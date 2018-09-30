Matthew Berry loves Giants WR Sterling Shepard's matchup vs the Saints, but cautions managers putting Golden Tate in their lineup. (2:37)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff.

Week 4 - Early Injury Report - Offense Status shows players either out (O) before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Note Devonta Freeman RB ATL Knee O Tevin Coleman/Ito Smith to share. LeSean McCoy RB BUF Ribs Q Limited practice, expected to play. Marcus Murphy RB BUF Ribs Q Injury increases McCoy's chances. Charles Clay TE BUF Shldr Q Limited practice, expected to play. Jason Croom TE BUF Knee Q Injury increases Clay's chances. Anthony Miller WR CHI Shldr O Kevin White/Joshua Bellamy get bump. Joe Mixon RB CIN Knee O Practiced, but Giovani Bernard starts. Cole Beasley WR DAL Ankle Q Played last week wih same injury. Terrance Williams WR DAL HC dec. I Brice Butler benefits. Golden Tate WR DET Hip Q Late add to list. TJ Jones is safer pick. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Knee Q Limited practice, expected to play. Randall Cobb WR GB Hammy Q Didn't practice Saturday, so check back. Jimmy Graham TE GB Knee Q Limited practice, expected to play. DeAndre Hopkins WR HOU Thumb Q Should play. Also, Keke Coutee to debut. Marlon Mack RB IND Hammy Q Practice sqaud RB promoted. Not good sign. Jack Doyle TE IND Hip O Eric Ebron should start. Leonard Fournette RB JAX Hammy Q Missed last 2 weeks, should start. A.J. Derby TE MIA Foot O Mike Gesicki to start. DeVante Parker WR MIA Quad Q Limited practice, expected to play. Josh Gordon WR NE Hammy Q Limited practice, game-time call. Rob Gronkowski TE NE Ankle Q Limited practice, expected to play. Darren Sproles RB PHI Hammy O Wendell Smallwood regains relevance. Corey Clement RB PHI Quad Q Jay Ajayi is healthy and should start. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Shldr Q Limited practice, expected to play. Jameis Winston QB TB End susp. A Returns today, but Ryan Fitzpatrick starts. Blaine Gabbert QB TEN Conc. Q Not cleared. Marcus Mariota starts.

Week 4 - Early Injury Report - Defense Status shows players either OUT before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Prince Amukamara CB CHI Hamstring OUT Sean Lee LB DAL Hamstring OUT Ezekiel Ansah DE DET Shoulder OUT Jarrad Davis LB DET Knee Q Muhammad Wilkerson DE GB Ankle OUT Nick Perry LB GB Concussion Q Kevin King LB GB Groin Q Clayton Geathers S IND Knee Q Cameron Wake DE MIA Knee Q Reshad Jones S MIA Shoulder Q Trey Flowers DE NE Concussion Q Patrick Chung S NE Concussion Q Eric Rowe CB NE Groin Q Marcus Maye S NYJ Foot Q Rodney McLeod S PHI Knee/MCL OUT Beau Allen DT TB Foot OUT

Week 4 - Late Injury Report - Offense Status shows players either out (O) before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Note Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Hammy Q Expected to play, not 100 percent. Tyrod Taylor QB CLE Conc. Q Not cleared. Baker Mayfield starts. Travis Benjamin WR LAC Foot Q Limited practice, game-time call. Keenan Allen WR LAC Knee Q Expected to play. Cody Latimer WR NYG Knee O Jawill Davis promoted from practice squad. Evan Engram TE NYG Knee O Out 2-4 weeks. Rhett Ellison starts. C.J. Prosise RB SEA Abs D Rashaad Penny/Mike Davis get minor bump. Chris Carson RB SEA Hip Q Limited practice, expected to play. Doug Baldwin WR SEA Knee Q Missed last 2 weeks, good to go. Alfred Morris RB SF Knee Q Expected to play, not 100 percent. Matt Breida RB SF Knee Q Further along than Morris. Le'Veon Bell RB PIT* Contract O Weekly reminder to start James Conner. *Player's team is playing in Sunday night game.

Week 4 - Late Injury Report - Defense Status shows players either out before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Corey Peters DT ARI Elbow Q Robert Nkemdiche DT ARI Knee Q Damarious Randall S CLE Heel Q Manti Te'o LB NO Knee OUT Olivier Vernon LB NYG Ankle OUT Eli Apple CB NYG Groin OUT P.J. Hall DT OAK Ankle Q Karl Joseph S OAK Hamstring OUT Kam Chancellor S SEA Neck OUT Jaquiski Tartt S SF Shoulder D Richard Sherman CB SF Calf OUT Adrian Colbert S SF Hip Q Terrell Suggs LB BAL* Knee Q Michael Pierce DT BAL* Foot Q C.J. Mosley LB BAL* Knee Q Brandon Carr CB BAL* Knee Q Morgan Burnett S PIT* Groin Q Mike Hilton CB PIT* Elbow Q *Player's team is playing in Sunday night game.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.