Fantasy football RB depth chart

Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls are a part of a crowded Seattle backfield this season. Mike Clay reveals the back he believes has the most upside this fantasy season. (0:54)

NOTE: These depth charts will be updated throughout the summer.

The running back depth chart below breaks down all 32 NFL backfields in terms of current fantasy value for the 2017 season. This is a file I've done in the past -- previously known as the "Tamme Index" -- and it's important to note it does not necessarily reflect a player's position on his NFL team's depth chart.

A player listed in the "starter" column is the most valuable running back on his team in terms of fantasy value.

A player listed under "handcuff" should see increased fantasy value if the starter becomes injured or sees his role diminish.

The "value" column reflects the likely upside that player would have in standard leagues if he becomes a starter: RB1 (top 10), RB2 (11-20), flex (21-30), bench (worth adding to your bench as a flier), waivers (not worth adding as a free agent).

