        <
        >

          Mike Clay's 2019 fantasy football PPR rankings

          Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire
          11:14 AM ET
          • Mike ClayESPN Writer
            Close
            • Fantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN.com
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            • Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy
            • 2013 FSTA award winner for most accurate preseason rankings
            Follow on Twitter

          NOTE: These rankings will be updated throughout the offseason.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices