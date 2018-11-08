The first thing you should know about Scott is that Scott isn't his real name.

Everything else you're about to read, however, is 100 percent true. Starting with how he opened his email to me.

"My name is Scott," he wrote, "and I am an alcoholic."

He had a normal upbringing, to the extent anything can be considered normal these days. But his parents are still together, there were no money issues in the home, and no tragedy befell Scott. To his friends, family and teachers, he seemed like a typical kid. He played sports, had a girlfriend, had solid grades. But he said he always felt like he was "putting on a show."

Inside, he felt like a misfit in high school, like I'm sure a lot of us do at that time in our lives (raising my own hand here). The summer before he was to go to college, Scott was at a bonfire. Thinking that he needed to learn how to fit in at college -- and well, they drink in college, right? -- Scott started drinking. Really drinking. And just like that, Scott says, "That hole, that disconnect between what I was trying to make look good and me ... disappeared. I stopped feeling like a misfit and started feeling like I was connected to people. I stopped worrying about what other people thought and started feeling good ... and I wanted that feeling to continue. I never wanted to not feel like that."

And from there, Scott decided to just get obliterated, drinking a whole bottle of Southern Comfort. He threw up, he had a hangover, but the very next night, he wanted that feeling again. So he went out the next night and got hammered again, chasing that feeling. And the night after that. And the night after that ... for the next 10 years.

Like anyone who drinks like that, Scott got into a lot of trouble. Eventually, chasing that feeling became more important than anything else. He drank his way out of college. He drank his way out of the two-year colleges and junior colleges he went to after that. He would steal his father's checkbook and forge a check to himself for thousands of dollars. When his family took his house keys away, he would break into his parents' house to steal more from them.

"I stole and lied to my friends and family. I cheated on all my girlfriends and stole from them. I got fired from my job. I got a DWI and blew off the court date."

Eventually, like it does for everyone, it all caught up with him.

One day, as he remembers it, "I'm driving around in a car that is uninsured, uninspected, not registered, with a bench warrant out for my arrest, I'm drunk and I'm paranoid about going to prison."

So he started driving around, looking at tall buildings. "I was looking for the tallest one and trying to figure out how I could get to the top, so I could just jump off it and be done. Because I didn't think there was any way that I could possibly get out of this."

He had thought about it for a long time, ending it all. He wanted to jump. He was ready to jump. And the only reason he didn't was because he had a dog that he loved and he didn't trust anyone to take care of him after he was gone. Literally, that was the only reason he could come up with for living.

It had taken the better part of a decade and he had destroyed pretty much every relationship and positive thing in his life. He was alone, unemployed, broke, wanted by the police and came thisclose to suicide.

He had hit rock bottom.

Maybe it was his dog or maybe it was something else, but something inside Scott gave him enough clarity to know he needed help and the courage to ask for it.

"After everything I put them through, I don't know why my parents agreed to help me, but they did."

Scott turned himself in to the police, and the judge gave him leniency, granting him a rehab stay instead of jail.

With rehab done and back out in the real world, Scott had to assess his situation. He didn't have a lot of friends left, but those that he did have were drinking buddies. He was in his late 20s with no college degree, no job and a family he had put through the wringer.

And as Scott slowly tried to piece a new, sober life together, an unexpected lifeline was thrown to him.

It was his teenage niece, whom he didn't really know, as he'd been drunk or in rehab while she was growing up. She wanted to get to know her uncle, so she asked if he'd play in the family fantasy football league with her and her brothers.

"And just like that, I was hooked. Suddenly, I had something to talk to my family about besides all the terrible stuff I'd done while drunk. It gave me something to talk about with others as well when I felt out of place (most of us alcoholics feel like square pegs in a round hole without booze). Fantasy football and, yes, the Fantasy Focus 06010 podcast has been one of the many bright spots in my life since I got sober."

But that's not why Scott reached out to me. "I remembered your suggestion to invite one person who has never played before to a league." Well, Scott did much more than that. "I decided to use fantasy football to help more sober drunks like me."

He went to his Alcoholics Anonymous group and created a sober league. To be in the Outside Influences League, Scott says, "You had to have been through the 12 steps (which means you are sober) and an active member of a 12-step program (which means you go to meetings and are actively sponsoring or trying to sponsor others). This is an incentive more than exclusion. The winner of our league gets sent to the convention -- yes, there are AA and NA (Narcotics Anonymous) conventions. They are awesome -- of his/her choosing by the league."

Scott is technically the commish of the league, but he tells me they all vote on everything and majority rules, including the punishment for the last-place finisher. The "penalty" for finishing last is donating 10 hours of community service and the league votes on which charity, "which for most of us doesn't even seem like a loss. A big part of sobriety is we need to be of service."

The only downside to a league full of recovering alcoholics? "Well, the trash talk is pretty tame. We are a spiritual and supportive group, so there will be a little trash talk, but then that's always followed by someone making amends for said trash talk."

Scott's league started out as a 10-teamer, but it quickly expanded to 12 and, as word has spread throughout Scott's AA group, there are more leagues planned for next year. Scott tells me one league member has to move this year for a job and has said he is going to start a league next year in the AA chapter of his new town as a way to make some new sober friends.

I love this idea, as does Scott. Part of the reason Scott is sharing his story is because he hopes the idea takes hold in support groups around the country. That's because Scott's league has become much more important to him than just some random league.

They are his friends in his new life and an important source of support for each other as they battle the demons every day to stay sober. The group found a cigar bar in town that shows all the games but doesn't serve alcohol. "We were there last Sunday and all I was thinking was 'here are 12 sober addicts and alcoholics having the time of their lives eating pizza, smoking cigars, helping each other in their recovery, and it's all thanks to fantasy football.'"

It's a game we all play, and I think many people take it for granted. For a lot of us, it's a reason to connect with friends, family, co-workers. Others like the competition, additional reasons to watch the games every week or just to have something to talk about with other fans and players.

But for some people, like Scott, the game means so much more. It's a light, a beacon, a living, breathing thing to hold onto tight as hell to keep the darkness away. No matter how bad it seems, no matter how deep the hole, Scott wants you to know, there's always a way out.

And for Scott and 11 other recovering alcoholics in upstate New York, that way was fantasy football and the Outside Influences League.

I want to thank Scott for spending a lot of time with me on the phone this week, opening up his wounds and sharing his story with me. "If it helps just one person," he said to me, "it's worth it."

If you or someone in your life needs help, start with AA.org and know that you are not alone.

Let's talk some football now and remember, as always, this is based on ESPN projections for PPR leagues. This is NOT a start/sit column. "Loves" are players I believe will meet or exceed projections and "Hates" are players I believe will fall short. Thanks to Thirsty Kyle Soppe and "The Stat-a-pillar" Damian Dabrowski for their help at various points in this column.

And thanks again to "Scott."

Let's get to it.

Quarterbacks I love in Week 10

Philip Rivers still has it as he approaches his 37th birthday. His 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions would be a career-best ratio for a single season. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Philip Rivers at Raiders (ESPN projection: 20.5 points): Eight straight. Rivers has now thrown multiple TD passes in eight straight games. He is the only QB with multiple TD passes in every game this season. He will have a clean pocket here (Oakland's pressure rate of 20.4 percent is the lowest in the NFL since 2013) and should be able to keep chucking it deep, as his deep completion percentage is fourth highest and he has the second-most deep touchdown passes. The Raiders, as luck would have it, are among the five most vulnerable in terms of deep touchdowns and deep completion percentage allowed.

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Panthers (ESPN projection: 18.8 points): Averaging a league-high 43 pass attempts per game, Ben is at home on a short week facing a Panthers defense that gives up a score on 5.7 percent of pass attempts, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. The Panthers also have allowed multiple touchdown passes in seven straight games, they are the second-worst red zone defense in the league, and for all the talk of the death of #RoadBen, it's worth noting that, since 2015, every one of Big Ben's top-10 fantasy finishes has come at home. Gimme the over on 18.8.

Carson Wentz vs. Cowboys (ESPN projection: 17.6 points): So Wentz has passed for more than 275 yards and multiple scores in five straight games. Five straight. In the past decade, here's the entire list of quarterbacks with a longer such streak: Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers. That's it. That's the list. Off a bye, facing a reeling Cowboys defense that is traveling on a short week and has to figure out how to deal with a Philly offense that just added Golden Tate, I like Wentz's chances to beat his projection of 17.6. The only QBs to face the Cowboys this season and not hit that number are Eli Manning, Russell Wilson in Week 3 when he was brutal, Blake Bortles and Alex Smith. Yeah, gimme the over.

Others receiving votes: The Buccaneers have allowed multiple touchdown passes in seven of eight games this season and have given up a league-high 25.5 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs. Given the offensive line issues, I expect Alex Smith to be running for his life (he had a season-high 22 rushing yards last week) and having to chuck it to keep up with Tampa Bay's offense. ... Russell Wilson started running last week (41 yards), and while he hasn't thrown for a ton of yards, he has multiple touchdown passes in every game but one this season. In the past four weeks, the Rams are bottom-eight in both yards per completion and touchdown pass percentage. ... You certainly wish he had A.J. Green, but one way or another, Andy Dalton should put up numbers in a shootout with the Saints. New Orleans has given up at least 20 points to opposing QBs in three straight. ... And for those in deeper leagues, in two-QB leagues or just really in a bind, I like Nick Mullens to beat his projection of 14.7 against a Giants pass defense that's in the bottom seven the past four weeks and is traveling cross-country to face a QB and a smart, offense-minded coach who have had 10 days to prepare.

Quarterbacks I hate in Week 10

Matthew Stafford at Bears (ESPN projection: 14.9 points): Stafford has been held below 220 passing yards in three of his past four games, and early returns on the Lions' offense without Golden Tate are, ahem, underwhelming. It's hard to let plays develop downfield when you are on your back, amirite? Since the beginning of last season, the Bears have allowed just 13 touchdown passes in 12 home games, giving up fewer than 13 points per game to opposing QBs. An offense that is out of sync, a struggling offensive line, a bad matchup against a great defense and the whole Stafford outdoors thing (he averages just 15.5 points per game on the road since the start of last season) ... I'm taking the under on an already-low projection.

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Lions (ESPN projection: 20.0 points): Between the defense and the Bears running all over Detroit (the Lions have a bottom-eight run defense the past four weeks), I just don't see Trubisky having to throw that much in a game with an over/under of 44.5 (as of Wednesday afternoon). Aaron Rodgers is the only QB to pass for more than 255 yards against the Lions this season, and while I get the matchup, this feels like a big Jordan Howard game to me. Plus, 20 is a big number, so I'm taking the under.

Jared Goff vs. Seahawks (ESPN projection: 18.8 points): Similar to Trubisky, I like the QB but don't see the game playing out in a way where it's likely he beats this projection. The Seahawks are allowing a league-low 13.5 QB PPG this season, and that includes holding Goff to 14.3 points (one TD and two INT in the first meeting ... he's gone 19 and four the rest of the season). The Rams are double-digit favorites in this one, and in the four games the Rams have won by double digits, Goff has finished below 18.8 three times.

Running backs I love in Week 10

Duke Johnson's usage against the Chiefs in Week 9 was a welcome sight, in Freddie Kitchens' first game as offensive coordinator. Fantasy managers are hoping for an encore on Sunday. Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Alvin Kamara at Bengals (ESPN projection: 23.1 points): One of the reasons I love the new format of Love/Hate (in which it's all about their ESPN projections) is that it allows me to talk about obvious guys. You don't need me to tell you to start Kamara or that he's in line for a big game. But taking the over on 23.1? OK, that's at least a little more of a call that could go either way. Anyway, I'm going over because the Bengals are allowing 32.9 points per game to opposing running backs in their past four games, they give up the third-most yards per carry this season, and with Mark Ingram II likely at less than 100 percent, I expect another heavy workload for Kamara. (In 16 career regular-season games with 14-plus touches, Kamara averages 27 points per game. Worth the price in DFS.)

Kareem Hunt vs. Cardinals (ESPN projection: 21.8 points): Since 2013, only the 2016 49ers were run on more times per game than this year's Arizona Cardinals. The Cards are allowing the second-most rushing yards per game this season (143.1), they've given up 12 rushing TDs already (tied for second most), and Hunt, is, you know, #goodatfootball. Did you know he has more receiving TDs than Michael Thomas this season? Gimme the over on 21.8.

David Johnson at Chiefs (ESPN projection: 17.0 points): Volume is one of the keys to fantasy goodness, and since Week 4, Johnson has the fifth-most touches per game (20.4). In his first game under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, he ran a season-high 23 routes. KC is allowing a league-high 69.4 receiving yards per game to RBs and the third-most RB receptions per game (7.3). And, oh yeah, KC also allows a league-high 5.22 YPC this season, including the most yards before first contact and second most after.

Aaron Jones vs. Dolphins (ESPN projection: 14.0 points): OK, sure, the fumble was bad. But the #FreeAaronJones campaign had its best week yet last Sunday, as Jones played a season-high 40 snaps and continued his streak of averaging at least 5 yards per carry in every game this season. Jamaal Williams is averaging fewer than six carries per game in his past four, which suggests that Jones should get the bulk of the work against a Dolphins team that allows 120 rushing yards per game to running backs this season (fourth most). Considering nine running backs have eclipsed 17 points against Miami this season, I will happily take the over here.

Jordan Howard vs. Lions (ESPN projection: 11.8 points): As mentioned in the Stafford and Trubisky writeups, I expect Chicago to run all over Detroit. The Lions are a bottom-three defense in both rushing yards (142.5) and yards per carry (5.14) allowed per game, and game script here figures to favor the Bears. Howard has four rushing TDs in his past three games. He also has at least 12 carries and a rushing touchdown in three straight games. That probably doesn't sound like a ton, but he is one of only three players with such an active streak. The other two? Alvin Kamara and Melvin Gordon.

Duke Johnson Jr. vs. Falcons (ESPN projection: 11.0 points): Five running backs have scored 12 or more points as a PASS-CATCHER ONLY against Atlanta this season. Although the Falcons' defense is playing better, I'll take Duke for more than 11 points in this one all day and twice on Sunday. After running a route on 57.8 percent of dropbacks in Week 9, Johnson seems to be part of the new-look Browns offense. As you might have heard, the Falcons have allowed the most RB receptions in each of the past three seasons. But you might not know that they are on pace to allow 24 more RB receptions this season than in any of those previous three seasons.

Others receiving votes: Last week was uneven for Love/Hate. Definitely some bad calls but also some good ones, and backing Dion Lewis last week was one of the good ones, as he played a season-high 58 snaps and has now out-snapped Derrick Henry 101 to 36 in their past two games. The Patriots allow the fifth-most RB receptions per game, and most importantly, I am playing against Lewis in the ESPN War Room league, so you KNOW he is going off. (I played against Tevin Coleman last week. Seriously, every week at least one guy I play against in this 16-team league has the game of his life. It's unreal). ... I'm not saying it's as simple as "start everyone playing the Raiders," but I'm also not saying it's not. Oakland allows a league-high 6.97 yards after the catch per reception, and given how I think this game will go, Austin Ekeler is on the flex radar to go over his 10-point projection. ... If Chris Thompson plays, I want him in my lineups against a Tampa Bay team that, as I mentioned in the Alex Smith section, I expect Washington to need to throw a lot against (and throw short, given the offensive line issues). ... With Josh McCown under center, I expect the Jets' offense to actually be better, and the way to attack Buffalo is running, not throwing, so I could see Isaiah Crowell and Elijah McGuire both being low-end flex-worthy.

Running backs I hate in Week 10

Kerryon Johnson at Bears (ESPN projection: 13.2 points): Sorry, Daniel Dopp (and all other Lions fans), but as you might have figured out, I'm not in on Detroit this season. The return of Theo Riddick has cut into Johnson's passing-game usage, and this should be a low-scoring game, which makes his chances of getting into the end zone not great. And then you think about the matchup, as the Bears allow the second-fewest RB yards per carry this season (3.4) and are top five in fewest yards allowed per carry BEFORE and AFTER first contact.

Adrian Peterson at Buccaneers (ESPN projection: 15.1 points): This is for those who think I am only positive about the Redskins. What Peterson has done this season is nothing short of amazing, and his success, after basically being left for dead, is one of the year's great stories. That said, with LG Shawn Lauvao and RG Brandon Scherff out for the season, LT Trent Williams out with a thumb injury and RT Morgan Moses at less than 100 percent (if he even plays), this is looking ugly, even in a seemingly good matchup. You saw what happened last week when the Falcons -- one of the worst run defenses in the NFL this season -- held him to 17 yards. I think Tampa puts up points on Washington here, forcing a much more pass-heavy approach (hey, Chris Thompson or Kapri Bibbs). Gimme the under here.

Doug Martin vs. Chargers (ESPN projection: 11.7 points): We're at 58 touches and no TDs for Martin this season, and it's hard to see that changing against the NFL's 10th-best red zone defense. You're gonna need that score, too, since Oakland is currently a 10-point underdog in this one. The NFL average rush rate for teams is below 25 percent when they are down by double figures, so Jalen Richard is much more likely than Martin to get the touches needed to hit this number.

Eagles RBs vs. Cowboys (ESPN combined projection: 22.9 points) -- Wendell Smallwood (10.0), Corey Clement (7.0), Josh Adams (5.9): The only RBs who have run for more than 62 yards against Dallas this season had at least 24 carries. It is unlikely that any of these running backs come close to that number, as this projects to be a committee approach for a team that, since Week 4, is the eighth-most pass-heavy offense. If I have to pick one of these backs to beat his projection, Smallwood is the best bet (though I could see Adams falling into the end zone). But it's all dart throw territory here, especially considering the Cowboys allow a league-low 1.91 yards per carry before first contact this season. There are flex-play running backs with better odds.

Pass-catchers I love in Week 10

Josh Gordon has two 100-yard receiving efforts in his past three games. He'll try to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in five years on Sunday. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Panthers (ESPN projection: 16.8 points): You know I love Ben in this one, and obviously, Antonio Brown will be active, but did you know JuJu leads all wide receivers in red zone targets? Given that Carolina is the NFL's second-worst red zone defense and Roethlisberger should be airing it out quite a bit, I'll take the over, as I expect Smith-Schuster to be closer to early-season JuJu than recent JuJu on Thursday night.

Keenan Allen at Raiders (ESPN projection: 16.6 points): Since Week 2, there have been 198 players with a touchdown catch. Keenan Allen is not one of them. But hey, we got Julio over the hump last week, so now it's Keenan's turn. Dude's target share (28.8 percent) is off the hook, as I am told the kids once said. And what's more out of date: that phrase or the Raiders' defense, which coughs up the third-most red zone drives per game? Whether Allen gets into the end zone here or not, I'm taking the over.

Tyler Boyd vs. Saints (ESPN projection: 14.3 points): I'm not saying all of A.J. Green's 9.5 targets go to Boyd. I'm not even saying a majority do. But even a few of them is exciting, considering how good he has been. Add that to a matchup with a Saints team that is giving up a league-high 16.38 catches and 240.5 yards per game to opposing WRs this season, including the second-most touchdowns to the slot (eight), where Boyd should continue to run most of his routes.

Julian Edelman at Titans (ESPN projection: 14.0 points): Since Week 5, when Edelman returned, he ranks fifth in slot receptions per game, ninth in slot receiving yards per game and seventh in slot targets per game. The Titans are allowing opponents to complete 72.6 percent of passes to the slot this season (sixth highest). Only Mike Evans and Michael Thomas have more targets than Edelman the past two weeks.

Josh Gordon at Titans (ESPN projection: 12.4 points): Famous last words, but along with Tyler Boyd, this is the projection I feel strongest about a pass-catcher surpassing. Gordon was targeted on a season-high 29 percent of his routes last week, and he ranks 14th in air yards per target since joining the Patriots. Please, Tennessee, I beg you, don't bench Malcolm Butler just yet! He's set to be on Gordon most of the time in this one, and when you add his deep threat to the fact that the Titans rank bottom-eight in completion percentage and TDs allowed on deep passes, I'm fired up.

Amari Cooper at Eagles (ESPN projection: 11.4 points): In his Cowboys debut, Cooper was targeted on 25.8 percent of Dak Prescott's pass attempts, and he should continue to be fed the ball. In Cooper's three games with more than five targets this season, he's averaging 21.7 fantasy PPG. The Eagles give up the most receptions per game (12.38) and the second-most yards per game (157.13) to players lined up wide (where Cooper will play the majority of snaps), and they allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts this season (43.6). As of this writing (Wednesday afternoon), three members of their secondary showed up on the injury report, including Jalen Mills and Corey Graham.

David Njoku vs. Falcons (ESPN projection: 9.8 points): The goose egg two weeks ago hurt, no doubt, but he still has at least four catches and 50 yards in five of his past six games. The only other tight ends with five such games since Week 4? Travis Kelce and George Kittle. I expect Njoku to make it six of the past seven after a matchup with a Falcons team that gives up the eighth-most TE completions per game this season (5.3).

O.J. Howard vs. Redskins (ESPN projection: 10.1 points): You know he's been good, but do you know how good? Only Travis Kelce has been better the past four weeks, and his 16.86 yards per catch rank second among tight ends. Howard is averaging 15.1 points per game in the four full games Fitzpatrick has played this season, so I like his chances to beat his projection against a Redskins defense that has been below league average all season in red zone defense.

Others receiving votes: The Chiefs allow the eighth-highest completion percentage to the slot this season and are top 10 in slot yards allowed per game, putting Larry Fitzgerald back on the flex radar in a game in which it's likely the Cardinals are down. ...When Matt Ryan is not under pressure this season, Calvin Ridley's target percentage spikes to 25.7. Since Week 4, the Browns are 29th in pressure percentage. ... In each of the past four games, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has either 100 yards or a touchdown, and he has very quietly run the second-most routes on the team, just four behind Davante Adams. With Adams likely shadowed by Xavien Howard and no Geronimo Allison, I like MVS (still available in 57 percent of leagues!) to beat his projection this week. ... Six players have scored at least 10 points from the slot against the Colts this season (they allow the fifth-highest completion percentage), making Dede Westbrook a viable bye-week fill-in flex. ... There are a lot of stats to show how bad Cincy has been this season, and here's one more: They allow the second-most deep touchdown passes this season. Gimme some Tre'Quan Smith, who is averaging 17.8 yards per catch this season and is the Saints' receiver you want not named Michael Thomas, all you crazy Dez truthers. More on that later. ... Every week seems to be the week Jordan Reed finally does something. But if ever there was a week, it's this one, as Reed spends most of his time running out of the slot, and, well, Tampa gives up the most yards and touchdowns to the slot this season. ... Benjamin Watson has a score in two of the past three, and since Week 5, he leads the Saints in targets per route run. The Bengals also allow the second-most tight end completions per game. ... Finally, for those scraping the bottom of the tight end waiver wire, Nick Vannett had eight targets last week, and certainly, that has been an area of concern for Seattle. Tight ends who have seen at least five targets against the Rams are averaging 12.8 PPG this season.

Pass-catchers I hate in Week 10

T.Y. Hilton vs. Jaguars (ESPN projection: 14.9 points): Since the beginning of 2016, Hilton has averaged just 5.97 yards per target versus Jacksonville (compared to 9.28 against the rest of the NFL). With Jalen Ramsey expected to shadow Hilton, he'll have his work cut out, as the Jags have allowed the third-fewest deep completions and just one deep TD this season. This feels like a tight ends and Marlon Mack game, so I'm taking the under here.

Golden Tate vs. Cowboys (ESPN projection: 13.4 points): Tate's game has always been volume, not scoring, and now in Philly, I'm not convinced he sees the same volume. Even if we assume he has managed to pick up enough of the playbook to play a full complement of snaps, Zach Ertz went into his Week 9 bye ranking second in the NFL in slot receptions (behind only Adam Thielen) and fifth in slot targets. At best, he's competing for slot targets against a Cowboys team allowing a league-low 4.6 slot completions per game. Only four times this season has a player scored more than six points from the slot versus Dallas, so until we see it, in game one of Tate's Eagles career, I'm taking the under here.

Allen Robinson vs. Lions (ESPN projection: 11.6 points): As you know from the Trubisky write-up, I feel this is a low-volume passing game, and that's not good, considering that Robinson has one game this season with more than 64 receiving yards. Not 100 percent healthy and with an expected shadow from Darius Slay, I don't see him having a ton of success here. As a team, the Lions are allowing a league-low 6.4 completions out wide this season.

Rob Gronkowski at Titans (ESPN projection: 11.9 points): I have Gronk on a team this season, and it has been the bane of my existence. (Except for the teams on which I have Le'Veon Bell). I put Gronk here with the idea that I will either get this call right (yay me) or get it wrong (yay my team that has him). The Titans are allowing a league-low 7.1 points per game to opposing tight ends, Gronk is 151st in red zone targets per game (that's not a typo: 150 players average more red zone targets per game than Gronkowski this season), and you already know I like Edelman and Gordon in this one. You're still starting him, and like me, you're most likely cursing the pick Sunday night like I have every week this year.

