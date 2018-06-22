Fantasy football mock draft: 10-team PPR

June 21 marked the first day of summer, so what better day to have a mock fantasy football draft? After all, the next season is ... football season!
Mock drafts mostly speak for themselves, as we look to see where certain players are being taken and which positions are thinning out when.
However, If you're new to fantasy football -- or want a little refresher -- check out our ESPN Fantasy Football 101, or more specifically, our detailed breakdown of the hows and whys of mock drafting.
This is a PPR (point per reception) draft, which means each player will earn one fantasy point for each catch he makes. You can check out our expert PPR rankings here.
NOTE: This mock draft took place prior to the announcement that the NFL plans to suspend Jameis Winston for the first three games of the season.
The participants in order of draft position were Field Yates, Eric Karabell, Matt Bowen, Stephania Bell, Tom Carpenter, Jim McCormick, Mike Clay, KC Joyner, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Matthew Berry.