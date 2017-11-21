Samaje Perine heads list of top fantasy football free-agent finds for Week 12

The final push is upon us. Not only are we past the bye weeks portion of the NFL season -- something that makes setting your lineup a less complicated process -- but we are also down to the last two weeks of the ESPN Fantasy regular season. Pretty crazy, right?
Here are some tips, particularly for those who are playoff-bound, starting with this: Don't overthink your roster decisions. If you're set up for a top seed in your league's playoffs, it's likely on the strength of star players whom you should start every week without exception. Some tinkering? Of course, there's always room for taking an honest look at critical factors that could tip the scales in favor of one player versus another in a difficult flex decision. But, remember: Start your stars.
However, there are going to be times when your studs might not be available or -- simply -- you might not have a top-level player at a particular position. Never fear, as there are still players who are widely available in leagues across ESPN.com who can make a difference for your roster as we head down the stretch.
Here we go. It's the Week 12 ESPN Fantasy waiver wire column.
Note: Players rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues are not considered eligible to appear in this column.
Samaje Perine, RB, Washington Redskins (28.4 percent): Perine stepped into a starting role to replace Rob Kelley in Week 10, handling 23 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, by far his best game as a pro. The Redskins unfortunately will now be without Chris Thompson as well, as he suffered a broken fibula. The team will need to lean on more than one back, but Perine is a weekly starter going forward and a candidate for 20 touches on any given Sunday. He's a must-add in all sized leagues.
Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns (20.1 percent): It didn't take long for Coleman to assimilate back into the Browns' offense, as he posted six catches for 80 yards on 11 targets, an impressive line in his first game since Week 2 and especially against an incredible Jaguars secondary. The 2016 first-round pick is easily the Browns' most talented wideout and will likely generate flex consideration on a weekly basis in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Kenny Stills, WR, Miami Dolphins (27.2 percent): For all intents and purposes, Stills serves as a starter in the Miami offense (which leans heavily on three wideouts). He has been busy of late, as he had a blistering Week 11 in which he posted seven catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. He has eight or more targets in four of his past five games, posting double-digit scoring in PPR formats in each of those outings. In a 12-team or larger league, he's a legitimate flex consideration with his steady play for this Miami offense.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, Buffalo Bills (48.4 percent): Although it's not official yet, it feels inevitable that the Bills will go back to Taylor as the starter in Week 12. Despite not playing in the first half of Week 11, he managed 18.1 fantasy points against the Chargers (albeit in a game that was out of reach). Going forward, he has a reasonable schedule, with games against Kansas City and Indianapolis plus a pair of matchups with the Dolphins and Patriots. Presuming he steps back into a starting role, he's certainly a quarterback who will hover close to our top-12 rankings on a weekly basis.
Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos (9.2 percent): The Broncos' backfield has been a workshare among C.J. Anderson, Jamaal Charles and Booker, but the second-year pro had his best game of the season in Week 11, carrying the ball 14 times and adding five catches (he can certainly contribute in the passing game). It feels like this could be headed toward more of an Anderson/Booker split after Charles had just three carries this past Sunday, and that would put Booker on the flex radar in deeper leagues. He's a consideration in 12-team or larger leagues for someone who needs to add running back depth. With a new offensive coordinator in Denver, we'll see if that impacts the way the backfield rotation shakes out each week.
Damien Williams, RB, Miami Dolphins (29.3 percent): In the three games since they traded away Jay Ajayi, the Dolphins have leaned on Williams, who leads the team with 26 carries in that time. On Sunday, he posted a line of 10 rushes for 78 yards and added a catch for 24 yards. Kenyan Drake is still surely a factor, but with running back depth at such a premium, Williams should be added in 12-team or larger leagues. He will enter the flex radar with good pass-receiving skills to go with his running ability.
Josh Doctson, WR, Washington Redskins (28.1 percent): My colleague and the unparalleled Matthew Berry has been on Doctson for quite some time, touting his skills and potential upside in the Washington offense. Doctson is an unquestionable talent who had 81 yards on seven targets in Week 11. His role should blossom even further, and this is a talent-based evaluation: This dude can play. He's a smart addition to any roster in 12-team or larger leagues.
Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots (41.9 percent): Burkhead appeared headed for another busy Sunday in Week 11, but an early fumble and the continued excellent play of Dion Lewis led to a somewhat reduced role. But the fifth-year pro still has a clear role in this offense, as he has 14 catches the past three games and will get occasional red zone work. In a deeper league (14 or 16 teams), he's on the flex radar. He should be rostered in 12-team or larger leagues.
Case Keenum, QB, Minnesota Vikings (34.4 percent): Although bye weeks are no longer a consideration, difficult matchups are. Let's say you believe your quarterback's opponent in Week 12 or later is one you would rather avoid. In that case, a streaming option such as Keenum should be on your radar. He has at least 280 passing yards and 17 fantasy points in three straight games. He has played so well for Minnesota.
Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills (8.1 percent): The Bills could be without top wideout Kelvin Benjamin for a period of time, as he left the team's Week 11 game early with a knee injury. Jones has been sharp in his past two games, going north of 10 points in PPR scoring and amassing seven targets in each of them. He has promising natural talent and seems to be finding his footing in the NFL. Jones is a deeper league consideration to have as a bench player for now, with upside should his development continue like we've seen of late.
Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (39.6 percent): I've routinely highlighted Davis in this column, and I'll admit that I'm a tinge nervous that he won't develop into a weekly starter at any point this season ... but I keep faith. Davis has talent that shows up on a weekly basis and is in what amounts to a starting role for Tennessee. He's the kind of player I'd love to have as a bench consideration for now, unless/until he takes that step to a more consistent fantasy role. I still believe there's a chance that he could contribute to a playoff roster this season.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans (3.8 percent): Looking for a deeper league consideration in your flex? Ellington is a name of note. Over his past three games, he has 24 targets and 13 catches. With Will Fuller currently dealing with broken ribs, Ellington's role could continue to persist. He's a player who has always flashed talent but has struggled to stay healthy and find a steady role. He has one for now in Houston and is a flex consideration in 14- or 16-team leagues with PPR scoring.
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks (0.3 percent): While we don't know if Davis will be healthy enough to play in Week 12 because of a groin injury, he did flash some ability (two catches for 41 yards to go along with 18 rushing yards) in his first game since being promoted from the practice squad. Because of the favorable Week 12 matchup against San Francisco and the fact that Seattle is not committed to any other back, Davis can be rostered in deeper leagues as a flex consideration.