The Dallas Cowboys have acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick.

With the move, the Cowboys get their No. 1 perimeter receiver and replacement for Dez Bryant, while the rebuilding Raiders now have three first-round picks in next year's draft.

Cooper, who is only 24 years old, exploded for a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns after being selected fourth overall in the 2015 draft. Since that point, he has struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. Cooper was limited to 48 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season and was sitting at 22 catches for 280 yards and one score in six games this season. Cooper handled 22 percent of Oakland's targets during his first two NFL seasons, but averaged a 19 percent share in 2017 and a 13 percent share so far in 2018.

In Dallas, Cooper figures to work opposite third-round rookie Michael Gallup, with Cole Beasley handling slot duties. Cooper shouldn't have trouble pushing for a 20 percent target share, but Dallas is in its fifth consecutive season operating a run-heavy offense and that won't change as long as Ezekiel Elliott is healthy. The Dallas offense ranks 26th in plays (60.4) and 25th in touchdowns per game this season (1.9). Cooper may help improve those areas, but he wasn't exactly doing wonders for the Oakland offense and QB Dak Prescott's struggles connecting with Dez Bryant last season were well documented.

Cooper should be valued as a flex option when Dallas returns from its Week 8 bye.

Meanwhile, Beasley stands to lose a few targets and is now no more than a shaky PPR flex. Gallup's playing time was on the rise, but he's now no more than a speculative bench stash. Elliott's workload won't be affected and he remains a strong RB1.

As for Oakland, Cooper's departure opens the door for Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant to work the outside, with Seth Roberts locked into the slot. Nelson had already delivered three top-25 fantasy weeks with Cooper in the picture and figures to see close to an 18-20 percent target share. Consider him a fringe WR3 against the Colts in Week 8 and beyond. Bryant hasn't posted a top-40 fantasy week this season, but a solidified role makes him well worth a bench spot. Roberts is worth a look only in deep PPR leagues. The move should help solidify the hefty usage of Jalen Richard (17 percent target share) and Jared Cook (19 percent).

Amari Cooper rest-of-season projection (9 games): 57 targets, 35 receptions, 474 yards, 3 TDs