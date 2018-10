Matthew Berry sees fewer touches for Mark Ingram in his return due to Alvin Kamara's explosive start to the season. (1:03)

To help you set your lineups and avoid starting a player who won't take the field, we will post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their inactive lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Week 5 Early Injury Report: Offense Status shows players either out (O) before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Note Hayden Hurst TE BAL Foot Q Expected to start in NFL debut. Charles Clay TE BUF Ankle Q Practiced Friday after DNP on Thursday. Greg Olsen TE CAR Foot O Possible Week 6 return. Ian Thomas starts. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Knee O Joe Mixon limited, Mark Walton gets bump. John Ross WR CIN Groin O Josh Malone/Alex Erickson become sleepers. Tyler Eifert TE CIN Ankle O IR. Tyler Kroft/C.J. Uzomah to fill the void. Marvin Jones Jr. WR DET Ankle Q Late add, but expected to play. Randall Cobb WR GB Hammy O Marquez Valdes-Scantling likely to start. Davante Adams WR GB Calf Q Looking likely to play after practicing late. Geronimo Allison WR GB Conc. Q Not yet cleared. Potential for J'Mon Moore? Leonard Fournette RB JAX Hammy O T.J. Yeldon removed from injury list. Sammy Watkins WR KC Hammy Q Limited all week, but expected to play. DeVante Parker WR MIA Quad Q Game-time call. Jakeem Grant could sub. A.J. Derby TE MIA Foot O Mike Gesicki to replace again. Evan Engram TE NYG Knee O Getting closer. Rhett Ellison starts again. Le'Veon Bell RB PIT Cntrct O Says he'll be back for Week 8. We'll see.

Week 5 Early Injury Report: Defense Status shows players either OUT before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Grady Jarrett DT ATL Ankle OUT Michael Pierce DT BAL Foot Q Brandon Carr CB BAL Knee Q Rafael Bush S BUF Shoulder Q Micah Hyde S BUF Groin Q Christian Kirksey LB CLE Illness Q Damarious Randall S CLE Heel Q Adam Gotsis DE DEN Knee Q Todd Davis LB DEN Shoulder Q Ezekiel Ansah DE DET Shoulder OUT Nevin Lawson CB DET Illness Q Quandre Diggs S DET Hand Q Kentrell Brice S GB Ankle Q Dee Ford LB KC Groin Q Eric Berry S KC Heel D Cameron Wake DE MIA Knee OUT Andre Branch DE MIA Knee Q Bobby McCain CB MIA Knee OUT Reshad Jones S MIA Shoulder Q T.J. McDonald S MIA Foot Q Olivier Vernon LB NYG Ankle OUT Trumaine Johnson CB NYJ Quad OUT Marcus Maye S NYJ Ankle Q Vince Williams LB PIT Hamstring D Morgan Burnett S PIT Groin D Wesley Woodyard LB TEN Shoulder OUT Kenny Vaccaro S TEN Elbow OUT

Week 5: Late Injury Report: Offense Status shows players either out (O) before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Note Larry Fitzgerald WR ARZ Hammy Q Played last two weeks with same status. Travis Benjamin WR LAC Foot O Out 2-3 weeks. Tyrell Williams gets bump. Tyler Higbee TE LAR Knee Q Practiced Friday, looks likely to play. Greg Zuerlein K LAR Groin O Cairo Santos signed to replace for Week 5. Dalvin Cook RB MIN Hammy Q Game-time call. Latavius Murray would start. Darren Sproles RB PHI Hammy O Wendell Smallwood gets fantasy boost. Corey Clement RB PHI Quad Q No practice all week. Not a good sign. Matt Breida RB SF Shldr Q Expected to play. Dante Pettis WR SF Knee O Trent Taylor likely to benefit. Marquise Goodwin WR SF Hammy Q Victor Bolden Jr. activated, not a good sign. Terrance Williams WR *DAL Foot O IR. Michael Gallup huge value surge. Lamar Miller RB *HOU Chest Q Game-time call. Alfred Blue is handcuff. Will Fuller V WR *HOU Hammy Q Limited practice, but expected to play. Keke Coutee WR *HOU Hammy Q Expected to play. Use as Fuller insurance? *Player's team is playing in Sunday night game.

Week 5 Late Injury Report: Defense Status shows players either out before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Corey Peters DT ARZ Elbow Q Markus Golden DE ARZ Knee Q Robert Nkemdiche DT ARZ Foot Q Bene Benwikere CB ARZ Neck Q Jamar Taylor CB ARZ Back Q Kyzir White LB LAC Knee OUT Mark Barron LB LAR Ankle Q Trae Waynes CB MIN Concussion OUT Karl Joseph S OAK Hamstring OUT Derek Barnett DE PHI Shoulder OUT Haloti Ngata DT PHI Calf Q Frank Clark DE SEA Illness Q Richard Sherman CB SF Calf Q Jimmie Ward CB SF Hamstring Q Antwaun Woods DT *DAL Calf Q Sean Lee LB *DAL Hamstring OUT Aaron Colvin CB *HOU Ankle OUT *Player's team is playing in Sunday night game.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.