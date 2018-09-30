8:51 AM ET
AJ Mass
ESPN Staff Writer
To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Player Pos Team Reason Status Note Devonta Freeman RB ATL Knee O Tevin Coleman/ Ito Smith to share. LeSean McCoy RB BUF Ribs Q Limited practice, expected to play. Marcus Murphy RB BUF Ribs Q Injury increases McCoy's chances. Charles Clay TE BUF Shldr Q Limited practice, expected to play. Jason Croom TE BUF Knee Q Injury increases Clay's chances. Anthony Miller WR CHI Shldr O Kevin White/ Joshua Bellamy get bump. Joe Mixon RB CIN Knee O Practiced, but Giovani Bernard starts. Cole Beasley WR DAL Ankle Q Played last week wih same injury. Terrance Williams WR DAL HC dec. I Brice Butler benefits. Golden Tate WR DET Hip Q Late add to list. TJ Jones is safer pick. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Knee Q Limited practice, expected to play. Randall Cobb WR GB Hammy Q Didn't practice Saturday, so check back. Jimmy Graham TE GB Knee Q Limited practice, expected to play. DeAndre Hopkins WR HOU Thumb Q Should play. Also, Keke Coutee to debut. Marlon Mack RB IND Hammy Q Practice sqaud RB promoted. Not good sign. Jack Doyle TE IND Hip O Eric Ebron should start. Leonard Fournette RB JAX Hammy Q Missed last 2 weeks, should start. A.J. Derby TE MIA Foot O Mike Gesicki to start. DeVante Parker WR MIA Quad Q Limited practice, expected to play. Josh Gordon WR NE Hammy Q Limited practice, game-time call. Rob Gronkowski TE NE Ankle Q Limited practice, expected to play. Darren Sproles RB PHI Hammy O Wendell Smallwood regains relevance. Corey Clement RB PHI Quad Q Jay Ajayi is healthy and should start. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Shldr Q Limited practice, expected to play. Jameis Winston QB TB End susp. A Returns today, but Ryan Fitzpatrick starts. Blaine Gabbert QB TEN Conc. Q Not cleared. Marcus Mariota starts.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.