Six of the best value picks in 2018 fantasy football drafts

Way back in the day, there were such things as sleepers in fantasy football because there were just a handful of magazines and websites covering the sport and not 10s of millions of players. Now, there are few secrets in Fantasyland, so sleepers barely exist in a true sense of the word. Play ESPN Fantasy Football More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

However, if we take a minute to look at trends in average draft position (ADP), we'll see some players who have slipped off the radar of far too many drafts.

With that in mind, let's examine six players whose metrics, role and coaching provide them a chance to far exceed their current ADP.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans (ADP: QB19)

Mark Ingram II, RB, New Orleans Saints (ADP: RB26)

I get it: Ingram will miss a quarter of the fantasy season due to a four-game suspension, and backfield-mate Alvin Kamara clearly looks like something special. Those facts are why Kamara should be off the board in the first round of PPR drafts. But let's not forget that fantasy championships are won during the final month of the season, not the first month. Ingram is only 28 years old, will be extra fresh for the stretch run, and the Saints' offense always racks up gobs of fantasy points. Draft Ingram, forget about his season-long totals and focus on the per-game upside he carries when it matters most - especially if Kamara gets hurt or has a second-season slump.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears (ADP: RB35)

Michael Crabtree, WR, Baltimore Ravens (ADP: WR28)

I've always been the guy who has eschewed boring veteran players who are heading down the other side of their career arcs, but on occasion there is a guy who I think is being undervalued. I suppose Crabtree's ADP is relatively low because he is older and playing with a boring quarterback. But it's not out of line to think he can catch 80-plus passes again; Steve Smith Sr. caught 79 in his first season with Joe Flacco - and Smith was four years older than Crabtree is now (31 on Sept. 14). More importantly, Crabtree is a red zone maven, who is fully capable of double-digit TDs if things click.

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets (ADP: WR44)

Speaking of boring, the Jets haven't exactly been a bastion of fantasy excitement lately. In 2017, Anderson ranked 17th in PPR formats with 63 catches for 941 yards and 7 TDs. Yes, his ADP should be depressed since he could face an in-season suspension due to off-field issues, but WR44 is too much. That's fine for us, though. We can snag him as a value pick who has the upside of a WR2.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns (ADP: TE12)

If you don't snag one of the elite tight ends like Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce and opt to wait until later to roll the dice on a potential breakout player, Njoku could be your man. There is no doubting his amazing physical gifts, and even on a Browns team that had horrid quarterbacking and failed to win a single game, he ranked seventh among tight ends with eight red zone targets in 2017. Imagine the potential upside he sports in Year 2 with Tyrod Taylor or Baker Mayfield under center.