Late last week, our ESPN fantasy football experts held our third mock draft. Practice makes perfect, so take a few minutes and jump into an ESPN mock draft!

This time we expanded to 12 teams using a PPR (point per reception) format with standard roster construction.

You can check out our first mock draft, with a 10-team non-PPR setup, here. Our second mock, using a 10-team PPR system with two starting quarterbacks can be found here.

If you compare these three formats, you'll begin to see how the value of players changes depending on whether you tack on an extra point for each catch, start twice as many quarterbacks, or impact the size of the player pool by adding two more teams to your draft.

The participants in order of draft position are Leo Howell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Joe Kaiser, Mike Clay, Stephania Bell, KC Joyner, Pierre Becquey, Field Yates, Kyle Soppe, Jim McCormick, Tom Carpenter and Matt Bowen.