So the first Friday in November is "National Jersey Friday," something the NFL Players Association and its merchandise partner Fanatics celebrate. This is the third annual #JerseyFriday, and the idea is simply to encourage fans to wear their favorite football jerseys out wherever they might go that day -- school, work, wherever.

I love this idea. I love jerseys. I love what they represent.

For the second year, we've given fans of the Fantasy Focus 06010 a chance to vote on which jersey I will wear on air Friday. We gave them four choices, all specific to the podcast and to me.

1. Kareem Hunt, my preseason fantasy ride or die.

2. Jared Cook. As those who know me are aware, well, let's just say I am not a fan.

3. Ted "%$#&*@" Ginn, for whom I've experienced, shall we say, a roller coaster of emotions.

4. My little Cooper Kupp, who was an obsession of mine in the preseason, and remains one.

And, incredibly, 25,000 of you voted on this dumb thing, and the clear-cut winner was ... Kareem Hunt, my fantasy ride or die. Thank you, thank you, thank you fans! I know my colleagues Field Yates and Daniel Dopp wanted you to pick Cook because it'd be funnier and also because they're jerks. Not that I blame them.

Anyway, I'll be wearing Hunt's jersey all day Friday and, as a staff, we are celebrating the day on both the podcast and The Fantasy Show. Ever wanted to know what it looks like when a puppet wears a jersey? Tune in Friday and you'll see.

But the other reason I am glad for the day (and the vote) is that without fantasy, I'm not sure which jersey I would wear. As you might know, I'm a die-hard Redskins fan. Have been since I was 5 (lived in Virginia until I was 12). But I'm not sure which of my Redskins jerseys I would wear.

I looked through my closet recently, and it was a real trip down memory lane. I have some classics from my childhood: a throwback John Riggins and a Darrell Green that I got when I was a kid. I have a signed Joe Theismann, a gift from a fan. But I also have a Patrick Ramsey. And a Jason Campbell. And two Robert Griffin III. And a Gus Frerotte. I have a Champ Bailey, a Stephen Davis and a LaVar Arrington. I even have No. 20 for former running back Skip Hicks. I'm sure I am forgetting a few. And, of course, I've got a Kirk Cousins and a Jordan Reed.

I feel my jersey collection tells you everything you need to know about the state of the Redskins. Now, I've been a fan my whole life and I'm in my 40s, so, you know, there's obviously a lot of history there. But there also has been a lot of change and turmoil. I remember a stretch when I just wanted to buy a jersey of someone who I knew would stick around for a while. I'll stop with the quarterbacks, I thought. I'll go defense. Bailey is a stud. They'll never trade him, right?

He gets sent to Denver for Clinton Portis the next year.

So now I have Cousins, whom I love and whom I think Washington should have committed to for a long time. And now there's a very good chance he leaves after this season in free agency, which means if I want to wear the same jersey as the Redskins' quarterback I will, once again, have to go shopping. I guess Reed is the safest these days, but you just never know.

I think about all the Browns fans who have DeShone Kizer jerseys. How you feeling about your purchase this week? If you bought a Tom Brady jersey in 2001, you've had a pretty good run, right? I've seen a lot of well-worn Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Eli Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers jerseys; whatever you paid, you got your money's worth.

Feels like the better the franchise, the fewer jerseys you have.

Which is yet another reason fantasy football is great. If there's a lack of loyalty between NFL team owners and NFL players (for a variety of reasons) and players change teams all the time, at least fantasy allows us to cheer for the players we choose, not the players an NFL general manager chose. As a Redskins fan, I have a limited number of players to choose from for my jersey fandom. Next year I'll probably get a Jonathan Allen. But it's definitely a finite number. But with fantasy?

I love Hunt; I take joy in the call I made on him before the Spencer Ware injury, and I can wear it with pride. I can do that for all the players on my teams. A few years ago, I met with the NFLPA to discuss fantasy with them (and in the spirit of disclosure, not that I've kept it a secret, the Fantasy Life brand has a business relationship with the NFLPA) and one of the points I made was that fantasy is the only part of football in which fans identify with the players first. It's not about the Chargers, it's about Melvin Gordon. We're not discussing the Texans, we're talking about Deshaun Watson. You think, across the country, anyone other than the most die-hard Dolphins fan has heard of Kenyan Drake? Because fantasy players added him to their rosters in droves this week. And if he performs well on Sunday and into the fantasy playoffs, there will be a lot of Drake jerseys sold -- to fantasy players.

Anyway, I find there's fun and pride in wearing the jersey of a guy on your fantasy team, and if ever there was a day to do it, Friday is that day. I'll be the one wearing No. 27 in Kansas City red.

Let's get to it. With such a tough week -- so many byes and injuries -- this is a shorter list than normal. It is what it is. Didn't want to force anything. As always, I strongly encourage you to check my rankings Sunday morning for my opinion on specific start or sit questions. This article is merely about expectations. The rankings are my final say of whom over whom.

Quarterbacks I love in Week 9

Dak Prescott may have been underwhelming in Week 8, but it's hard to pass up this week's friendly matchup with the Chiefs. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: I know, he disappointed last week in a game he should have been huge in, zero touchdowns and all. And I also know how good the Chiefs' defense looked last week against Denver. But lots of defenses look good against Trevor Siemian. In the Chiefs' past three games against QBs who weren't Siemian or the "road" version of Ben Roethlisberger, they've coughed up 28.8 points a game. With Ezekiel Elliott not expected to play in this one, the offense will revolve more around Prescott, who had at least three scores in each of his previous four games prior to the Washington game, about which the less that's said the better. Prescott's rushing keeps his floor high: He's one of only three players in the NFL with a 10-yard rush in every single game (Melvin Gordon and Todd Gurley are the other two) and that's important, because K.C. has allowed the fifth-most QB rushing yards and second-most QB yards per carry this season. Prescott is locked in as a top-five play for me this week.

Others receiving votes: Matthew Stafford was started in a season-low 31.6 percent of leagues last week, but I'm in on him this week as a top-10 play at Green Bay. In his past five against the Packers, he has averaged 282 passing yards to go with 12 TDs against just three INTs. Stafford has multiple touchdown passes in six of his past seven games against Green Bay, and I don't see the red zone issues that crept up last week continuing this week. Top-10 play for me. ... My favorite streamer this week is Josh McCown, who is top five in the NFL in completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns the past four weeks. The Bills' banged-up secondary has allowed a 300-yard passer in three straight. ... If you need to dig even deeper, Jared Goff is a top-15 play for me this week against a Giants defense that is 31st against the pass the past four weeks and won't have Janoris Jenkins on Sunday.

Quarterbacks I hate in Week 9

Marcus Mariota, Titans: Man, I hope I'm wrong on this one, as I have Mariota as my only QB in my 16-team league here at ESPN, but I gotta be honest: I don't think I am. The Ravens have held opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 10 points per game this season, and there are only two QBs that have even thrown for more than 200 yards against them. Mariota has just one game with multiple passing touchdowns this season, and he might be without Delanie Walker and Corey Davis in this game against a Ravens squad that leads the NFL in interceptions. With subpar performances in cake matchups against Indy and Cleveland (he clearly wasn't 100 percent healthy), it's hard to trust Mariota in a tough one until we see he's fully recovered from his hamstring injury. Even in a week with six teams on bye, he's merely a midtier QB2 for me.

Others receiving votes: On the road against a Jacksonville team that has allowed merely four passing touchdowns all season long, I want no part of Andy Dalton. The Jags have pressured opposing QBs on 32.5 percent of dropbacks this season, the second-highest rate in the league. ... The Rams get pressure on opposing QB dropbacks at the highest rate in the NFL. That is, well, less than ideal for fantasy managers who have Eli Manning, since he's 28th in the NFL in completion percentage when under pressure this year.

Running backs I love in Week 9

Lamar Miller hasn't had a 20-yard gain on any of his 119 carries this season, but his overall volume in a strong offense makes him appealing against the struggling Colts. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Lamar Miller, Texans: It has been a weird, up-and-down year for Miller, as it looked for a while there that he might lose his job or at least be in a legit time-share with D'Onta Foreman. But one way or the other, he keeps getting work. Including playoffs, it's now 16 straight games with at least 15 touches for Miller, and now he gets a Colts team that has allowed an opposing running back to get 100 yards from scrimmage in three straight games, has given up a league-high 10 rushing touchdowns this season and coughs up the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Since Week 4, the Colts have allowed 4.59 yards per carry, seventh worst in the NFL. I have Miller as a top-three play this week.

Others receiving votes: Christian McCaffrey leads all running backs in both targets and receptions, and it's frankly not all that close. With Kelvin Benjamin now in Buffalo, I certainly don't expect McCaffrey's passing-game usage to go down, which is a positive since the Falcons cough up the most receptions per game to opposing running backs this season and are tied for third-most receiving touchdowns allowed. ... Mark Ingram is averaging 26.7 touches and 119.7 total yards with four rushing touchdowns in the three games since the Adrian Peterson trade, so he's locked in as a top-five play against a Bucs squad that is top 10 in most rushing yards allowed per carry before first contact since Week 5. ...The Saints have allowed back-to-back 100-yard rushers and have given up double-digit fantasy points to a running back in six of seven games this season. (Cough ... Jay Ajayi ... cough). With Jameis Winston less than 100 percent, expect the Bucs to lean heavily on Doug Martin. ... Since joining the Cardinals in Week 6, Adrian Peterson has 78.7 percent of Arizona's rushing attempts, the third-highest percentage in the league in that time frame. With Drew Stanton under center, I'd expect Peterson to get another heavy workload. Six running backs have gotten 15 or more carries against San Francisco this season. They have averaged 22.7 fantasy points per game. Fire up Peterson as an RB2 with confidence, even in PPR. ... Those looking for a bye-week fill-in at running back could do worse than Orleans Darkwa facing a Rams team that gives up 4.54 yards per carry to opposing RBs this season, fifth most in the league, and their seven rushing TDs to opposing RBs is tied for second most behind Indy.

Running backs I hate in Week 9

Jay Ajayi, Eagles: The weird part is I actually loved the trade for both the Eagles and Ajayi's fantasy value, just not this week. In a week with six teams on a bye plus Ezekiel Elliott being out, well, the pickings for "hate" are slim, so this year, enter running back facing Denver. The Broncos haven't allowed a rushing touchdown this entire season, they rank second in rushing yards per game allowed and rushing yards per carry allowed this season, not to mention they also allow the fewest yards per carry AFTER first contact. Pick a stat, any stat and it's not good news for Ajayi. I mean, in a game they lost, the Broncos still kept Kareem Hunt in check, just like they have so many other talented running backs. Plus, we just don't know how the workload breaks down. My expectation is he will be the lead guy eventually, but for the first week they may ease him in. In a week with so many teams off, you probably have to start him, but I'm not excited about his prospects.

Others receiving votes: On the other side of the field in that game, I'm not excited about C.J. Anderson this week. CJA, as he is known to probably only me, has the most red zone rushes this season without a touchdown, and he's likely to keep that dubious streak intact against an Eagles defense that has quietly allowed the third-fewest yards per rush to opposing RBs this season. Even in a scarce week, I have Anderson outside my top 20. ... Whether you are a Matt Forte or Bilal Powell person, both guys should split time and struggle against a Bills team that allows the ninth-fewest running back points per game this season and the fewest rushing yards per game and second-fewest yards per carry over the past four weeks. ... Just when we thought we were ready for a (Marlon) Mack Attack, Frank Gore has his best game of the season. Looks like a time-split to me, which, against a Texans squad allowing the second-fewest running back points per game, is a recipe for fantasy frustration. Ideally you're not starting any Colts running back this week. ... I know, not a strong list here. What can I tell you? There are so many guys out this week, it's pretty much anyone with a pulse, you know?

Pass-catchers I love in Week 9

Jack Doyle has received a consistent target share and faces a tight end-friendly opponent. He should be started with confidence in fantasy. AP Photo/Gary Landers

Jack Doyle, Colts: Yeah, I'm starting off pass-catchers with a tight end. Hey, tight ends need love, too. Especially Jack Doyle. This is nuts to me. Even after his huge 30-point game against Cincy last week, he is still available in about 35 percent of leagues. He needs to be 100 percent rostered and needs to be started. I'm not expecting 30 points every week, but is he a legit TE1? You tell me. Over the past three weeks, he leads the entire NFL in receptions, including nine more than any other tight end. Heck, for the season, Doyle leads the position in catches per game and is tied with some guy named Rob Gronkowski in targets. The volume is there and so is the matchup with a Texans defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends since Week 3. He's a top-five play for me this week and a legit TE1 the rest of the way.

Others receiving votes: You know I like Dak this week, so forget the down week last Sunday and how good the Chiefs looked and fire up Dez Bryant with confidence. I bet he's under-played in DFS as well, where the NFL's leader in end zone targets gets a K.C. team that has allowed a WR to reach double-digit fantasy points in every game this season. ... You were never going to bench Will Fuller V after last week anyway, and I still believe regression is coming ... just not this week. The Colts are a bottom-five defense in terms of deep completion percentage and deep completions per game this season. Fuller is an easy top-15 play. ... With Jordy Nelson expected to see heavy coverage from Darius Slay, I like Davante Adams on Monday night. Five different times the option not covered by Slay has finished as a top-18 WR for the week. Small sample size and all, but Adams does lead the Packers in receptions and receiving yards with Brett Hundley under center. I like his chances of getting into the end zone in this one. ... Cooper Kupp is now tied for the third-most red zone targets this season among WRs and faces a Giants defense that ranks bottom 10 against slot WRs in receptions per game (fifth most), receiving yards per game (ninth most) and completion percentage (10th worst). ... The way you attack the Jaguars' defense in the passing game is via the tight end -- they allow more fantasy points per game to tight ends than the NFL average -- so Tyler Kroft is definitely on the streamer radar. ... The Giants have allowed a receiving touchdown to a TE in every single game this season, so if you are still searching around, Tyler Higbee is a legit midtier TE2 this week. ... With Kelvin Benjamin now in Buffalo, Devin Funchess becomes a high-upside WR2 this Sunday and the rest of the way. He's facing a Falcons team that has allowed at least one wide receiver TD each of the past six games, so I have him inside my top 15.

Pass-catchers I hate in Week 9

Alshon Jeffery, Eagles: Insert wide receiver facing Denver here. Yes, not the boldest of calls, but this is one ugly week, and the fact of the matter is, despite a big game last week, Jeffery should struggle big-time facing a Broncos squad that has yet to allow 65 yards to any one wide receiver this season. Only eight times all season have the Broncos even given up a single pass play of more than 20 yards to a wide receiver, fewest in the league. And the truth is, it's not just the matchup here that should scare you on Jeffery. Despite Carson Wentz's big year thus far, Jeffery still ranks only 77th out of 78 qualified wide receivers in reception percentage. In addition, Week 2 is the only time he has had at least five catches in a game this season.

Others receiving votes: It should be another long week for Pierre Garcon, with C.J. Beathard behind center once more and Patrick Peterson lining up opposite him. Garcon has three straight games of 55 yards or fewer (he got banged up last week). ... You most likely still have to start Jordy Nelson, as I can't imagine you have better options this week, but I will say I would lower expectations and he's only a contrarian play in DFS. Nelson has yet to show a lot of chemistry in the very small window we've seen him play with Brett Hundley and he's expected to face shadow coverage from Slay, who has held Antonio Brown, Michael Thomas and Benjamin all below 75 yards recently. ...The Bengals have held slot receivers in check this season, allowing the fewest receptions (17) and second-fewest receiving yards (219) to them, making Allen Hurns (he has run 67 percent of his routes from the slot this season) tough to trust, even in the most dire of situations. ... I know the Seahawks got lit up last week, but between Washington's poor offensive line play and the way Kirk Cousins spreads it around, I can't see feeling confident about any Redskins pass-catcher, especially Terrelle Pryor Sr., Josh Doctson and even last week's hero, Jamison Crowder. ... I'm excited about the second half for Corey Davis, but in his first game back, against the Ravens and their No. 1 pass defense the past four weeks, I would want to wait a week before plugging him in. ... Ed Dickson's monster game in Week 5 is the only instance of a tight end reaching five receptions OR 50 receiving yards in a game versus the Lions this season. I don't think Martellus Bennett should even be on rosters at this point, let alone in your lineup.

Defenses to stream in Week 9

Arizona Cardinals (57 percent available), Los Angeles Rams (42 percent available), Buffalo Bills (55 percent available) and Tennessee Titans (80 percent available).

Matthew Berry, The Talented Mr. Roto, hates writing this column with six teams on a bye. Hates it. He is the creator of RotoPass.com, the founder of the Fantasy Life app and a paid spokesperson for DRAFT.