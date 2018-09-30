        <
        >

          Week 4 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in, and who's out?

          play
          Berry loves Shepard, but hates Tate (2:37)

          Matthew Berry loves Giants WR Sterling Shepard's matchup vs the Saints, but cautions managers putting Golden Tate in their lineup. (2:37)

          8:51 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            • Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
            Follow on Twitter

          To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices