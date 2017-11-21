Samaje Perine heads list of top fantasy football free-agent finds for Week 12

The final push is upon us. Not only are we past the bye weeks portion of the NFL season -- something that makes setting your lineup a less complicated process -- but we are also down to the last two weeks of the ESPN Fantasy regular season. Pretty crazy, right?

Here are some tips, particularly for those who are playoff-bound, starting with this: Don't overthink your roster decisions. If you're set up for a top seed in your league's playoffs, it's likely on the strength of star players whom you should start every week without exception. Some tinkering? Of course, there's always room for taking an honest look at critical factors that could tip the scales in favor of one player versus another in a difficult flex decision. But, remember: Start your stars.

However, there are going to be times when your studs might not be available or -- simply -- you might not have a top-level player at a particular position. Never fear, as there are still players who are widely available in leagues across ESPN.com who can make a difference for your roster as we head down the stretch.

Here we go. It's the Week 12 ESPN Fantasy waiver wire column.

Note: Players rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues are not considered eligible to appear in this column.

Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins (28.4 percent): Perine stepped into a starting role to replace Rob Kelley in Week 10, handling 23 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, by far his best game as a pro. The Redskins unfortunately will now be without Chris Thompson as well, as he suffered a broken fibula. The team will need to lean on more than one back, but Perine is a weekly starter going forward and a candidate for 20 touches on any given Sunday. He's a must-add in all sized leagues.

With Chris Thompson out for the season, Washington rookie running back Samaje Perine is a must-own in all leagues. Rusty Costanza

Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns (20.1 percent): It didn't take long for Coleman to assimilate back into the Browns' offense, as he posted six catches for 80 yards on 11 targets, an impressive line in his first game since Week 2 and especially against an incredible Jaguars secondary. The 2016 first-round pick is easily the Browns' most talented wideout and will likely generate flex consideration on a weekly basis in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins (27.2 percent): For all intents and purposes, Stills serves as a starter in the Miami offense (which leans heavily on three wideouts). He has been busy of late, as he had a blistering Week 11 in which he posted seven catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. He has eight or more targets in four of his past five games, posting double-digit scoring in PPR formats in each of those outings. In a 12-team or larger league, he's a legitimate flex consideration with his steady play for this Miami offense.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Buffalo Bills (48.4 percent): Although it's not official yet, it feels inevitable that the Bills will go back to Taylor as the starter in Week 12. Despite not playing in the first half of Week 11, he managed 18.1 fantasy points against the Chargers (albeit in a game that was out of reach). Going forward, he has a reasonable schedule, with games against Kansas City and Indianapolis plus a pair of matchups with the Dolphins and Patriots. Presuming he steps back into a starting role, he's certainly a quarterback who will hover close to our top-12 rankings on a weekly basis.