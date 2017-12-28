If you are reading this, it means that at least one of the below statements refers to you:

1. You play in an ESPN standard league with a two-week championship game, or another kind of league that plays in Week 17, and you need to set a lineup for all the marbles.

2. You are playing DFS and are curious if there are any names you agree/disagree with for matchup purposes this week.

3. You are related to me and gave me a pity click.

4. You meant to click on something else entirely. Stupid fat thumbs.

Well, whatever category you fall into, I'd like to have something for everyone in this week's column. So whether you are playing this week or not, you will be playing fantasy football next year. As such, time for the traditional Week 17 way-too-early-for-next-year rankings. And by way too early, I mean way too early.

Obviously, much, much will change between now and the start of next season. The draft, free agency, trades, retirement and injuries will change the order of this list numerous times between now and your draft, but it's always fun to think about, so here's an initial stab at some 2018 positional ranks. Lots of ways to do super-early ranks, but I decided on this one: rank based on how things are in the NFL right now.

In other words, no players who have yet to be drafted. As much as you may think the Titans move on from DeMarco Murray and hand everything over to Derrick Henry, for our purposes they are both still on the Titans. Kirk Cousins is still a Redskin playing for Jay Gruden (fingers crossed). Drew Brees is still a Saint, Le'Veon Bell is still a Steeler. And so on.

At some point in the new year -- probably after the Super Bowl -- I'll start putting these into some sort of top 100 overall order, but for now, here's my Way-Too-Early 2018 PPR Positional Ranks:

2018 Quarterback Rankings

1. Aaron Rodgers, GB

2. Russell Wilson, SEA

3. Tom Brady, NE

4. Carson Wentz, PHI

5. Deshaun Watson, HOU

6. Kirk Cousins, WAS

7. Cam Newton, CAR

8. Drew Brees, NO

9. Andrew Luck, IND

10. Jared Goff, LAR

11. Dak Prescott, DAL

12. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

13. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

14. Matthew Stafford, DET

15. Jameis Winston, TB

16. Philip Rivers, LAC

17. Alex Smith, KC

18. Blake Bortles, JAC

19. Matt Ryan, ATL

20. Derek Carr, OAK

2018 Running Back Rankings (PPR)

1. Todd Gurley II, LAR

2. Le'Veon Bell, PIT

3. David Johnson , ARI

4. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

5. Kareem Hunt, KC

6. Leonard Fournette, JAC

7. LeSean McCoy, BUF

8. Alvin Kamara, NO

9. Melvin Gordon, LAC

10. Mark Ingram, NO

11. Devonta Freeman, ATL

12. Dalvin Cook, MIN

13. Christian McCaffrey, CAR

14. Carlos Hyde, SF

15. Kenyan Drake, MIA

16. Jordan Howard, CHI

17. Alex Collins, BAL

18. Joe Mixon, CIN

19. Jay Ajayi, PHI

20. Lamar Miller, HOU

21. C.J. Anderson, DEN

22. Duke Johnson Jr., CLE

23. Bilal Powell, NYJ

24. Derrick Henry, TEN

25. Chris Carson, SEA

26. Dion Lewis, NE

27. Chris Thompson, WAS

28. Ty Montgomery, GB

29. Rex Burkhead, NE

30. Marshawn Lynch, OAK

31. Frank Gore, IND

32. DeMarco Murray, TEN

33. Rob Kelley, WAS

34. Theo Riddick, DET

35. Wayne Gallman, NYG

36. Peyton Barber, TB

37. Isaiah Crowell, CLE

38. Jamaal Williams, GB

39. Tevin Coleman, ATL

40. Latavius Murray, MIN

2018 Wide Receiver Rankings (PPR)

1. Antonio Brown, PIT

2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

3. Odell Beckham Jr, NYG

4. Michael Thomas, NO

5. A.J. Green, CIN

6.Keenan Allen, LAC

7. Adam Thielen, MIN

8. Julio Jones, ATL

9. Mike Evans, TB

10. Tyreek Hill, KC

11. Doug Baldwin, SEA

12. Davante Adams, GB

13. Jarvis Landry, MIA

14. Alshon Jeffery, PHI

15. T.Y. Hilton, IND

16. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI

17. Michael Crabtree, OAK

18. Devin Funchess, CAR

19. Jordy Nelson, GB

20. Dez Bryant, DAL

21. Josh Gordon, CLE

22. Golden Tate, DET

23. Chris Hogan, NE

24. Demaryius Thomas, DEN

25. Brandin Cooks, NE

26. Stefon Diggs, MIN

27. Marvin Jones Jr., DET

28. Kelvin Benjamin, BUF

29. Julian Edelman, NE

30. Robert Woods, LAR

31. Pierre Garcon, SF

32. Marqise Lee, JAC

33. Jamison Crowder, WAS

34. Amari Cooper, OAK

35. Robby Anderson, NYJ

36. Josh Doctson, WAS

37. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

38. Will Fuller V, HOU

39. Sterling Shepard, NYG

40. Mohamed Sanu, ATL

2018 Tight End Rankings (PPR)

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE

2. Travis Kelce, KC

3. Zach Ertz, PHI

4. Evan Engram, NYG

5. Hunter Henry, LAC

6. Greg Olsen, CAR

7. Delanie Walker, TEN

8. Jimmy Graham, SEA

9. Jordan Reed, WAS

10. Jack Doyle, IND

11. Kyle Rudolph, MIN

12. Eric Ebron, DET

13. Tyler Eifert, CIN

14. Charles Clay, BUF

15. Cameron Brate, TB

16. George Kittle, SF

17. Jared Cook, OAK

18. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ

19. David Njoku, CLE

20. Jason Witten, DAL

Back to the present now, where we still have one week of 2017 left to deal with, but before we get to it, I have to take a moment to thank a few folks.

First, thank you to Kyle Soppe of ESPN Fantasy Sports and Jacob Nitzberg of ESPN Stats & Information for helping me out each week with the column. Their help has been invaluable as I took on more responsibility than ever this season. Second, thanks to Keith Lipscomb and Pierre Becquey of ESPN Fantasy, as well as the ESPN copy desk, for all of their editing help. You'd be amazed at how much work it takes to make me sound semi-coherent each week.

And a huge amount of appreciation to my wife, Beth. When ESPN added a daily Monday-Friday TV show (plus an extra 90 minutes of TV time to my Sundays) to the schedule this year, it was an amazing opportunity, but one that came with certain challenges. I'll let you and my bosses decide if I was successful in accomplishing what I set out to do, but understand that I couldn't have even attempted any of it without the support, encouragement and help from my incredible wife, who -- as anyone who has ever met her for even five minutes will attest to -- I am truly blessed to have in my life.

And finally, to you. A quick Google search for "Fantasy Football Advice" returns more than 4.5 million results. You have many, many options with which to spend time with every week, and I am beyond flattered and humbled that you continue to seek this column out, week in and week out. I appreciate all the support and love through some of the bad calls, the long stories and the health issues. I appreciate those who check out the TV show, the podcast, my social media feed and everything else ESPN Fantasy. It has been an exciting, challenging, crazy and emotional year, and it means more than you will ever know that you chose to come along for the ride. So, thanks. I appreciate you. And for one last time this season, let's get to it.

Quarterbacks I Love in Week 17

With few notable exceptions, starting Big Ben in Heinz Field has proved a good idea, for Steelers fans and fantasy managers alike. Mark Alberti/ Icon Sportswire

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: There is some risk here as there is a chance the Steelers rest some starters in this game, considering they've already clinched a first-round bye and the only way they get home-field throughout the playoffs is by winning combined with a Patriots loss. So if they see the Patriots are winning big against the Jets (or just assume it's unlikely the Patriots lose a home game to the Jets with home-field advantage on the line) then they may decide to bench folks. But as of now, my expectation is Ben plays and plays enough for it to be worth your while. He's home this week, always a good sign, and he gets a Browns team that has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this year, including an average of 21.9 over the past three games to Mitch Trubisky, Joe Flacco and Brett Hundley.

Matthew Stafford, Lions: Back at home, where he has 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in seven games this year, Stafford should have his habitual good game against the Packers. He has thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of his past six against the Packers, and for at least 347 yards in each of the past three. In fact, if you took the past six games Stafford has played against Green Bay and stretched it over a 16-game sample? You're looking at 4,725 yards and 37 touchdown passes. But fine, you don't want to rely on historical stats? How about the fact that a bad Packers defense is limping into this one, having allowed the most fantasy points to opposing QBs in the past six weeks, and that's including last week's low-scoring game against Case Keenum in the freezing cold. Stafford has been up and down all year, but at home in a great matchup, I have him as a top-five play this week.

Kirk Cousins, Redskins: In his last game before (once again) heading to the negotiating table, expect Cousins to once again make a strong statement against a Giants team that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing QBs this year. Offensive linemen, tight ends, running backs -- it doesn't seem to matter how many guys Kirk loses, he keeps putting up points. Since Week 10, he is QB6 in total points, ahead of guys like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers. Please, Redskins front office, as a fan, I am begging you here. Sign this man to a long-term deal. And for those of you playing in Week 17, start him with confidence.

Others receiving votes: Since he became the starter four weeks ago, Jimmy Garoppolo is the eighth-best QB in fantasy, and after last week's game against the Jags, he's clearly matchup-proof. With Sean McVay announcing that at least some Rams starters will rest in Week 17 (and I assume that includes guys on defense), expect a top-10 performance from Jimmy GQ against a Rams team that is just 16th against the pass the past four weeks. ... Case Keenum was a dud last week on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, but he was also six inches from a 55-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen, and is now back indoors. Before last week, Keenum had at least 17 points in seven straight. I like him as a top-12 play this week. ... For those digging deep, Joe Flacco has quietly put up at least 16.8 points in four straight, including multiple scores in three of them. He traditionally plays better at home, and the Bengals have given up at least 17 points to QBs in four of their past five. ... It is a total dart throw, so I would only use him in a DFS tournament, but given Patrick Mahomes' big-play potential and the fact that he's getting a start against a Denver defense that seems to be going through the motions, he's sort of interesting, no?

Quarterbacks I Hate in Week 17

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: In theory this is a good matchup, as the Eagles' secondary has been inconsistent all year, and there's a better-than-average chance that at least some of the Philly starters are out or play limited snaps. But in his Week 11 home game against Philly (no Elliott in that one, but still), he was picked off three times and fumbled once and ended up minus-1.2 points for the day. Whether it's bad weather, the competition, game flow or something else, the fact remains the Eagles have not allowed multiple TD passes in five of their past eight games and have kept the opposing team to fewer than 230 passing yards in seven of their past eight games. Maybe he goes off, but after last week, I have no confidence that he does, especially with Tyron Smith unlikely to play again. Too risky for me in a crucial Week 17 matchup: I have him outside my top 10.

Derek Carr, Raiders: I know, I know. Sort of an obvious one. But frankly, with so many stars sitting, there aren't a lot of "good" choices to make the "hate" list, so let me just say that despite the big contract and famous name, Carr has been ... not good this year. He is averaging just 13.1 points a game since his Week 10 bye and has thrown for multiple touchdowns only twice in his past eight games. There's a possibility he is without Michael Crabtree (he showed up on the injury report Wednesday with a hammy) and facing a Chargers team that is second best in the NFL against the pass the past four weeks and is playing for its playoff life. I'm not convinced Carr is even a viable two-QB option this week.

Running Backs I Love in Week 17

Dolphins running backs have had a field day against the Bills the past few seasons. Not only did Drake put up 23.3 PPR points against them in Week 15, Jay Ajayi had two 200-yard rushing games vs. Buffalo in 2016. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Kenyan Drake, Dolphins: Tough game last week when Miami trailed for 82 percent of the time and had to drop back to pass on an NFL-high 71.7 percent of plays last week, leading to just 13 touches for Drake. But I don't expect that to be an issue this week, especially at home against a Bills team that is 31st against the run the past four weeks and has given up the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Even including Sunday's performance, there is still only one running back with more rushing yards that is averaging more yards per carry than Drake over the past four weeks, and that's Todd Gurley. Drake had 113 total yards and a score against the Bills in Week 15. I expect more of the same Sunday. A top-10 play for me.

C.J. Anderson, Broncos: Only Kareem Hunt and Gurley have more touches over the past four weeks, and it makes sense. What are the Broncos gonna do, let Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch throw it? Exactly. With at least 15 rushes in four straight games, Anderson faces a Chiefs team that has given up 15 rushing scores this year, fourth most in the league, and is bottom-10 in the NFL in yards per rush. Kansas City has already announced it is resting Alex Smith, and it wouldn't be a shock to see some backups for all or most of the game on defense as well. In a week with so many question marks, Anderson is an easy, volume-driven RB2.

Derrick Henry, Titans: I admire the courage, but I cannot imagine DeMarco Murray playing this week or being effective at all with his torn MCL. In a must-win game, expect the Titans to give heavy work to Henry. More work is obviously a good thing, but even more so with Henry. In the seven games this season in which he's seen at least 11 carries, Henry is averaging 75.7 rushing yards per game (5.64 YPC) and has scored three touchdowns. And I'm not scared of the matchup. Yes, I know coach Doug Marrone has said they are playing to win and will play his starters, but we'll see what happens on Sunday when push comes to shove in a game that means nothing to Jacksonville. The Jags, by the way, are actually 21st against the run the past four weeks and just got gashed by San Francisco. Henry is a top-10 play for me this week.

Others receiving votes: In a contest in which the passing game is really banged up, expect a heavy workload for Jamaal Williams, who is averaging over 21 touches a game in Brett Hundley's past six starts. Aaron Jones isn't expected to play in this one, so Williams should find good success against a Lions team that, since Week 6, is giving up more than one RB rushing score and 112 RB rushing yards per game, and 4.53 yards per carry to running backs (fourth most in the NFL). ... Coming off his best game of the season, Bilal Powell looks poised to have another useful game against a Patriots team allowing a league-high 4.81 yards per carry this season. Over the past four weeks, Powell has 63 carries compared with 36 for Matt Forte and 10 for Elijah McGuire, and has all three rushing touchdowns by Jets RBs in that span. New England has allowed double-digit fantasy points to an opposing RB in five straight games. ... Wayne Gallman now has six or more catches and has played at least 34 snaps in three straight games. The usage is there and so is the matchup, a Redskins team that gives up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. ... With heavy usage, a fantasy-friendly offensive scheme and Gurley confirmed to sit out, Malcolm Brown is a volume-based flex play against the 49ers. ... The Packers have given up the second-most receiving scores to running backs this year and are 27th against the run the past four weeks. Theo Riddick is top-15 in the NFL in RB snaps played since Week 13. I have him as a very viable flex play this week in PPR.

Running Backs I Hate in Week 17

Leonard Fournette, Jaguars: Averaging just 3.15 yards per carry since Week 10, Fournette is clearly not 100 percent healthy. He's missed two games this year because of injury, and there have been five others in which he has two or fewer carries in the fourth quarter, which, given he's the ideal "finisher," speaks to him being hurt or the team trying to limit his reps. Either way, despite what Marrone says, I have a hard time believing Fournette plays significant snaps this week, even if active. He's a very risky start, especially given the Titans have allowed the fifth-fewest rush yards this season (89.1 rush yards per game) and the fourth-fewest yards per carry. He's merely a risky flex play to me in a game that means nothing to the Jags and everything to Tennessee.

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs: With Alex Smith not even starting, Andy Reid is showing his hand on how he feels about a game in which Kansas City cannot change its playoff seeding. Expect Hunt to play limited snaps in this one, if at all, and to not be worthy of a start against Denver's run defense that has been top-10 the past four weeks.

Lamar Miller, Texans: With T.J. Yates under center in Weeks 15 and 16, the Texans have averaged just 206.5 total yards per game. To put that in context, the league's worst this season is Cincinnati's 275.3 yards per game. It's an offense that has struggled to move the ball in any way that isn't just throwing something in the general direction of DeAndre Hopkins. Miller is in a time-share with Alfred Blue, who has 28 touches to Miller's 22 the past two weeks, in a low-scoring offense in a matchup that isn't as enticing as you might think at first glance. Since Week 10, the Colts have allowed just 3.82 yards per rush, good for eighth in the league, and their 2.17 yards per rush before contact ranks ninth in that span. Miller is merely a touchdown-dependent RB3 for me this week.

Wide Receivers I Love in Week 17

Of all the things that could surprise you in Week 17, T.Y. Hilton catching deep passes against the Texans is not one of them. Bob Levey/Getty Images

T.Y. Hilton, Colts: The ultimate boom-or-bust guy, understand what you are getting yourself into here, but I am firmly on "boom" this week. Coming off a season-high 12 targets last week, Hilton gets a Texans team that has allowed the most deep yards (113.5), the most deep TDs (11), and the second-most deep completions (3.7) this year. They've also given up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts, including a Week 9 game in which Hilton had five catches on nine targets for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Coming off back-to-back games with at least five catches (for the first time this season), Hilton is a top-12 play for me this week.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers: Since Week 8, he has four different games with at least 17 fantasy points (Hopkins is the only receiver with more over that stretch), and, don't you know, I have some "Cleveland is bad against the pass" stats. Specifically, they have allowed at least 130 WR yards in four of their past five games (the lone exception was Chicago last week), and with no Antonio Brown again in this one, expect Smith-Schuster to once again lead the wide receivers in targets. Same caveats as Roethlisberger in that there's a chance the Steelers rest their starters at some point in this game, but unless we hear definitive news prior to kickoff, it's a roll of the dice I'm willing to take.

Marvin Jones Jr. and Golden Tate, Lions: You know I like Stafford a lot in this one, and as a result, after a few down weeks, I am back on both Lions wideouts. In his three games against Green Bay since joining Detroit, Marvin Jones has 18 catches for 388 yards and four TDs. Even with the struggles, he also has a 30-plus-yard catch in five straight games. Why is this important? Green Bay has allowed the fifth-most deep TD passes this season. Another area in which the Packers really struggle? Against the slot, where they are tied for having allowed the third-most touchdowns this year, including being tied for a league-high five over the past four weeks. Detroit can't run the ball, but luckily, against the Packers, they won't need to as I expect top-20 numbers from both receivers in Week 17.

Others receiving votes: Kelvin Benjamin finally looked healthy to me and was -- ahem -- a very controversial call away from being WR5 last week. At least seven targets in two of his past three, it's clear Tyrod Taylor is looking for him, and I like his chances at a top-30 week against a Dolphins team that is 19th against the pass the past four weeks. ... Over the past six games, the Carolina Panthers have allowed the most receptions per game (7.2) and receiving yards per game (97.8, which is 21.4 more than any other team) to opposing WRs lined up in the slot, which makes Mohamed Sanu a viable flex play once again. ... Speaking of teams that really struggle against the slot, the Giants keep getting gashed there, including nine for 119 and a score to Larry Fitzgerald last week, seven for 59 and a score to Nelson Agholor in Week 15 and seven for 141 and a score to Jamison Crowder back in Week 12. I'm back on Crowder this week after he scored in back-to-back games and should do so again while facing a Giants team that has allowed nine different WRs to get to double-digit fantasy points in their past five games. I also like Josh Doctson as a top-30 play in this one.

Wide Receivers I Hate in Week 17

Alshon Jeffery, Eagles: Can't imagine him playing significant snaps on Sunday, and after last week's goose-egg performance, I can't imagine playing him even in the most dire situations.

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs: Another guy likely to play limited snaps if he plays at all, I can understand the appeal if he's a go given his production, Denver's recent struggles and Patrick Mahomes' arm. And honestly, he could easily get deep for one early thanks to Mahomes, and that would be all you need. But facing a Broncos defense that, despite last week's performance against Washington, still ranks fourth against the pass the past four weeks, has allowed the third-fewest deep completions this year and is at home this week, you have to lower expectations for him. If he is even active in this one, he is merely a boom-or-bust WR3 this week.

Amari Cooper, Raiders: Yes, he had the big play last week, but he's expected to be shadowed by Casey Hayward in this one (not a household name, but he is one of the best corners in the league). So I don't see Cooper having a ton of success here. Just six for 56 in his past two games against the Chargers, Cooper is unlikely to go off against a Bolts pass defense that is allowing the fewest completions per game on deep balls since the 2007 Colts, the lowest completion percentage since the 2009 Darrelle Revis-led Jets and the fewest yards this year, period. They are the second-best pass defense in the NFL the past four weeks, and you know I think Carr struggles in this one as well.

Robby Anderson, Jets: To say it's been a downgrade to go from Josh McCown (16.3 yards per reception) to Bryce Petty (9.1 YPR) is, well, an understatement. In his three-plus games with Petty he has just one reception on a pass thrown 15-plus yards downfield. And over the past six weeks, the Patriots have allowed just nine receptions on passes thrown 15-plus yards downfield, fewest in the league in that span. Anderson may have very well helped you get into the playoffs, but he is unlikely to lead you to a title in Week 17.

Tight Ends I Love in Week 17

The Philip River-Antonio Gates connection has had its moments, but we've got 87 reasons why we trust them in Week 17. EPA/PAUL BUCK

Antonio Gates, Chargers: We know how much Rivers likes to throw to his tight ends in the red zone (more than any other QB in the NFL since the start of last year) and with no Hunter Henry, all those throws are going to Gates now. He was on the love list last week and he paid off, and I'm back on Gates again against a Raiders team that has allowed a league-high 18.6 fantasy points to opposing tight ends over the past four weeks. He's a top-10 play for me. Still available in almost 70 percent of leagues, incidentally.

Jack Doyle, Colts: With seven or more targets in eight of his past 11 games, expect another big target share for Doyle against a Houston team that, since Week 3, is allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. That includes an 8-for-63 day against Doyle back in Week 9.

Others receiving votes I'm just as surprised as you, but yes, I do have Eric Ebron inside my top 10 this week. He's the third-best tight end in fantasy the past four weeks. You know I like Stafford (a lot, apparently) this week, and this is among the reasons why. In the past four weeks, the Packers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and quietly, Ebron has five or more catches in three straight games. ... That's 19 targets for Charles Clay in his past two games, it's a good matchup for him against his former team, as the Dolphins have allowed four different tight ends to get to double-digit points in the past six weeks, and no team has ceded more completions to opposing tight ends than the Dolphins this season. ... You always start your tight ends against Cleveland. Problem is, which Steelers tight end do you start? Both Vance McDonald and Jesse James will see snaps this week, but I'll flip my coin to McDonald, who ran a route on 67.9 percent of his snaps compared with James, who ran a route on just 19.4 percent of his snaps in Week 16.

Tight Ends I Hate in Week 17

Jason Witten, Cowboys: Averaging a career-low 8.9 yards per catch, Witten has just one game with more than 61 yards this season (Week 2 against Denver). There's not a ton of upside there, so you're really just hoping for a touchdown. The Eagles have allowed just one tight end touchdown in their past eight games.

Cameron Brate, Buccaneers: Even with no O.J. Howard, it's hard to get excited here against a Saints defense that is allowing the fewest receptions, receiving yards and fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Only one tight end has more than three receptions against the Saints this year, and that was Rob Gronkowski with six in Week 2. No tight end has reached double-digit fantasy points against them since Week 6.

Matthew Berry, The Talented Mr. Roto, thanks you for reading this far -- in the column and the season. May 2018 bring you everything you want. He is the creator of RotoPass.com, the founder of the Fantasy Life app and a paid spokesperson for DRAFT.