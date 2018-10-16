Fantasy intel for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 7

The Fantasy 32 analyzes the NFL from a fantasy perspective, with at least one mention of each of the league's 32 teams. Though efficiency will be discussed plenty, the column will lean heavily on usage data, as volume is king (by far) in fantasy football. Use these tidbits to make the best waiver-wire, trade and lineup decisions for the upcoming week and beyond. Be sure to check back each week of the season for a new version of the Fantasy 32.

Note that data from Monday Night Football may not be reflected in charts in the article until Tuesday afternoon.

The infirmary

Falcons WRs Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip) both left Sunday's game with injuries. Justin Hardy was the biggest benefactor, drawing seven targets on 24 of a possible 42 pass routes in the game. If one of Ridley or Sanu is out this week, Hardy is safe to ignore, but if both are out, Hardy will certainly jump into the flex discussion, especially with Janoris Jenkins likely to shadow Julio Jones.

Jets WR Quincy Enunwa went down with a right ankle injury on Sunday and is expected to miss some time. Enunwa had been handling a hefty target share, but it was starting to dip a bit with Jermaine Kearse healthy and taking over as the team's primary slot receiver. Kearse led the Jets' passing attack on Sunday with nine catches and 94 yards on 10 targets (four more than any other Jet). Kearse, fantasy's No. 26 wideout in 2017, had only registered 71 yards on seven catches during his first four games, but an expanded role -- coupled with Enunwa's absence -- puts him in the flex discussion in 12-team leagues. Robby Anderson (five targets on Sunday) and Terrelle Pryor Sr. (six) are too risky to start.

Raiders WR Amari Cooper went down with a concussion after only nine snaps and only hours after trade rumors began to circulate. In Cooper's absence, Jordy Nelson (36 of 37 possible routes) and Martavis Bryant (29) worked the perimeter with Seth Roberts (31) in the slot. Oakland is headed to its bye, but if Cooper misses time or is traded, Nelson's stock will rise enough to place him in the WR3 discussion most weeks. Bryant's playing time would increase significantly and his downfield ability would be enough to land him in the flex discussion. Roberts is only worth a look in deep PPR leagues.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp's knee injury doesn't appear to be serious considering he returned (albeit briefly) to Sunday's game. However, should he miss time, Josh Reynolds needs to be on your radar in an offense that ranks third in touchdowns per game (3.5) and first in three-plus wide receiver sets when passing (98 percent). Reynolds was held to two targets on Sunday, but was on the field for 20 of the team's 33 pass plays (Kupp ran 13 routes and was targeted once). Reynolds, a 2017 fourth-round pick, showed flashes as a rookie and Kupp's absence would bump him into the flex discussion. Gerald Everett -- who doubled up Tyler Higbee in pass routes on Sunday -- would join the TE2 mix.

Jaguars TE Niles Paul went down with a leg injury on Sunday just one week after Jacksonville lost Austin Seferian-Jenkins for the season. Paul went down on his fourth snap, which led to James O'Shaughnessy running 24 of 29 possible routes. Unless the Jaguars make an impact acquisition, this is a situation to ignore except in the deepest of two tight end leagues.

Opportunity alert

Throughout this piece, I'll be referencing "OFP" and "OTD." OFP stands for opportunity-adjusted fantasy points. Imagine a league in which players are created equal. "OFP" is a statistic that weighs every pass/carry/target and converts the data into one number that indicates a player's opportunity to score fantasy points, or his "expected" fantasy point total. For example, if a player has an OFP of 14.5, it means that a league average player who saw the same workload in the same area of the field would have scored 14.5 fantasy points. "OTD" works the same way, except instead of fantasy points, it's touchdowns.

That said, here is the Week 6 OFP Leaderboard:

Vikings WR Adam Thielen's record-setting early-season pace is likely unsustainable, but OFP tells us that he can afford a drop-off in efficiency and still manage elite numbers. Thielen's full-season FORP sits at 31, meaning his 31 fantasy points above his expected total. Still, his 123 OFP is second highest, behind only DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver. Thielen is a legitimate top-5 fantasy wide receiver moving forward and you shouldn't feel the need to try and trade him at his ceiling.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston entered his first 2018 start as a solid QB1 play and that's how you should view him moving forward. Granted it was a light matchup against Atlanta's injury-plagued defense, but Winston delivered ... and then some. He completed 30 of 41 passes for 395 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 31 yards with his legs. Remember, Winston posted a top-10 fantasy week in 46 percent of his starts last season, which was ninth best at the position. Surrounded by a terrific group of skill position players, Winston should be in lineups against Cleveland on Sunday and most weeks going forward.

Falcons WR Julio Jones has yet to score a touchdown this season, but his 116 fantasy points are actually higher than his 113 OFP. Jones is no longer getting much work near the goal line (one end zone target during his past five games), but he's still seeing so much volume that he's fantasy's No. 5 scoring wide receiver.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco sits 20th at quarterback with 100 fantasy points, but his 111 OFP ranks fifth at the position and suggests better days could be ahead. Flacco hasn't posted a top-10 fantasy outing since Week 1, but the Ravens' offense is averaging 75.8 plays per game (most) and 2.8 touchdowns per game (10th). An abnormal number of those scores have been of the rushing variety (47 percent, which is fifth highest), so we should expect more passing touchdowns from Flacco going forward. Flacco is an outstanding streaming option at home against the Saints this week and is a strong QB2 going forward.

FORP

FORP is the difference between a player's actual fantasy point total and his OFP (or expected fantasy point total).

First, here are the players who have fallen short of their OFP by the largest margin and are thus candidates to see a rise in fantasy production moving forward, assuming they see a similar workload:

Browns WR Jarvis Landry is handling a career-high 29.2 percent target share, which is impressive considering he's cleared 27.5 percent each of the past three seasons. He's averaging a career-best 12.6 yards per reception, but a 47 percent catch rate and one touchdown have him sitting 27th at wide receiver in fantasy points. Landry ranks eighth at the position in OFP, which tells us better days are likely ahead. Teammate Antonio Callaway's inefficiencies seem to have him destined for a demotion, but as long as he's in his current situation, a big play or three is inevitable.

Texans TE Ryan Griffin has flirted with occasional fantasy value during his career, which makes his brutal 2018 efficiency a bit surprising. Griffin has been targeted 25 times, but has only 10 catches for 140 yards and zero scores to show. He's 37th at the position in fantasy points, but 10th (seriously) in OFP. The gap between his touchdown total (0) and 3.3 OTD is largest in the league. Houston's offense has underachieved against some tough defenses the past two weeks, but an upcoming slate including Jacksonville, Miami and Denver means it may be a bit before we see a major rebound. Nonetheless, FORP suggests Griffin and his quarterback are headed for better days. Both Griffin and Broncos TE Jeff Heuerman, who is handling a 15 percent target share over the past three weeks, are TE2 options.

Jaguars WR Donte Moncrief sits 26th at wide receiver in OFP, but is 58th in fantasy points. Moncrief's 2.5 OTD ranks 18th at the position and he's seen four end zone targets. He's too risky to throw into lineups right now, but Moncrief's role should allow more production going forward, especially in the Jaguars' pass-heavy offense.

And these players have exceeded their OFP by the largest margin and are thus candidates to see a dip in fantasy production moving forward:

Will Falcons QB Matt Ryan repeat his incredible 2016 season? He's certainly well on his way. In 2016, Ryan posted a ridiculous 124 FORP (430 fantasy points, 306 OFP). Through Week 6 this season, he's "on pace" for a 120 FORP (403 points, 283 FORP). Obviously we can't count on this level of efficiency moving forward, but even with a return to earth statistically, Ryan's OFP ranks sixth at the position. Fantasy's No. 2 scoring quarterback can afford some regression to the mean and will still carry QB1 value.

Dolphins WR Albert Wilson is fantasy's No. 20 scoring wide receiver despite seeing the field on only 61 percent of the Dolphins' pass plays this season. His OFP ranks 52nd at the position. As boom or bust as they come, Wilson has finished 37th or worse in four of six outings (50th or worse in three), but top-10 in the other two games. He has four touchdowns, but a 0.7 OTD (that 3.3 gap is fourth-largest in the league). Wilson's receiving touchdowns have required post-catch runs of 24, 43, 72 and 78 yards, which is as hard to believe as it is unsustainable. The total OTD on those three plays was ... 0.03. Incredibly, he's seen one target inside the opponent's 13-yard line. This is one of the easiest regression-to-the-mean calls in a decade, though Wilson will be on the flex radar if the Dolphins trade DeVante Parker.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is another wide receiver unlikely to come close to sustaining his current production. Lockett sits 56th at wide receiver in OFP, but five touchdowns have him sitting 19th in fantasy points. The 3.4 gap between his touchdown total and OTD (1.6) is third largest in the league. Lockett has hauled in all three of his end zone targets, but has seen only one additional target inside the opponent's 10-yard line. His other scores required runs of 10 and 25 yards. Lockett entered 2018 with a grand total of 10 offensive touchdowns in three NFL seasons, including four the past two seasons. The No. 2 target in an extremely run-heavy offense who is limited to a 19 percent target share, Lockett is a player to try to trade this week.

Deep dive

Bears WR Taylor Gabriel was discussed in this column prior to Chicago's Week 5 bye, but this past Sunday is yet further evidence that he's arguably the most underrated asset in fantasy. Gabriel cleared 100 receiving yards for the second consecutive game and is now handling a 22 percent target share for the season (7.0 per game). Mitchell Trubisky's No. 2 target has at least five targets and four receptions in each of Chicago's five games. Available in nearly two-thirds of ESPN leagues, he should be scooped up and considered a fringe WR3 option against New England.

Colts RB Marlon Mack was finally healthy for a full game on Sunday and that was enough to allow him to easily lead the Indianapolis backfield in carries (and efficiency). Mack carried the rock 12 times for 89 yards and was targeted twice. Mack's strong effort figures to solidify his role as the top ball carrier in an offense averaging a very strong 3.0 touchdowns per game this season. Note that while Nyheim Hines was limited to three carries and three targets, he did out-snap Mack 29 to 23 and will continue to play a sizable role in passing situations. Mack is available in 74 percent of ESPN leagues. Scoop him up and consider him a flex option against the Bills this week and going forward.

Cowboys WR Cole Beasley broke out for nine catches, 101 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets against Jacksonville in Week 6. QB Dak Prescott admitted after the game that the team planned to attack Jaguars' slot CB Tyler Patmon and the plan obviously worked. Despite the strong effort, Beasley shouldn't be considered a reliable weekly starter just yet. He totaled 17 catches for 193 yards and no scores on 24 targets during Weeks 1-5, which was barely off a 2017 target pace that led to 36 catches on 62 targets for 314 yards and four scores in 15 games.

Needless to say, the Redskins' passing game has been a disappointment. Alex Smith posted an 11th-place fantasy outing in Week 1, but hasn't notched a finish better than 16th in four games since. Paul Richardson (best weekly finish is 38th), Jamison Crowder (33rd) and Josh Doctson (67th) have all been busts. Backs Chris Thompson and Adrian Peterson and tight end Jordan Reed are the only players from this offense worth considering for your lineup most weeks.

Snap attack

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny registered nine carries and two targets on Sunday, but only played 13 snaps. His upside makes him a worthwhile bench stash, but nothing more with Chris Carson (24 snaps) and Mike Davis (23 snaps) more involved.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen was on the field for 58 of the Panthers' 59 offensive snaps against Washington in Week 6. It was Olsen's first action since he went down with a leg injury on his 14th snap of the season back in Week 1. Olsen's massive role and his seven-target effort put him right back in the mix as a midpack TE1.

Browns WR Damion Ratley stepped up with six catches and 82 yards on eight targets on Sunday. Injuries ahead of him on the depth chart helped the 2018 sixth-round pick to a career-high 62 snaps against the Chargers. He was on the field for 45 of the team's 50 pass plays. With Rashard Higgins expected to miss more time and Rod Streater done for the year, Ratley is expected to work as the team's No. 3 wide receiver against a struggling Tampa Bay secondary this week. He's a sneaky play in deep leagues.

Patriots WR Josh Gordon has been unleashed. The former Brown (they could really use him these days) was on the field for 35 of New England's 37 pass plays on Sunday night, registering nine targets in the game. The production wasn't great (five catches, 42 yards), but better days are ahead with Gordon now playing a full complement of snaps in one of the league's best offenses. He's a WR3 against Chicago this week.

Eagles running backs: Week 6 marked the Eagles first game with Jay Ajayi on injured reserve. Corey Clement was limited but still played 25 snaps, handling 11 carries and three targets. Wendell Smallwood led the unit with 42 snaps and 18 carries, adding a pair of targets. Josh Adams was active but did not play a snap. We should expect a similar dynamic moving forward, though Clement figures to take on more work when healthy and Darren Sproles will chip in significantly in passing situations once he returns from a hamstring injury. Smallwood and Clement are flex options against Carolina this week.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd has been on the field for 84 percent of the Bengals' snaps, including 88 percent of the pass plays this season. He's handling a 23 percent target share and sits 19th at the wide receiver position in OFP (79) and 12th in actual fantasy points (107). Boyd is enjoying a third-year breakout and should be locked into weekly lineups.

Lions RB Kerryon Johnson has been on the field for 40 percent of Detroit's snaps, has run a route on 29 percent of the team's pass plays, is handling 45 percent of the carries and has accrued a seven percent target share. Johnson entered the Week 6 bye 35th at the position in OFP. The rookie remains in a rotation in Detroit and is no more than a shaky flex until he takes on a larger role.

Saints WR Cameron Meredith was on the field for a season-high 59 percent of the Saints' pass plays and also hit a season-best with five targets when the Saints were last on the field against Washington in Week 5. Meredith has emerged as the team's top slot target, but needs a bit more playing time and target volume to make him a consistent flex option. Nonetheless, he should be on benches.

Burning questions

Can I start either Titans' running back with confidence right now? No -- the Titans' offense is a mess. Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis combined for an atrocious 40 scrimmage yards on 15 touches against Baltimore on Sunday. Henry has yet to produce a top-40 fantasy week and Lewis has two in six tries. Lewis' 15 percent target share keeps him in the flex discussion, but he's a shaky play with the Titans' offense averaging an almost-unbelievable and league-worst 1.0 touchdowns per game. Henry is trailing Lewis in carries and is a non-factor as a receiver, which means he's barely worth a roster spot in 10-team leagues.

Is 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin a weekly fantasy starter? I'd consider the matchup, but yes. QB C.J. Beathard is an obvious downgrade from Jimmy Garoppolo, but the second-year passer has been better than expected. The Packers' secondary has struggled, but Goodwin proved healthy on Monday night, seeing the field on 95 percent of the team's snaps while also using his world-class speed to break loose for several big gains, including a pair of touchdowns. His big-play ability and Beathard's competent play position Goodwin as a weekly flex option.

Is Falcons TE Austin Hooper now a TE1? If not, he's close. Hooper has caught nine passes in back-to-back games, handling 22 targets during the span. He's turned the heavy workload into a pair of 70-plus receiving yard efforts and one touchdown. Granted, both Ridley and Sanu were injured in Sunday's game, but considering how injury-plagued the tight end position has been, Hooper is on a short list of players you can feel somewhat confident in right now. He's a fringe top-10 play against the Giants in Week 7.

Has Cardinals WR Christian Kirk worked his way into the WR3 discussion? Despite some strong efforts as of late, I wouldn't go that far. Kirk has cleared 76 receiving yards during three of his past four games and is fantasy's No. 31 scoring wideout during the span. The problem is that the Arizona offense is struggling badly and Kirk's average of 6.0 targets per game isn't enough to allow consistent fantasy numbers when touchdown opportunities are so far and few between.

Is Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling worth rostering through the bye? Outside of dynasty leagues, no. The fifth-round rookie has been impressive, but Packers NFL Nation reporter Rob Demovsky agrees that he will return to fourth on the depth chart once Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison return from injury (likely in Week 8). Valdes-Scantling has 10 catches for 171 yards and a score on 16 targets over the past two games, but is no more than the rare notable handcuff at the wide receiver position.