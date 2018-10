Matthew Berry includes Mohamed Sanu and Chicago's Allen Robinson among his wide receivers to love and hate for Week 6 because of key defensive matchups. (1:26)

Week 6 Early Injury Report: Offense Status shows players either out (O) before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Note Chase Edmonds RB ARZ Back Q If he's out, David Johnson should get all the RB touches. Devonta Freeman RB ATL Foot O Tevin Coleman starts. Ito Smith to share load. Greg Olsen TE CAR Foot Q Missed last three games. Should start. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Knee O Once again, Joe Mixon is the Cincy RB to start. John Ross WR CIN Groin Q Not expected to play. Alex Erickson could shine. Tyler Kroft TE CIN Foot O Turn to C.J. Uzomah for TE help in Cincy. Rashard Higgins WR CLE Knee O Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway likely target hogs. Deshaun Watson QB HOU Chest Q It will take more than this injury to keep him out. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Hammy O Week-to-week. Chester Rogers stays relevant. Jack Doyle TE IND Hip O Erik Swoope could be sleeper sub if Ebron can't go. Eric Ebron TE IND Shin Q Mo Alie-Cox up from pracitce squad. Not great sign. Travis Benjamin WR LAC Heel O Week-to-week. Look to either Williams on Chargers. Caleb Sturgis K LAC Quad Q Still on roster, but Mike Badgley to kick Sunday. Ryan Tannehill QB MIA Shldr Q Downgraded as week went on. Brock Osweiler could QB. DeVante Parker WR MIA Quad Q Game-time call. Don't count on him. Jakeem Grant WR MIA Shldr Q Full practice Friday, but still a fantasy non-factor. A.J. Derby TE MIA Foot Q Even if he plays, Miami's offense looks ugly in Week 6. Dalvin Cook RB MIN Hammy Q Expected to start, but only see limited action. Isaiah Crowell RB NYJ Ankle Q Game-time call. Bilal Powell could get boost either way. Nick Vannett TE SEA Back Q Back at practice. Should be good to go. O.J. Howard TE TB Knee Q Full practice Friday. Cameron Brate value dips. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Shldr Q Expected to play, but much the worse for wear. Chris Thompson RB WAS Ribs Q Not expected to play. Kapri Bibbs gains interest. Paul Richardson WR WAS Knee Q Not looking great. Maurice Harris could get bump. Jamison Crowder WR WAS Ankle Q Not practicing. May be a game-time call. Josh Doctson WR WAS Heel Q At least he practiced. Could play by default.

Week 6 Early Injury Report: Defense Status shows players either OUT before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Markus Golden DE ARZ Knee Q Robert Nkemdiche DT ARZ Foot Q Grady Jarrett DT ATL Ankle OUT William Jackson CB CIN Knee Q Aaron Colvin CB HOU Ankle OUT Denico Autry DT IND Hamstring OUT Margus Hunt DT IND Knee Q Darius Leonard LB IND Ankle Q Clayton Geathers S IND Neck OUT Kyzir White LB LAC Knee OUT Cameron Wake DE MIA Knee D T.J. McDonald S MIA Foot Q Bobby McCain CB MIA Knee Q Andrew Sendejo S MIN Groin OUT Trumaine Johnson CB NYJ Quad D Marcus Maye S NYJ Ankle Q Karl Joseph S OAK Hamstring Q Morgan Burnett S PIT Groin OUT K.J. Wright LB SEA Knee OUT Beau Allen DT TB Foot Q

Week 6: Late Injury Report: Offense Status shows players either out (O) before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Note Deonte Thompson WR DAL Hammy Q Added late. Go with Michael Gallup/Tavon Austin instead. Leonard Fournette RB JAX Hammy O Possibly next week? T.J. Yeldon starts again. Greg Zuerlein K LAR Groin O Back Week 7? Cairo Santos gets another few kicks. Sony Michel RB NE* Knee Q Limited practice all week, most likely as a precaution. Josh Gordon WR NE* Hammy Q Great matchup. Should start. Can you trust him to finish? Chris Hogan WR NE* Thigh Q Expected to play, but may not be worth the wait. Rob Gronkowski TE NE* Ankle Q Long week between games leads to likely start for the TE1. *Player's team is playing in Sunday night game.

Week 6 Late Injury Report: Defense Status shows players either out before Sunday, questionable (Q) or doubtful (D). Once inactive lists come in, player status will be changed to active (A) or inactive (I). Player Pos Team Reason Status Michael Pierce DT BAL Foot Q Brandon Carr CB BAL Knee Q DeMarcus Lawrence DE DAL Shoulder Q Sean Lee LB DAL Hamstring OUT Chidobe Awuzie CB DAL Ankle Q Jalen Ramsey CB JAX Knee Q Will Compton LB TEN Hamstring OUT Wesley Woodyard LB TEN Shoulder Q Kenny Vaccaro S TEN Elbow OUT Justin Houston LB KC* Hamstring D Eric Berry S KC* Heel D Malcom Brown DT NE* Knee Q Eric Rowe CB NE* Groin Q *Player's team is playing in Sunday night game.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.