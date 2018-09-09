To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically around 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: TE Hayden Hurst (foot), RB Roc Thomas (ankle), TE Vance McDonald (foot), WR Curtis Samuel (chest), WR Maurice Harris (concussion), DE Markus Golden (knee/ACL), RB Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute)

Defense: DE Willie Henry (abdomen), LB Olivier Vernon (ankle), DT Vita Vea (calf), CB De'Vante Harris (hamstring, injured reserve), CB Kayvon Webster (Achilles), LB Dekoda Watson (hamstring), LB Rashaan Evans (hamstring), LB Harold Landry (ankle), S Kendrick Lewis (foot), CB E.J. Gaines (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot), LB K.J. Wright (knee), S Kam Chancellor (neck), DE Datone Jones (knee), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (arm), S Josh Jones (ankle), CB Brent Grimes (groin)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (eight scheduled)

Offense:

WR Sammie Coates Jr. (questionable, hamstring)

WR Will Fuller V (questionable, hamstring)

WR Keke Coutee (questionable, hamstring)

RB Sony Michel (questionable, knee)

WR DeVante Parker (doubtful, finger)

WR Cody Core (doubtful, back)

RB Marlon Mack (questionable, hamstring)

Defense:

LB Julian Stanford (questionable, nose)

LB Kenny Young (questionable, knee)

CB Maurice Canady (questionable, leg)

LB Duke Ejiofor (questionable, hamstring)

S Nate Ebner (questionable, knee)

LB Malcolm Smith (doubtful, hamstring)

CB Mackensie Alexander (doubtful, ankle)

CB Xavier Rhodes (questionable, hamstring)

LB James Burgess Jr. (doubtful, concussion)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (four scheduled)

Offense:

TE Chris Manhertz (questionable, foot)

RB T.J. Logan (questionable, ankle)

TE Jermaine Gresham (questionable, Achilles)

Defense:

S Eric Berry (doubtful, heel)

S Kavon Frazier (questionable, shoulder)

CB Chidobe Awuzie (questionable, back)

DT Robert Nkemdiche (questionable, foot)

DT Olsen Pierre (questionable, thumb)

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears

TE Daniel Brown (doubtful, shoulder)

Green Bay Packers

LB Oren Burks (questionable, shoulder)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:25 a.m.): Various sources tell Schefter that Will Fuller V will test his hamstring prior to kickoff before making a final decision on his status, but he is unlikely to play. It also appears DeVante Parker is not likely to play. On the positive side of the coin, both Greg Olsen and Josh Gordon appear to be "good to go."

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.