As we do each week, we recap the week's winners and losers from a fantasy perspective, complete with applicable game and historical data. Check back after the conclusion of the 1 and 4 p.m. ET (and, when applicable, Sunday Night Football) games for our picks of the week's best and worst.

Winners

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons: The week's biggest breakthrough story was a rookie started in just 6.5 percent of ESPN leagues, but that at least represents a 4 percent increase upon his rate in either of his first two career games. Ridley was Matt Ryan's go-to guy in the Falcons' overtime loss against the division rival New Orleans Saints, perhaps because the rookie wasn't aligned from the start with star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, scoring 40.5 PPR fantasy points on eight targets. That was the ninth most in a game by a rookie wide receiver since 1950, and the most since Odell Beckham Jr. scored 42.3 in 2014 Week 15. Most importantly, it gave Ridley a combined 11 receptions on 13 targets the past two weeks combined, as well as a 21.0 percent target share during that time span. He remained available in nearly 60 percent of ESPN leagues at the time of the game's kickoff, but should rank among the week's hottest pickups -- and rightfully so.

Most FPTS in a game by a rookie WR (since 1950) PLAYER WEEK TEAM FPTS Jerry Butler 1979 Week 4 BUF 60.7 Harlon Hill 1954 Week 6 CHI 52.4 Jimmy Orr 1958 Week 12 PIT 44.5 Eddie Kennison 1996 Week 16 STL 43.6 Joey Galloway 1995 Week 11 SEA 43.0 Odell Beckham Jr. 2014 Week 15 NYG 42.3 Anquan Boldin 2003 Week 1 ARI 41.7 Jerry Rice 1985 Week 14 SF 41.5 Calvin Ridley 2018 Week 3 ATL 40.5 Sammy White 1976 Week 9 MIN 40.0

Drew Brees, QB, Saints: Forty! It's an extremely difficult fantasy point threshold for a quarterback to reach, but Brees got there Sunday, his 40.5 points scored helped greatly, of course, by the fact that his victory against the Falcons went to overtime -- and he was the one who scored the winning touchdown on a one-yard carry. By doing that, he became the first quarterback since at least 1950 to score 40-plus fantasy points in multiple games in his career. By the way, there have been only 23 instances of a 40-point game by a quarterback in the NFL and one in the AFL during that time span. With that monstrous effort, Brees has totaled 89.7 points through three games, which is the third most by any quarterback through three team games again since at least 1950 (see the chart to the right). Incidentally -- since he set the NFL record for completions on Sunday and is approaching the record for passing yards -- he now has 4,532.4 career fantasy points, just 149.7 shy of Peyton Manning for the most in history by a quarterback.

Players with 25+ PPR FPTS in each of 1st 3 team G to start season (since 1950) PLAYER POS YEAR TEAM Jim Brown RB 1958 CLE Harold Jackson WR 1972 PHI Marcus Allen RB 1982 LAA Walter Payton RB 1983 CHI Jerry Rice WR 1989 SF Steve Young QB 1998 SF Marvin Harrison WR 1999 IND Marshall Faulk RB 2000 STL Marshall Faulk RB 2001 STL Priest Holmes RB 2003 KC Donovan McNabb QB 2004 PHI Randy Moss WR 2007 NE Julio Jones WR 2015 ATL Kareem Hunt RB 2017 KC Patrick Mahomes QB 2018 KC

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: At some point this second-year phenom's hot streak will cool off somewhat -- well, probably it will -- but what Mahomes has done through three games this season is something awfully special and literally record-setting. He completed his 13th touchdown pass of the season, breaking the record for most touchdown passes through the first three games of any season previously held by Peyton Manning (12, 2013), before halftime and concluded his Sunday with three passing scores and 25.3 fantasy points. That gave him at least 25 points in each of the season's first three weeks, making him only the 15th player (at any position) to score at least that many in each of his team's first three games, and a grand total of 92.4 for the season -- that's the most by any quarterback since at least 1950 (as seen in the above chart). Mahomes keeps carving up defenses and rewriting the record books, though he faces perhaps his biggest challenges yet in the next two weeks, with a road game at the Denver Broncos in Week 4 followed by a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. But hot as he has been, he needs to be started in all leagues regardless.

Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons: He joined Brees as quarterbacks who reached the 40-fantasy-point threshold on Sunday, and in the process, the duo became the first quarterbacks since at least 1950 to do so while facing each other in the same game. While Ryan came up on the short end of this one on the NFL scoreboard, his 40.2 points represented a new personal best for him, and gave him at least 30 in each of his past two games -- and they are two of the six best single-week scores in his 161 career games played. Ryan looks much improved upon his disappointing 2017, performing much better in his second year working with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Another favorable matchup at home against the Cincinnati Bengals is up next for Ryan in Week 4.

Losers

Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins: Consider this one a head-scratcher. Drake, who was coming off a 17.0 PPR point performance in Week 2 and was started in 82.3 percent of ESPN leagues on Sunday (12th-most among running backs), was held to a mere 3.0 points by an Oakland Raiders defense that had afforded a combined 44.6 points to Todd Gurley II, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman in the season's first two weeks. Of particular concern was Drake's five carries and seven total touches, the former placing him second in the Dolphins' backfield to Frank Gore (6), and further raising questions about the rushing split between the two. The Dolphins travel to New England in Week 4, where there will be legitimate questions about how competitive they can stay deep into the game, meaning Drake's workload might again be limited.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans: A popular preseason breakout pick, Davis' 2018 has been forgettable through three games, and his 5.4 PPR fantasy points on Sunday represented easily his season low to date. Worse yet, this was the first time in his three games that he failed to lead the Titans in targets -- Taywan Taylor had five to Davis' four -- after Davis had been expected to see an increase in targets following Delanie Walker's (ankle) season-ending injury. Marcus Mariota's elbow injury and the impact it has had on the Titans' quarterbacking plans has had a major impact on Davis' production - that Davis' start percentage in ESPN leagues dropped sharply to 15.8 on Sunday shows that his managers recognize this -- and Adam Schefter reported early Sunday that the Titans hope Mariota "can regain feel in his hand for the grip of the football as soon as possible," which doesn't paint a picture of a player facing an imminent return to 100 percent. Davis is unfortunately matchups-susceptible as a result, and he and the Titans face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings: Though he saved his Sunday from certain disaster by attempting a tops-amongst-the-1-p.m.-ET-games 55 pass attempts, Cousins' 10.0 fantasy points were still extremely disappointing considering both the matchup as well as the passing-rich NFL environment through three weeks of 2018. He had a negative score into the game's second half, and finished his day with three turnovers (two lost fumbles and one interception). As he was facing a Buffalo Bills defense that had allowed 20-plus fantasy points apiece to Joe Flacco and Philip Rivers in Weeks 1 and 2, Cousins was started in 69.4 percent of ESPN leagues on Sunday, fifth-highest among quarterbacks.

Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders: For the second time in his first three games of 2018, Cooper was held to fewer than four PPR fantasy points, his 3.7 on Sunday representing the 10th-worst score in his 48 career NFL games -- and be aware that his 2.8 in Week 1 tied for his sixth-worst performance. Cooper has become one of the most inconsistent wide receivers in the game during the past year-plus, scoring 21.6 points against what was considered a stout Denver Broncos defense in Week 2, but then doing this while his fantasy managers had him active in 73.4 percent of ESPN leagues (18th-most at the position).

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos: Well then. After pacing the Broncos running backs in both carries and total touches in each of Weeks 1 and 2 -- though he tied Royce Freeman with 15 of the former in the season opener -- Lindsay's day came to a swift end on Sunday, finishing with 2.0 PPR fantasy points on a mere four carries and zero receptions after he was ejected for fighting during the second quarter. While that explains the quiet stat line, that provided a larger opportunity for both Royce Freeman, who finished with 12.8 points on his 14 touches, and Devontae Booker, who scored 9.4 on his 10 touches, and further cast this backfield into a difficult-to-read committee picture. Lindsay had been added in nearly 75 percent of ESPN leagues between Weeks 1 and 3, and he was active in 43.6 percent on Sunday, which placed among the top 25 running backs.

Facts & tidbits

Saquon Barkley scored 22.7 PPR fantasy points on Sunday, his third straight game with at least 20. He's only the fourth player since 1950 to score at least that many in each of his first three career NFL games, joining Marcus Allen, Robert Griffin III and Kareem Hunt. ... Josh Allen scored 26.6 of his 27.7 fantasy points in Week 3 before halftime of his game against the Minnesota Vikings, which was the second-most by any rookie quarterback before halftime this century. Only Russell Wilson (35.8, 2012 Week 15) had more fantasy points in the first half of a game during his rookie season.