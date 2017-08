Julian Edelman has been one of Tom Brady's favorite targets and a high-end fantasy performer. Field Yates and Mike Clay explain whether the target share will go to Chris Hogan or Danny Amendola. (1:45)

Previous mock drafts became much less relevant after injuries to Julian Edelman, Spencer Ware and Cameron Meredith occurred during the NFL's "dress rehearsal" weekend. To that end, we put together one last mock exercise, to better give you a snapshot of player values heading into this busy week-plus of real drafts.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

This mock features 10 teams, standard rosters and one point for each reception (PPR).

The participants in order of draft position are Stephania Bell, Jim McCormick, Kyle Soppe, KC Joyner, Mike Clay, Field Yates, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Eric Karabell and Tom Carpenter.