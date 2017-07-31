Late last week, our ESPN fantasy football experts held our third mock draft.
This time we expanded to 12 teams using a PPR (point per reception) format with standard roster construction.
You can check out our first mock draft, with a 10-team non-PPR setup,
here. Our second mock, using a 10-team PPR system with two starting quarterbacks can be found here.
If you compare these three formats, you'll begin to see how the value of players changes depending on whether you tack on an extra point for each catch, start twice as many quarterbacks, or impact the size of the player pool by adding two more teams to your draft.
The participants in order of draft position are Leo Howell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Joe Kaiser, Mike Clay, Stephania Bell, KC Joyner, Pierre Becquey, Field Yates, Kyle Soppe, Jim McCormick, Tom Carpenter and Matt Bowen.
Round 1 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 1 Howell David Johnson, Ari RB RB1 2 2 Cockcroft Antonio Brown, Pit WR WR1 3 3 Kaiser Le'Veon Bell, Pit RB RB2 4 4 Clay Ezekiel Elliott, Dal RB RB3 5 5 Bell Julio Jones, Atl WR WR2 6 6 Joyner Odell Beckham Jr., NYG WR WR3 7 7 Becquey Jordy Nelson, GB WR WR4 8 8 Yates Mike Evans, TB WR WR5 9 9 Soppe LeSean McCoy, Buf RB RB4 10 10 McCormick A.J. Green, Cin WR WR6 11 11 Carpenter Devonta Freeman, Atl RB RB5 12 12 Bowen Melvin Gordon, LAC RB RB6
Round 2 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 13 Bowen Michael Thomas, NO WR WR7 2 14 Carpenter T.Y. Hilton, Ind WR WR8 3 15 McCormick DeMarco Murray, Ten RB RB7 4 16 Soppe Dez Bryant, Dal WR WR9 5 17 Yates Jordan Howard, Chi RB RB8 6 18 Becquey Todd Gurley, LAR RB RB9 7 19 Joyner Brandin Cooks, NE WR WR10 8 20 Bell Jay Ajayi, Mia RB RB10 9 21 Clay Leonard Fournette, Jax RB RB11 10 22 Kaiser Lamar Miller, Hou RB RB12 11 23 Cockcroft Rob Gronkowski, NE TE TE1 12 24 Howell Alshon Jeffery, Phi WR WR11
Round 3 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 25 Howell Christian McCaffrey, Car RB RB13 2 26 Cockcroft DeAndre Hopkins, Hou WR WR12 3 27 Kaiser Amari Cooper, Oak WR WR13 4 28 Clay Doug Baldwin, Sea WR WR14 5 29 Bell Keenan Allen, LAC WR WR15 6 30 Joyner Marshawn Lynch, Oak RB RB14 7 31 Becquey Isaiah Crowell, Cle RB RB15 8 32 Yates Golden Tate, Det WR WR16 9 33 Soppe Demaryius Thomas, Den WR WR17 10 34 McCormick Sammy Watkins, Buf WR WR18 11 35 Carpenter Jarvis Landry, Mia WR WR19 12 36 Bowen Julian Edelman, NE WR WR20
Round 4 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 37 Bowen Ty Montgomery, GB RB RB16 2 38 Carpenter Allen Robinson, Jax WR WR21 3 39 McCormick Aaron Rodgers, GB QB QB1 4 40 Soppe Terrelle Pryor Sr., Wsh WR WR22 5 41 Yates Jordan Reed, Wsh TE TE2 6 42 Becquey Bilal Powell, NYJ RB RB17 7 43 Joyner Tom Brady, NE QB QB2 8 44 Bell Mark Ingram, NO RB RB18 9 45 Clay Michael Crabtree, Oak WR WR23 10 46 Kaiser Drew Brees, NO QB QB3 11 47 Cockcroft Danny Woodhead, Bal RB RB19 12 48 Howell Emmanuel Sanders, Den WR WR24
Round 5 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 49 Howell Theo Riddick, Det RB RB20 2 50 Cockcroft Larry Fitzgerald, Ari WR WR25 3 51 Kaiser Davante Adams, GB WR WR26 4 52 Clay Greg Olsen, Car TE TE3 5 53 Bell Jamison Crowder, Wsh WR WR27 6 54 Joyner DeSean Jackson, TB WR WR28 7 55 Becquey Travis Kelce, KC TE TE4 8 56 Yates Pierre Garcon, SF WR WR29 9 57 Soppe Joe Mixon, Cin RB RB21 10 58 McCormick Dalvin Cook, Min RB RB22 11 59 Carpenter Carlos Hyde, SF RB RB23 12 60 Bowen Tyreek Hill, KC WR WR30
Round 6 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 61 Bowen Delanie Walker, Ten TE TE5 2 62 Carpenter Kyle Rudolph, Min TE TE6 3 63 McCormick Martavis Bryant, Pit WR WR31 4 64 Soppe Mike Gillislee, NE RB RB24 5 65 Yates Frank Gore, Ind RB RB25 6 66 Becquey Kelvin Benjamin, Car WR WR32 7 67 Joyner Paul Perkins, NYG RB RB26 8 68 Bell C.J. Anderson, Den RB RB27 9 69 Clay Stefon Diggs, Min WR WR33 10 70 Kaiser Spencer Ware, KC RB RB28 11 71 Cockcroft Ameer Abdullah, Det RB RB29 12 72 Howell Matt Ryan, Atl QB QB4
Round 7 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 73 Howell Jimmy Graham, Sea TE TE7 2 74 Cockcroft James White, NE RB RB30 3 75 Kaiser Donte Moncrief, Ind WR WR34 4 76 Clay Andrew Luck*, Ind QB QB5 5 77 Bell Hunter Henry, LAC TE TE8 6 78 Joyner Martellus Bennett, GB TE TE9 7 79 Becquey Tevin Coleman, Atl RB RB31 8 80 Yates Mike Wallace, Bal WR WR35 9 81 Soppe Eddie Lacy, Sea RB RB32 10 82 McCormick Willie Snead, NO WR WR36 11 83 Carpenter C.J. Prosise, Sea RB RB33 12 84 Bowen Brandon Marshall, NYG WR WR37
Round 8 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 85 Bowen Kareem Hunt, KC RB RB34 2 86 Carpenter Derrick Henry, Ten RB RB35 3 87 McCormick Doug Martin, TB RB RB36 4 88 Soppe Adam Thielen, Min WR WR38 5 89 Yates Giovani Bernard, Cin RB RB37 6 90 Becquey Jordan Matthews, Phi WR WR39 7 91 Joyner DeVante Parker, Mia WR WR40 8 92 Bell Cameron Meredith, Chi WR WR41 9 93 Clay Tyler Eifert, Cin TE TE10 10 94 Kaiser Zach Ertz, Phi TE TE11 11 95 Cockcroft John Brown, Ari WR WR42 12 96 Howell Duke Johnson Jr., Cle RB RB38
Round 9 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 97 Howell Jeremy Maclin, Bal WR WR43 2 98 Cockcroft LeGarrette Blount, Phi RB RB39 3 99 Kaiser Adrian Peterson, NO RB RB40 4 100 Clay Terrance West, Bal RB RB41 5 101 Bell Dak Prescott, Dal QB QB6 6 102 Joyner Darren Sproles, Phi RB RB42 7 103 Becquey Cam Newton, Car QB QB7 8 104 Yates Russell Wilson, Sea QB QB8 9 105 Soppe Jack Doyle, Ind TE TE12 10 106 McCormick Corey Coleman, Cle WR WR44 11 107 Carpenter Robert Kelley, Wsh RB RB43 12 108 Bowen Jameis Winston, TB QB QB9
Round 10 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 109 Bowen Randall Cobb, GB WR WR45 2 110 Carpenter Derek Carr, Oak QB QB10 3 111 McCormick Tyrell Williams, LAC WR WR46 4 112 Soppe Eric Decker, Ten WR WR47 5 113 Yates Rishard Matthews, Ten WR WR48 6 114 Becquey Matt Forte, NYJ RB RB44 7 115 Joyner Jonathan Stewart, Car RB RB45 8 116 Bell Samaje Perine, Wsh RB RB46 9 117 Clay Corey Davis, Ten WR WR49 10 118 Kaiser Will Fuller V, Hou WR WR50 11 119 Cockcroft Josh Doctson, Wsh WR WR51 12 120 Howell Marvin Jones, Det WR WR52
Round 11 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 121 Howell Quincy Enunwa, NYJ WR WR53 2 122 Cockcroft Ben Roethlisberger, Pit QB QB11 3 123 Kaiser Kirk Cousins, Wsh QB QB12 4 124 Clay Kenny Britt, Cle WR WR54 5 125 Bell Sterling Shepard, NYG WR WR55 6 126 Joyner O.J. Howard, TB TE TE13 7 127 Becquey Robert Woods, LAR WR WR56 8 128 Yates Philip Rivers, LAC QB QB13 9 129 Soppe Tyrod Taylor, Buf QB QB14 10 130 McCormick Eric Ebron, Det TE TE14 11 131 Carpenter Breshad Perriman, Bal WR WR57 12 132 Bowen Ted Ginn Jr., NO WR WR58
Round 12 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 133 Bowen Rex Burkhead, NE RB RB47 2 134 Carpenter Kevin White, Chi WR WR59 3 135 McCormick Jacquizz Rodgers, TB RB RB48 4 136 Soppe Marcus Mariota, Ten QB QB15 5 137 Yates Jerick McKinnon, Min RB RB49 6 138 Becquey Jamaal Charles, Den RB RB50 7 139 Joyner Shane Vereen, NYG RB RB51 8 140 Bell Zay Jones, Buf WR WR60 9 141 Clay Alvin Kamara, NO RB RB52 10 142 Kaiser Thomas Rawls, Sea RB RB53 11 143 Cockcroft Chris Thompson, Wsh RB RB54 12 144 Howell Jalen Richard, Oak RB RB55
Round 13 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 145 Howell Marqise Lee, Jax WR WR61 2 146 Cockcroft Matthew Stafford, Det QB QB16 3 147 Kaiser Seattle Seahawks D/ST1 4 148 Clay Tavon Austin, LAR WR WR62 5 149 Bell Seth DeValve, Cle TE TE15 6 150 Joyner Cole Beasley, Dal WR WR63 7 151 Becquey Jason Witten, Dal TE TE16 8 152 Yates Darren McFadden, Dal RB RB56 9 153 Soppe T.J. Yeldon, Jax RB RB57 10 154 McCormick Wendell Smallwood, Phi RB RB58 11 155 Carpenter Denver Broncos D/ST2 12 156 Bowen Kenny Stills, Mia WR WR64
Round 14 Pick Overall Owner Player Pos Rank 1 157 Bowen Curtis Samuel, Car WR WR65 2 158 Carpenter John Ross, Cin WR WR66 3 159 McCormick Joe Williams, SF RB RB59 4 160 Soppe Julius Thomas, Mia TE TE17 5 161 Yates Latavius Murray*, Min RB RB60 6 162 Becquey Carson Palmer, Ari QB QB17 7 163 Joyner Eli Manning, NYG QB QB18 8 164 Bell Dion Lewis, NE RB RB61 9 165 Clay Houston Texans D/ST3 10 166 Kaiser Mohamed Sanu, Atl WR WR67 11 167 Cockcroft Charles Sims, TB RB RB62 12 168 Howell Robert Turbin, Ind RB RB63