draft, which means each player will earn one fantasy point for each catch he makes. You can check out our expert PPR rankings here.

NOTE: This mock draft took place prior to the announcement that the NFL plans to suspend Jameis Winston for the first three games of the season.

The participants in order of draft position were Field Yates, Eric Karabell, Matt Bowen, Stephania Bell, Tom Carpenter, Jim McCormick, Mike Clay, KC Joyner, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Matthew Berry.

Round 1 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 1 Yates Le'Veon Bell, Pit RB1 2 2 Karabell Todd Gurley II, LAR RB2 3 3 Bowen David Johnson, Ari RB3 4 4 Bell Antonio Brown, Pit WR1 5 5 Carpenter DeAndre Hopkins, Hou WR2 6 6 McCormick Ezekiel Elliott, Dal RB4 7 7 Clay Saquon Barkley, NYG RB5 8 8 Joyner Kareem Hunt, KC RB6 9 9 Cockcroft Alvin Kamara, NO RB7 10 10 Berry Julio Jones, Atl WR3

Round 2 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 11 Berry Michael Thomas, NO WR4 2 12 Cockcroft Odell Beckham Jr., NYG WR5 3 13 Joyner A.J. Green, Cin WR6 4 14 Clay Keenan Allen, LAC WR7 5 15 McCormick Melvin Gordon, LAC RB8 6 16 Carpenter Dalvin Cook, Min RB9 7 17 Bell Leonard Fournette, Jax RB10 8 18 Bowen Davante Adams, GB WR8 9 19 Karabell LeSean McCoy, Buf RB11 10 20 Yates Mike Evans, TB WR9

Round 3 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 21 Yates Christian McCaffrey, Car RB12 2 22 Karabell Adam Thielen, Min WR10 3 23 Bowen Rob Gronkowski, NE TE1 4 24 Bell Jerick McKinnon, SF RB13 5 25 Carpenter Travis Kelce, KC TE2 6 26 McCormick Larry Fitzgerald, Ari WR11 7 27 Clay Devonta Freeman, Atl RB14 8 28 Joyner Stefon Diggs, Min WR12 9 29 Cockcroft Doug Baldwin, Sea WR13 10 30 Berry Zach Ertz, Phi TE3

Round 4 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 31 Berry Tyreek Hill, KC WR14 2 32 Cockcroft Joe Mixon, Cin RB15 3 33 Joyner Derrick Henry, Ten RB16 4 34 Clay T.Y. Hilton, Ind WR15 5 35 McCormick Demaryius Thomas, Den WR16 6 36 Carpenter Aaron Rodgers, GB QB1 7 37 Bell Allen Robinson, Chi WR17 8 38 Bowen Josh Gordon, Cle WR18 9 39 Karabell Golden Tate, Det WR19 10 40 Yates Kenyan Drake, Mia RB17

Round 5 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 41 Yates Amari Cooper, Oak WR20 2 42 Karabell Jordan Howard, Chi RB18 3 43 Bowen Derrius Guice, Wsh RB19 4 44 Bell Julian Edelman, NE WR21 5 45 Carpenter Alex Collins, Bal RB20 6 46 McCormick Alshon Jeffery, Phi WR22 7 47 Clay Rashaad Penny, Sea RB21 8 48 Joyner Jay Ajayi, Phi RB22 9 49 Cockcroft JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pit WR23 10 50 Berry Royce Freeman, Den RB23

Round 6 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 51 Berry Ronald Jones II, TB RB24 2 52 Cockcroft Greg Olsen, Car TE4 3 53 Joyner Jarvis Landry, Cle WR24 4 54 Clay Sony Michel, NE RB25 5 55 McCormick Mark Ingram, NO RB26 6 56 Carpenter Sammy Watkins, KC WR25 7 57 Bell Delanie Walker, Ten TE5 8 58 Bowen Robert Woods, LAR WR26 9 59 Karabell Pierre Garcon, SF WR27 10 60 Yates Emmanuel Sanders, Den WR28

Round 7 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 61 Yates Michael Crabtree, Bal WR29 2 62 Karabell Duke Johnson Jr., Cle RB27 3 63 Bowen Tom Brady, NE QB2 4 64 Bell Dion Lewis, Ten RB28 5 65 Carpenter Tarik Cohen, Chi RB29 6 66 McCormick Chris Hogan, NE WR30 7 67 Clay Marvin Jones Jr., Det WR31 8 68 Joyner Jimmy Graham, GB TE6 9 69 Cockcroft Lamar Miller, Hou RB30 10 70 Berry Marshawn Lynch, Oak RB31

Round 8 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 71 Berry Devin Funchess, Car WR32 2 72 Cockcroft Corey Davis, Ten WR33 3 73 Joyner Brandin Cooks, LAR WR34 4 74 Clay Evan Engram, NYG TE7 5 75 McCormick Russell Wilson, Sea QB3 6 76 Carpenter Will Fuller V, Hou WR35 7 77 Bell Cooper Kupp, LAR WR36 8 78 Bowen Jamison Crowder, Wsh WR37 9 79 Karabell DeVante Parker, Mia WR38 10 80 Yates Deshaun Watson, Hou QB4

Round 9 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 81 Yates Jordan Reed, Wsh TE8 2 82 Karabell Jamaal Williams, GB RB32 3 83 Bowen Nick Chubb, Cle RB33 4 84 Bell Carson Wentz, Phi QB5 5 85 Carpenter Kerryon Johnson, Det RB34 6 86 McCormick Rex Burkhead, NE RB35 7 87 Clay Tevin Coleman, Atl RB36 8 88 Joyner Aaron Jones, GB RB37 9 89 Cockcroft Randall Cobb, GB WR39 10 90 Berry Marlon Mack, Ind RB38

Round 10 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 91 Berry Isaiah Crowell, NYJ RB39 2 92 Cockcroft Chris Thompson, Wsh RB40 3 93 Joyner Kirk Cousins, Min QB6 4 94 Clay Cam Newton, Car QB7 5 95 McCormick Kyle Rudolph, Min TE9 6 96 Carpenter Josh Doctson, Wsh WR40 7 97 Bell Marquise Goodwin, SF WR41 8 98 Bowen Nelson Agholor, Phi WR42 9 99 Karabell Robby Anderson, NYJ WR43 10 100 Yates Allen Hurns, Dal WR44

Round 11 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 101 Yates Rishard Matthews, Ten WR45 2 102 Karabell Trey Burton, Chi TE10 3 103 Bowen Sterling Shepard, NYG WR46 4 104 Bell Devontae Booker, Den RB41 5 105 Carpenter D'Onta Foreman, Hou RB42 6 106 McCormick Kelvin Benjamin, Buf WR47 7 107 Clay Jordy Nelson, Oak WR48 8 108 Joyner Kenny Golladay, Det WR49 9 109 Cockcroft C.J. Anderson, Car RB43 10 110 Berry Drew Brees, NO QB8

Round 12 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 111 Berry Kalen Ballage, Mia RB44 2 112 Cockcroft DeSean Jackson, TB WR50 3 113 Joyner Marqise Lee, Jax WR51 4 114 Clay Andrew Luck, Ind QB9 5 115 McCormick Dez Bryant, FA WR52 6 116 Carpenter Jaguars D/ST DST1 7 117 Bell Jimmy Garoppolo, SF QB10 8 118 Bowen Calvin Ridley, Atl WR53 9 119 Karabell Matthew Stafford, Det QB11 10 120 Yates Nyheim Hines, Ind RB45

Round 13 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 121 Yates D.J. Moore, Car WR54 2 122 Karabell Patrick Mahomes, KC QB12 3 123 Bowen Bilal Powell, NYJ RB46 4 124 Bell James White, NE RB47 5 125 Carpenter Kenny Stills, Mia WR55 6 126 McCormick Jack Doyle, Ind TE11 7 127 Clay Carlos Hyde, Cle RB48 8 128 Joyner Theo Riddick, Det RB49 9 129 Cockcroft Ben Roethlisberger, Pit QB13 10 130 Berry Jordan Matthews, NE WR56

Round 14 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 131 Berry Corey Clement, Phi RB50 2 132 Cockcroft Jameis Winston, TB QB14 3 133 Joyner Rams D/ST DST2 4 134 Clay Paul Richardson, Wsh WR57 5 135 McCormick Mike Williams, LAC WR58 6 136 Carpenter Giovani Bernard, Cin RB51 7 137 Bell Tyler Lockett, Sea WR59 8 138 Bowen Jordan Wilkins, Ind RB52 9 139 Karabell Eagles D/ST DST3 10 140 Yates Christian Kirk, Ari WR60

Round 15 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 141 Yates Vikings D/ST DST4 2 142 Karabell Chris Ivory, Buf RB53 3 143 Bowen Texans D/ST DST5 4 144 Bell Ravens D/ST DST6 5 145 Carpenter Greg Zuerlein, LAR K1 6 146 McCormick Chargers D/ST DST7 7 147 Clay Patriots D/ST DST8 8 148 Joyner Ted Ginn Jr., NO WR61 9 149 Cockcroft Broncos D/ST DST9 10 150 Berry Panthers D/ST DST10