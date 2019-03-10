Free-agency fantasy impact: Projections and analysis

We will offer 2019 fantasy football outlooks and projections off of the most notable free-agent signings and trades throughout the early portion of the signing period.

As comeback opportunities go, they don't get much better than the one Funchess is set up with in 2019.

Funchess was selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2015 draft and, following two seasons of limited action, stepped into a full-time role in 2017. The towering 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver exploded for 63 catches, 840 yards and eight scores en route to finishing as fantasy's No. 22 wideout. Funchess appeared on his way to a repeat performance in 2018, but the wheels fell off in a hurry. Following a solid start to the season, in which he was averaging 7.8 targets per game, Funchess plummeted to fourth on the depth chart and was a non-factor in the offense down the stretch. Despite the rough season, Funchess' career has new life now that he signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Colts. The move is beneficial for Funchess' prospects for several reasons.

First of all, the Colts are one of the league's wide receiver-neediest teams. Funchess is a good bet to step in as an every-down player and the No. 2 wideout behind T.Y. Hilton. The likes of Deon Cain, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal will compete for No. 3 duties. Second, the quality of Funchess' targets will increase significantly with Andrew Luck under center. Consider that 24.4 percent of Funchess' career targets have registered as "off target." That's fourth highest among 53 players with 300-plus targets during the span. Luck was charted as off target on 13.3 percent of his throws last season, which was sixth best among 30 quarterbacks with 300-plus attempts. Funchess also figures to be a force near the goal line; his 32 end zone targets since he entered the league ties him with Rob Gronkowski for 23rd in the league. Funchess has struggled with efficiency, but he's only 24 years old and set up with a golden opportunity in a high-scoring offense. There's some risk (as there was with "inefficient" Eric Ebron last season), but Funchess is well worth a mid-round flier in fantasy drafts.

Early 2019 projection: 83 targets, 48 receptions, 653 yards, 6 TDs

After signing Quincy Enunwa to a long-term extension and tendering restricted free agent Robby Anderson at a second-round level, the Jets completed their wide receiver trio by agreeing to sign Crowder.

The former Redskins' slot man aligned inside on 77 percent of his routes during four seasons with Washington and figures to play the same position in New York.

Crowder cleared 65 receptions and 780 receiving yards in both 2016 and 2017, posting his best fantasy campaign (26th) during the former. Crowder has averaged a healthy target share of 20 percent each of the past two seasons, but was limited by injury to nine games in 2018. Extremely undersized, the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Crowder has 14 touchdowns (13.3 OTD) in 56 career games, seven of which came during the aforementioned 2016 season.

Jets head coach Adam Gase found creative ways to generate huge scoring plays for Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant in 2018 and Crowder figures to handle some of those opportunities in his 2019 offense. There's certainly some big-play potential and touches shouldn't be too hard to find in an offense without a clear-cut/elite No. 1 receiver. Additionally, the Jets' offense could make a big leap forward as promising second-year quarterback Sam Darnold enters his second season.

Crowder won't be a good resource of touchdowns and will share targets with Enunwa, Anderson and Chris Herndon, but he'll be ticketed for a large enough role to allow flex production in most formats.

Early 2019 projection: 94 targets, 61 receptions, 728 yards, 5 TDs

Foles won the Super Bowl LII MVP and now his paycheck reflects that. Carson Wentz's former backup signed a four-year, $88 million contract to replace Blake Bortles as Jacksonville's starting quarterback.

Despite his recent success, Foles has finished one season better than 29th among quarterbacks in fantasy points. The exception was the bizarre 2013 season that saw him throw 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 13 games en route to an 11th-place finish in fantasy. Since that season, Foles has tossed 35 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 34 regular-season games. Incredibly, he has registered exactly two weekly fantasy finishes better than 16th over the past three seasons.

Yes, a large chunk of Foles' poor production came while playing for Jeff Fisher, but note that Foles threw eight interceptions and fumbled four times in seven starts (including the playoffs) last season.

Foles, who has never appeared in more than 13 games in a single regular season, is the unquestioned starter in Jacksonville. His supporting cast won't be nearly as good as it was in Philadelphia. The Jaguars' offensive line is solid, but nowhere close to the Eagles' top-end unit. Foles' top targets will be Marqise Lee, who missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL, Dede Westbrook and second-year wideout D.J. Chark. Foles will spend a lot of time handing the ball off to Leonard Fournette in Jacksonville's run-first offense as the team looks to win games with its terrific defense.

Foles is still a bit of a mystery, but his past production suggests we should expect inconsistent passing production and minimal rushing contributions. He'll occasionally make for a useful spot start and DFS option, but is no more than a back-end QB2 in 12-team leagues.

Early 2019 projection: 370 of 567, 4,107 yards, 20 TDs, 15 INTs

Former Buccaneers slot machine Humphries cashed in with a four-year, $36 million contract after a breakout 2018 season that saw him post career-high marks in targets (105), receptions (76), receiving yards (816) and touchdowns (five).

Humphries ranks 24th among wide receivers in receptions (192) over the past three seasons, but 65th in touchdown catches (8, 6.8 OTD) during the span. His role as a short-area target (6.2 average depth of target last season) who is rarely used near the goal line (12 career end zone targets) has left Humphries without a single top-50 fantasy season in his four-year career.

Humphries averaged 6.6 targets per game in Tampa Bay's extremely pass-heavy offense last season and is ticketed for a similar role in Tennessee's extremely run-heavy system in 2019. Humphries could push for a 20 percent target share (he never cleared 17 percent in Tampa), but that's far from a lock with Corey Davis, Delanie Walker, Dion Lewis and Taywan Taylor also in the mix.

As Tennessee's No. 2 receiver, Humphries will be on the field plenty, but he's unlikely to see much work near the goal line and will also be limited by Tennessee's run-heavy scheme. He's no more than a fringe flex option in PPR leagues.

Early 2019 projection: 87 targets, 64 receptions, 687 yards, 3 TDs

WR Danny Amendola to Detroit Lions

The Patriot is strong in this one, as Amendola has gone from playing in New England from 2013-17 to recently being cut by the Dolphins (ex-Patriots coaches Brian Flores and Chad O'Shea are now Miami's head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively) to signing with ex-New England defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Amendola has lined up in the slot on 83.3 percent of his career pass routes, which aligns perfectly with Detroit's need to replace former slot man Golden Tate between perimeter receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. The Lions had three or more wide receivers on the field for 80 percent of their pass plays last season (12th highest) and, though they did switch from Jim Bob Cooter to Darrell Bevell at offensive coordinator, that number doesn't figure to change much in 2019. At least as the roster currently stands, the team is weak at tight end and Bevell's past five offenses were above league average in three-plus-receiver sets.

That's the long way of saying that Amendola will be a de facto full-time player, though it doesn't necessarily mean the 33-year-old has much fantasy appeal. Amendola has never cleared four receiving touchdowns in a single season and has not finished a campaign with more than 689 receiving yards (that was way back in 2010) or better than 30th at the position in fantasy points. He is third in line for targets (at best) in an inexplicably run-first offense that ranked 23rd in offensive touchdowns last season, which makes Amendola no more than a late-round flier in deep PPR leagues.

Early 2019 projection: 88 targets, 52 receptions, 636 yards, 3 TDs