Week 12 fantasy football winners and losers

Mike Clay says that despite some struggles this season, Julio Jones is still among the best fantasy options at wide receiver. (0:32)

Fifty points!

For the first time all season, a player reached the 50-point PPR fantasy threshold, as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who had frustrated many this season due to his lack of touchdown production, scored a career-high 50.8.

That capped a huge week for wide receivers, with three of them (through Sunday's 1 p.m. ET games) reaching the 30-point threshold and another two scoring 25-plus.

As we do each week, we recap the week's winners and losers from a fantasy perspective, complete with applicable game and historical data. Check back after the conclusion of the 4 p.m. ET (and, when applicable, Sunday Night Football) games for our picks of the week's best and worst.

Winners

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: After he had scored just one touchdown in his first 10 games of the season, Jones tripled his season total on his way to what's almost assuredly going to be the week's biggest fantasy score (50.8). It was the first time any player scored 50-plus PPR fantasy points since Le'Veon Bell had 51.8 in 2016 Week 14, and the first time a wide receiver had done so since Calvin Johnson scored 50.9 in 2013 Week 8. Jones, who was started in 98.0 percent of ESPN leagues (third-highest among wide receivers), set new personal bests with 50.8 PPR and 38.8 non-PPR fantasy points.

Julio Jones recorded 50.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 12. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: The Thanksgiving Day star, Allen's 34.2 PPR (and 23.2 non-PPR) fantasy points both led all wide receivers on Turkey Day, satisfying the 87.9 percent of us who started him. Those totals did fall short of being an all-time-great game on Thanksgiving, as Allen's score was more than five points shy of earning him a spot in the top 10 among all players on the holiday. It was the second straight week in which he scored at least 30 PPR fantasy points, making him the first wide receiver to do so since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2015 Weeks 12-13.

Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets: The third wide receiver to score 30-plus PPR fantasy points (through Sunday's 1 p.m. ET games), Anderson was started in considerably fewer ESPN leagues, with his mere 28.4 percentage placing him outside the top 30 at the position. He rewarded those who took a chance on him with career bests in terms of PPR (32.6) and non-PPR (26.6) fantasy points. Anderson faces another favorable matchup in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs before hitting one of the tougher stretches of his schedule to conclude the season (at Denver Broncos, at New Orleans Saints, vs. Chargers, at New England Patriots).

Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers: The leading fantasy scorer among quarterbacks on Thanksgiving Day remained the position's leading scorer through Sunday's 1 p.m. ET games, as Rivers tallied 28.86 points against the Dallas Cowboys' defense on Thursday. It was the third-best individual score in any of his 191 career games. While he has scored 20-plus in 51 of those, he has remarkably not once scored as many as 30 in a single game.

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: It certainly took long enough, but the rookie enjoyed perhaps his breakthrough game at the NFL level, reaching the 100-yard rushing plateau for the first time in his career on Sunday on his way to a career-best 25.5 PPR fantasy points. It came at an opportune time, as Mixon might not have been a trusted option in fantasy leagues during some of the more challenging upcoming matchups on his schedule, such as in Week 13 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 15 at the Minnesota Vikings and Week 17 at the Baltimore Ravens. He was started in 57.6 percent of ESPN leagues.

Case Keenum, QB, Minnesota Vikings: He was another Thanksgiving Day star, and the 16.2 percent of those in ESPN leagues who started him were rewarded with 27.28 fantasy points. It was Keenum's fourth-best single-game effort in his 36 career games and 33 starts, and it was the third time in his nine starts since joining the Vikings that he reached the 20-point plateau.

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: He paced all tight ends in PPR fantasy points through Sunday's 1 p.m. ET games, scoring 26.3 against a Chicago Bears defense that entered the week having allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position (10.3). With it, Ertz moved into second place among tight ends for the season, his 158.9 narrowly edging Rob Gronkowski's 158.2 and trailing Travis Kelce's position-best 168.4 by fewer than 10. It was also Ertz's ninth double-digit PPR fantasy point performance of the season, most among tight ends (though Jimmy Graham has an opportunity to tie him this afternoon).

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings: After struggling through the first half of the season, Rudolph has double-digit PPR fantasy point totals in back-to-back weeks, culminating in a season-high 22.3 on Thanksgiving Day. It was the fourth-best single-game score in his 91 career games, and it helped him vault back into the top eight at his position in scoring (118.9, eighth).

Josh McCown, QB, New York Jets: For only the fourth time in his 16-year, 93-game NFL career, McCown reached the 25-point fantasy threshold. His 25.08 was the highest since he had 35.48 as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2015 Week 5. Few in fantasy were willing to take the chance on him while facing the Carolina Panthers defense, as McCown was active in only 3.48 percent of ESPN leagues.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots: Ho-hum, another week, another game of 25-plus PPR fantasy points (25.2, to be exact). It was the 18th time in his eight-year, 98-game NFL career that Gronk has reached that threshold, moving him into sole possession of second place all time, behind only Tony Gonzalez's 22.

Losers

Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: His 3.6 PPR and 2.6 non-PPR fantasy point totals have to go down as Week 12's most disappointing, considering the strength of his matchup. The opposing Buffalo Bills entered the week having afforded opposing running backs a combined 170.9 PPR fantasy points in their past four games alone, so Hunt seemed aligned for a huge day, an opinion with which the 97.9 percent of people in ESPN leagues who started him agreed (sixth-highest percentage among running backs). It means that Hunt now has a combined 34.2 PPR fantasy points in his past four games, a total he exceeded in Week 1 alone. More bad news? He'll now battle a Jets defense that entered Week 12 allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs (22.1) and limited Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart to a combined 20.3 on Sunday.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: His Thanksgiving Day stinker will also go down as one of Week 12's most disappointing performances, as his 3.16 fantasy points represented the third-worst total in his 27 career NFL starts and gave him back-to-back weeks with fewer than 10 for the first time in his career (he had minus-1.20 in Week 11). Prescott was started in 49.5 percent of ESPN leagues on Thursday, 10th-highest among quarterbacks. He has now averaged 10.6 fantasy points in his past five games, after averaging 19.3 in his first 22, and his performance is noticeably suffering with Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) absent.

Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears: Game flow and the matchup had a lot to say about his performance on Sunday, but fantasy scores are fantasy scores, and Howard's 3.9 using PPR scoring represented his third-worst in any of his 24 career NFL starts. He was started in 78.9 percent of ESPN leagues, 13th-highest among running backs. Howard should find rushing success considerably easier in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers' defense.

Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins: His zero fantasy points on one target on Thanksgiving Day was quite the letdown, considering he was facing a New York Giants defense that entered the week having allowed by far the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends (19.2). It snapped what was a reasonably productive stretch filling in for Jordan Reed (hamstring), and with the possibility that Reed could return in the coming weeks, Davis' fantasy value is more likely headed downward than upward.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: For the fifth time this season -- all of those occurring in his past six games -- Hilton was held beneath five PPR fantasy points, finishing Sunday's game with 3.5 on his five targets. That matched the ninth-worst single-game output in any of his 89 career NFL contests, and three of those in the bottom 10 have occurred during that recent five-game stretch: 2.9 in Week 6 (fifth-worst) and 3.5 in Week 8 (tied for ninth-worst). Hilton now gets a terrible matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so his 66.3 start percentage on Sunday should drop precipitously come Week 13.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins: One might've figured that he'd be heavily targeted as his Dolphins played most of Sunday's game against the Patriots from behind, but Parker managed just 1.5 PPR fantasy points on his three targets, the worst single-game output in any of his 19 career NFL starts (all of which have occurred since the beginning of last season). Parker was active in 32.8 percent of ESPN leagues.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans: He was started in 44.8 percent of ESPN leagues, 12th-highest at the position in Week 12, but delivered just 7.76 fantasy points despite facing a favorable matchup against the Colts. Mariota, who had 10 games of at least 20 fantasy points in his 27 appearances in his first two years in the league, has now fallen short of that plateau in all 10 of his games this season. He'll face an even more favorable matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 13, but he's becoming increasingly difficult to trust.

Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders: His disqualification less than three minutes into the Raiders' game on Sunday left his fantasy teams in a rough spot, as he failed to even record a target before being ejected along with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (with whom he fought, causing the penalty) and Raiders guard Gabe Jackson. Crabtree, who was active in 67.8 percent of ESPN leagues, might now warrant a suspension from the league.