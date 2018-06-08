2018 fantasy football rankings, sleepers, cheat sheets and more

Matthew Berry is excited to see what Jimmy Garoppolo can do with a full season in San Francisco. (3:12)

Another ESPN Fantasy Football season is here, and we hope you're as excited as we are.

Play ESPN Fantasy Football More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Whether you're a wily veteran or a fantasy first-timer, we have everything you need to draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

Below you'll find all of our best content, from rankings and analysis to cheat sheets and mock drafts. Enjoy and good luck this season!

The latest

Faces in new places

Tristan H. Cockcroft highlights the top-10 offseason roster changes to get you up to speed in your draft prep.

The 192

Mike Clay lists the 192 players who should be drafted/rostered in all leagues, broken down by tier.

QBs with the best chance to break out in 2018

Matt Bowen ranks his favorite signal-callers poised to take the next step.

Getting started

Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Football

It's free to play! Create or join a league with friends, customize your settings and battle all season for the top spot.

ESPN Fantasy Football 101

Thinking about trying fantasy football for the first time? Start here.

Mock draft lobby

Practice makes perfect! Hop into a mock draft and prepare for the real thing against other ESPN Fantasy players.

Live draft lobby

Jump into a live draft with other ESPN Fantasy players!

The essentials

Cheat Sheet Central

A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2018 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.

Sortable 2018 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position.

Depth charts: QB | RB | WR | TE

Mock draft: 12-team PPR (May 3)

Rankings

PPR: Top 200 | Berry | Clay | Cockcroft | Karabell | Composite

Non-PPR: Top 200 | Bowen

Mike Clay dynasty ranks: Top 240 overall | Top 80 rookies