Fantasy football RB depth chart

NOTE: These depth charts will be updated throughout the 2018 regular season.

This is a file I've done in the past -- previously known as the "Tamme Index" -- and it's important to note it does not necessarily reflect a player's position on his NFL team's depth chart.

A player listed in the "starter" column is the most valuable running back on his team in terms of fantasy value.

A player listed under "handcuff" should see increased fantasy value if the starter becomes injured or sees his role diminish.

The "value" column reflects the likely upside that player would have in standard leagues if he becomes a starter: RB1 (top 10), RB2 (11-20), bench (worth a speculative add), waivers (not worth adding as a free agent).

More fantasy depth charts:

Quarterbacks | Wide receivers | Tight ends