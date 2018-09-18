Each week of the NFL campaign we sift through the deeper options at each position with an eye on identifying streaming fantasy commodities with valuable matchups to consider.

Even during these early weeks of the season, you might require replacement options for injured or suspended players or if you are merely dealing with depth issues. We have some choice names to consider for those seeking widely available options at each position.

Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (available in 94.0 percent of ESPN leagues)

Deep on the waiver wire at quarterback, you aren't going to find anything you can trust on a weekly basis, but seeing Tannehill display the type of mobility he featured on Sunday against the New York Jets might just be the closest thing. It's easy to forget, that in 2014, Tannehill was the eighth-highest-scoring fantasy quarterback, a feat that he attained in part because of the 311 rushing yards he managed that season. Tannehill's weapons this season leave a lot to be desired, but facing the Oakland Raiders makes him the most startable of quarterbacks who are owned in less than 20 percent of ESPN leagues.

Don't expect miracles in the matchup. The Raiders haven't allowed either of their opposing quarterbacks to break 233 yards passing. However, there's not much of a risk in Tannehill losing points due to turnovers, as Oakland has just one interception. Seeing slower-footed Case Keenum carry three times for 16 yards against the Raiders in Week 2, including a 1-yard score, is also encouraging. Look for Tannehill to eclipse 200 passing yards, with another 20 on the ground, which means if he can manage a couple of scores, he'll crack the top 15 at the position this week. --Daube

Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (91.6 percent available)

It hasn't always been pretty, but Flacco has been producing QB1-caliber fantasy results during his past eight regular-season starts; he's averaged 17.3 fantasy points since Week 12 of last season (tied with Jared Goff at QB13 in this span). The Broncos, meanwhile, have ceded 17.97 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. While the sample is small, it appears the Baltimore passing offense has some untapped fantasy value to consider at home this week. --McCormick

Running back

Marcus Murphy, Buffalo Bills (99.1 percent available)

Our trusted colleague, Adam Schefter, reported yesterday that Bills starting running back LeSean McCoy is dealing with cracked rib cartilage and could potentially miss one game. If he is indeed out -- and that's no sure thing, because he has apparently played through this type of injury before -- Murphy is the Buffalo back you want to start. While some may think Chris Ivory would be the bell cow, Ivory has just five carries for 10 yards so far this season, compared to Murphy's nine rushes for 37 yards. Unfortunately, the Bills are playing the Minnesota Vikings, so Murphy will have his work cut out for him. That being said, the Vikings have allowed 188 rushing yards this season. Considering they've played the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, each of whom was without their projected top back in Aaron Jones and Jerick McKinnon, respectively. Look for Murphy to gain at least 65 yards on the ground if McCoy does indeed sit this one out, making him a suitable streaming option. --Daube

Javorius Allen, Baltimore Ravens (81.2 percent available)

Denver has been solid in defending opposing backfields (10th-fewest fantasy points allowed) on the young season, but a strong precedent for passing usage supports a stable floor for Allen in PPR formats. The loss of Kenneth Dixon to injured reserve only serves to increase Allen's snap and touch count in the weeks ahead. Much like Flacco, Allen isn't exactly an exciting selection, but he is quietly well-positioned to produce flex-worthy results given rewarding red zone and receiving roles. --McCormick

Wide receiver

Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns (96.2 percent available)

With Jarvis Landry limited in Monday's practice and Josh Gordon now in New England, Callaway will be a main piece of the Cleveland Browns' passing attack on Thursday night. Even if Landry is 100 percent, the fact that Callaway ran just one fewer route than the Browns' No. 1 wide receiver during Week 2 speaks volumes about his role going forward in this offense. While the New York Jets seemed solid defensively in Week 1, they've allowed five different wide receivers to post at least three catches against them through two weeks. Assuming Callaway joins this group on Thursday, with his average depth of target being 17 yards downfield, he can be penciled in for 50-plus yards receiving. --Daube

John Brown, Baltimore Ravens (75.9 percent available)

With no intention of building a full Baltimore stack, "Smokey" earns a nomination thanks to leading the Ravens in air yardage and end zone targets on the young season. Even if Michael Crabtree leads the team in targets, Brown is on pace to consume a much more valuable blend of vertical and red zone attention. The Broncos have been middle-of-the-pack in defending opposing receivers this season, while it takes only one big play for Brown to meet cost from the WR3 or flex spot this Sunday. --McCormick

Tight end

Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers (96.7 percent available)

James isn't just a streaming option, he's a must-add in all formats. Ben Roethlisberger appears to be utilizing James like Heath Miller was employed years ago. Miller was a borderline top-10 TE for most of his career and James ranks second in fantasy points and receiving yardage among tight ends through the first two weeks of the season. Of course, playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week won't hurt his streaming prospects, as they've allowed three different tight ends to have at least four receptions through two weeks, including Zach Ertz's 11 receptions for 94 yards this past Sunday. Look for James to have at least four catches, which makes him a must-start at the tight end position. --Daube

Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals (86.5 percent available)

One of the better athletes at the position, Seals-Jones might finally tap into his impressive upside this season if his stellar usage pattern persists. "RSJ" has been targeted six times in each game and is playing a healthy number of snaps. There is clearly some hazard in trusting a player with a short receiving résum@#233;, but I'm willing to assume such risks given an underappreciated mix of opportunity and talent. --McCormick

Defense/Special teams

Cleveland Browns (94.5 percent available) versus N.Y. Jets

It is really easy to hate on the Cleveland Browns since they've won exactly one game since the start of the 2016 season. Blowing good chances to win in both Week 1 and 2 doesn't scream for confidence, either. But consider that fewer than 20 players remain from last season's final roster and you can see the new front office turned this roster over in a major way. Next, consider who they played: the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. How many teams in the NFL would have held these two teams to 21 points each week? How many teams would have had their defensive teams average ten fantasy points in those same matchups? The number is very small. In going against New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, the Browns will have a much easier challenge than what the Super Bowl winning quarterbacks of Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees presented. Darnold looked very good on opening weekend against a Detroit Lions team that hasn't found its stride, but struggled mightily against the Miami Dolphins. With this being Darnold's first Thursday night game, you have to give the edge to the Browns' defense and special teams because of the short window for preparation. --Daube

Cincinnati Bengals (96.8 percent available) at Panthers

A road dog isn't always an ideal target for a streaming D/ST, but I'll make the exception here given that the Bengals claim a solid pass defense (6.4 yards per dropback allowed) and top defensive line, while the Panthers are 18th in points per drive on offense. It also helps that the spread is close and the point total modest for this trip to Charlotte. --McCormick

Individual defensive players

Defensive line

Larry Ogunjobi, Cleveland Browns (76.5 percent available)

A pivotal member of an impressive front seven for the Browns, Ogunjobi leads the team in sacks and is second only to Myles Garrett among the team's linemen in snaps. In an every-down role for the Browns as a penetrator and run-stopper, Ogunjobi is the rare defensive tackle worthy of starting in your DL spot. This week could be particularly fruitful facing a Jets team currently allowing a sack on 7.4 percent of Darnold's dropbacks (10th highest in the NFL). --McCormick

Linebacker

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts (92.0 percent available)

If you are into things like 18 tackles and getting to the quarterback, then Leonard might be your guy. After enjoying an amazing line on the road against the Redskins, Leonard heads up to South Philly with potential to deliver yet another surprising LB1 performance. --McCormick

Defensive back

Kavon Frazier, Dallas Cowboys (93.4 percent available)

Not only does Frazier lead the Dallas defense in snaps through two weeks, he's also recorded a sack and tallied two pass breakups and eight solo tackles in the process. As an every-down playmaker for the Cowboys, Frazier is quickly becoming a bankable fantasy starter for those who wisely waited on defensive back in drafts. --McCormick