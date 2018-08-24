Matthew Berry's top-200 fantasy football PPR rankings

Here are my top 200 rankings for the 2018 season. Don't follow them. OK, don't follow them religiously. They are designed to be a guideline. Truthfully, only the top 50 or so really matters, after that you should be drafting based on positional and team need. Use the specific positional ranks at that point.

Also, don't follow these ranks without understanding they were created with ESPN standard leagues in mind. That means they are for 10-team redraft leagues (no keepers) with PPR scoring, where you start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex, one kicker, one defense/special teams unit and seven bench spots. If you are in a league with different scoring and/or positional requirements, these ranks would be slightly different, though if you read these ranks with Love/Hate, 100 Facts, my Draft-Day Manifesto and everything else I have done in mind, you'll be fine.

In the later rounds, players who have bigger upside but also bigger risk I rank higher. It goes back to my "range of outcomes" theory that I detailed in the Manifesto. I highly suggest you do a bunch of mock drafts as well. Practice does, in fact, make perfect. Happy drafting!

