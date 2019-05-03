Fantasy Football Summit PPR rankings

We love fantasy football rankings here at ESPN.

Each year after the NFL draft is complete, more than 20 men and women -- including fantasy writers, NFL writers and insiders, researchers and other members of the football operation here at the Worldwide Leader -- spend two full days talking about the game and what to expect in the season ahead. Many topics are discussed from various angles, including the utilization of metrics, film study, fantasy strategy, intel gathered from team sources and much more.

When all is said and done, we emerge with a set of rankings from the group in the room. These are those rankings, and they are for PPR (point-per-reception) scoring formats.

To be clear, they are not to be confused with our ESPN Fantasy staff rankings, a composite of our analysts who update them all season long. Those will be rolled out in the weeks to come.

NOTE: These rankings will not be updated, as they are a reflection of the discussions had during the Summit.