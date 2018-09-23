Field Yates explains how a fantasy manager's patience could pay off with Josh Gordon, while Matthew Berry has a more cautious take on the WR. (1:51)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically around 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Ruled out before Sunday

Offense: RB Devonta Freeman (knee), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), RB Jay Ajayi (back), RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring), RB Joe Mixon (knee/meniscus), TE Greg Olsen (foot), K Greg Zuerlein (groin), WR Doug Baldwin (knee/MCL)

Defense: DT Tyeler Davison (foot), LB Manti Te'o (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), CB Kevin King (groin), DT Denico Autry (ankle), DE Everson Griffen (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs), DT P.J. Hall (ankle), LB Olivier Vernon (ankle), CB Eli Apple (groin), DE Joey Bosa (foot), S Kam Chancellor (neck), S Patrick Chung (concussion)

Early games, 1 p.m. ET (10 scheduled)

Offense:

QB Aaron Rodgers (questionable, knee/MCL)

WR Paul Richardson (questionable, shoulder)

WR Maurice Harris (questionable, concussion)

RB Corey Clement (questionable, quadriceps)

WR Alshon Jeffery (questionable, shoulder)

RB LeSean McCoy (questionable, ribs)

QB Marcus Mariota (questionable, elbow)

RB T.J. Yeldon (questionable, ankle)

RB Leonard Fournette (questionable, hamstring)

WR Marquise Goodwin (questionable, quadriceps)

RB Spencer Ware (questionable, knee)

Defense:

LB Oren Burks (questionable, shoulder)

LB Zach Brown (questionable, oblique)

S Clayton Geathers (questionable, knee)

CB Taron Johnson (questionable, shoulder)

S Reshad Jones (questionable, shoulder)

LB Brandon Marshall (questionable, knee)

DT Michael Pierce (questionable, foot)

LB C.J. Mosley (questionable, knee)

LB Matthew Judon (questionable, hamstring)

DE Michael Johnson (questionable, knee)

LB Preston Brown (questionable, ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (questionable, groin)

CB Jalen Ramsey (questionable, ankle)

S Jaquiski Tartt (questionable, shoulder)

S Eric Berry (doubtful, heel)

Late games, 4:05 and 4:25 p.m. ET (three scheduled)

Offense:

FB Derek Watt (questionable, thumb)

WR Travis Benjamin (questionable, foot)

TE Antonio Gates (questionable, illness)

WR Cole Beasley (questionable, ankle)

WR Larry Fitzgerald (questionable, hamstring)

TE Jermaine Gresham (questionable, Achilles)

Defense:

LB Mark Barron (doubtful, ankle)

LB Sean Lee (questionable, hamstring)

S Xavier Woods (questionable, hamstring)

S Earl Thomas (questionable, personal)

DE Markus Golden (questionable, knee/ACL)

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriots:

WR Josh Gordon (questionable, hamstring)

DE Trey Flowers (doubtful, concussion)

CB Eric Rowe (questionable, groin)

Detroit Lions:

WR Marvin Jones Jr. (questionable, ankle)

DE Ezekiel Ansah (questionable, shoulder)

CB Darius Slay (questionable, concussion)

Updates/analysis (most recent first)

Leonard Fournette (8:55 a.m.): It's looking like the Jaguars will play things safe with the running back and not allow him to play in Week 3. T.J. Yeldon, who is also listed as questionable on the team's injury report, is expected to suit up.

Adam Schefter's overnight update (7:20 a.m.): Various sources tell Schefter that Antonio Gates, Larry Fitzgerald and Cole Beasley will all be able to play on Sunday. LeSean McCoy and Alshon Jeffery are not expected to suit up for their clubs. He also reports that Blaine Gabbert should start at quarterback for the Titans, with Marcus Mariota still not certain of his grip. While he notes that Darius Slay has cleared concussion protocol, no final decision on his availability for Sunday night's contest has been made.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.