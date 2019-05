Fantasy Football Summit mock draft: Zeke or Saquon at No. 1?

During the first week of May, we gathered our fantasy football experts for our annual summit, breaking down every player, poring over analytics and ranking each position before concluding with our first mock draft of 2019.

This is a PPR (point per reception) draft, which means a bonus point is awarded for each catch made by running backs, receivers and tight ends.

Who was the first off the board: Ezekiel Elliott or Saquon Barkley?

How far did Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. slide? The Fantasy Show on ESPN+ Embracing the fun spirit of fantasy sports, ESPN senior fantasy analyst Matthew Berry and his unconventional cast of characters aim to make fantasy football players smarter and help them win their leagues. Watch the latest episode

Which rookies did our experts invest in?

Below, you will find every pick of this 12-team, 16-round PPR mock draft.

The participants in order of draft position were Tim Hasselbeck, André Snellings, Eric Karabell, Stephania Bell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Al Zeidenfeld, Field Yates, Anita Marks and Matthew Berry.

Round 14 Pick Overall By Player Pos Rank 1 157 Matthew Berry Jordan Reed, Wsh TE15 2 158 Anita Marks Adrian Peterson, Wsh RB60 3 159 Field Yates Mohamed Sanu, Atl WR69 4 160 Alvin Zeidenfeld Taylor Gabriel, Chi WR70 5 161 Mike Clay Bears D/ST DST1 6 162 Matt Bowen Hakeem Butler, Ari WR71 7 163 Daniel Dopp Jaguars D/ST DST2 8 164 Tristan H. Cockcroft Jameis Winston, TB QB16 9 165 Stephania Bell Parris Campbell, Ind WR72 10 166 Eric Karabell Ravens D/ST DST3 11 167 André Snellings Giovani Bernard, Cin RB61 12 168 Tim Hasselbeck Kyle Rudolph, Min TE16