          Fantasy football mock draft: 12-team, PPR

          play
          How does Zeke's suspension affect teammates' fantasy value? (1:30)

          One player that could be affected from Ezekiel Elliott missing time is Dak Prescott. Field Yates and Mike Clay break down where Prescott ranks and which pass catchers on the Cowboys could see an uptick in production this season. (1:30)

          11:16 AM ET

          Our latest mock draft took place late last week and features 12 teams, standard rosters and one point for each reception made (PPR).

          You can compare the outcome of this draft with the 12-team PPR mock we did a few weeks back to see how things have changed. You also can examine how the values of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends differentiate in this 12-team PPR format compared to our recent 12-team non-PPR format, where they don't get a bonus for catching passes.

          NOTE: This mock took place prior to Anquan Boldin's decision to retire.

          The participants in order of draft position are Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Michael Rothstein, Jim McCormick, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Tom Carpenter, Stephania Bell, Leo Howell, Mike Triplett, KC Joyner and Kyle Soppe.

