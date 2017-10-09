Jerick McKinnon among top football free-agent finds for Week 6

Matthew Berry says Matt Breida needs to be owned in all leagues because Breida is the better running back. (0:51)

Few players bring the unique ability to tilt a game on any play in the way that Odell Beckham Jr. can for the New York Giants. His talent is virtually unmatched at the wide receiver spot, as he's a transcendent player with incredible production through three-plus seasons.

The Giants are unfortunately now going to experience life without Beckham, as a fractured left ankle sustained in Week 5 has the rest of his season in doubt. From a fantasy perspective, Beckham is a difficult player to replace. He's a staple of a winning lineup. Those with Beckham on his or her roster-- plus others with Week 6 holes to fill because of bye weeks -- will turn to the waiver wire for reinforcements.

Without further ado, here's the Week 6 ESPN Fantasy waiver column.

Note: Players available in less than 50 percent of leagues on ESPN.com do not qualify for this list.

Remaining bye weeks are as follows:

Week 6 (four teams): Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle

Week 7 (two teams): Detroit, Houston

Week 8 (six teams): Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

Week 9 (six teams): Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Week 10 (four teams): Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia

Week 11 (four teams): Carolina, Indianapolis, New York Jets, San Francisco

Jerick McKinnon put on quite a show in the Vikings' win over the Bears on Monday night. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings (29.3 percent)

While it was Latavius Murray that handled early work for the Vikings backfield, McKinnon emerged in Week 5 as RB3, toting the rock 16 times for 95 yards and a touchdown while also adding six catches for 51 yards. McKinnon is a superb athlete that played two thirds of the Vikings' snaps on Monday night of Week 5. While we forecasted that Murray had a chance to seize the starting role following Dalvin Cook's season-ending injury, it sure looks like McKinnon gives Minnesota its best option going forward. A priority add for all size leagues.

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals (49.8 percent)

The Cardinals can hardly run the football, which might actually work in Ellington's favor. He's an excellent pass-catching back, with consecutive nine-catch games and over 150 receiving yards during that same stretch. Those running woes for Arizona don't figure to evaporate anytime soon, thus meaning they'll continue to lean heavily on Ellington in the passing game. In points per reception scoring, he already has RB2 upside.

Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets (13.5 percent)

Following a calf injury to Bilal Powell, McGuire took over the heavy lifting in the Jets' backfield in Week 5. While it's unclear if Powell will miss time, McGuire could be in-line for a short-term starting job, with Matt Forte currently battling a knee issue, too. The rookie sixth-rounder has run hard this season (34 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown) and could see a favorable Week 6 matchup versus the Patriots. An add for any back-needy owner.

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (48.2 percent)

We don't know how long Smallwood will be out after he suffered a recent knee injury, but the role is too notable to ignore if he returns sometime soon (Philly plays Thursday night versus Carolina). He's the most well-rounded back on the active roster right now and is a flex consideration when healthy. He forms a nice one-two outfit with LeGarrette Blount in the Eagles' backfield.

Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers (7.2 percent)

While he never officially left the game for good, Carlos Hyde has been dealing with a hip injury, which already had Breida on the radar. In Week 5, Breida had a career-high 10 carries, good for 49 yards; his touch count has gone up in each game so far this season, and the 49ers are going to continue to find work for him. He has shown well since being signed as an undrafted free agent. If Hyde is forced to miss any time going forward, Breida immediately jumps into flex territory. He's a must add for all Hyde owners and anyone looking for a speculative back add.

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts (3.4 percent)

Keep an eye on Mack, who had by far his best pro game in Week 5. He rushed for 91 yards on nine attempts, including a nifty 35-yard run and a touchdown. He's clearly the Colts' most explosive back, and while Frank Gore is the unquestioned starter, Indy might have found something in Mack with his Week 5 usage. The hope is that can serve as a springboard game, making Mack a savvy add and stash.

Jaron Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals (24.7 percent)

As has been referenced already in this piece, the Cardinals have significant struggles running the ball. As a result, no quarterback has thrown the ball more this season than Carson Palmer, who is on pace for 726.4 attempts this season. That bodes well for Brown, who has chewed up 37 targets over the past four weeks. Volume makes him a weekly flex consideration in deeper leagues.

Thomas Rawls, RB, Seattle Seahawks (34.3 percent)

It feels a bit like a fool's errand to thrust confidence in any Seahawks running back right now. Chris Carson was the only back to get things rolling this season, but I'm going to trust my instincts on this one. There was a time when Rawls had the makings of a star (in 2015), and I still believe he's the back on the Seahawks roster right now who is best-equipped to handle a heavy workload. For those who can afford to stash him, I think there's lottery-ticket value.