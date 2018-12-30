Mahomes, Barkley enjoy historic, record-setting seasons

The 2018 season was an odd one indeed. We seem to say it every season, but never was it more the case than in this one.

With the 4:25 p.m. ET games now underway, we should see a league-record number of touchdowns scored, as through the 1 p.m. ET contests there were 1,325, which puts the league on pace to easily break the single-season record of 1,338, set in 2013. Never before was scoring so evident than at the quarterback position, where a record-tying seven different quarterbacks had scored 300-plus fantasy points for the season entering the 4:25 p.m. ET game block on Sunday -- with another three yet to play possessing a good chance at reaching that threshold.

Running backs seemed to dominate the middle weeks of the season, especially those leading up to the fantasy playoffs (Weeks 14-17 in ESPN standard leagues). From Weeks 9-13, it was a pair of running backs who led the way in fantasy points -- Christian McCaffrey (248.2) and Ezekiel Elliott (202.7) -- while 16 of the 37 players who scored 30-plus points a game during that five-week span were running backs.

In the fantasy playoffs, however, it was a case of "anything goes." The six skill-position players who found themselves on playoff rosters in at least 60 percent of ESPN 10-team standard leagues appeared in a combined 12 out of 24 team games from Weeks 14-17 (assuming Nick Chubb and James Conner suit up for their teams as expected). The No. 1 scorer through 15 weeks, Todd Gurley II, sat out the final two games with a knee injury. Six of the 18 players who had 300-plus points for the season entering Week 17 were scratched for their teams' respective season finales.

The upshot is that in-season management is becoming increasingly important in fantasy football, including such things as handcuffing running backs in advance of the playoff weeks, rostering backups to swap in for late-game scratches, and being quick to the waiver wire with an aggressive approach to your FAAB/waiver position. The key lesson learned from 2018: It's anyone's game.

With the season now (nearly) in the books, let's take a stroll back through the season's best and worst from a fantasy perspective, complete with applicable historical data. Check back again after the 4:25 p.m. ET and Sunday Night Football games for updates to our list of picks.

The Best

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: While his Week 17 game didn't get underway until 4:25 p.m. ET, he's my 2018 Fantasy MVP regardless of its outcome. We'll check back on Mahomes' accolates at the conclusion of that game, but at kickoff time, he needed 10.3 fantasy points in order to break Peyton Manning's single-season record of 410.0, set just five years ago (2013). Mahomes is the only quarterback to have scored at least 15 fantasy points in every one of his team's 15 games this season.

Most FPTS by a rookie PLAYER YEAR FPTS Eric Dickerson 1983 392.2 Saquon Barkley 2018 385.8 Cam Newton 2011 370.3 Edgerrin James 1999 369.9 Billy Sims 1980 339.4 Ezekiel Elliott 2016 325.4 Alvin Kamara 2017 320.4 Robert Griffin III 2012 317.5 Herschel Walker 1986 317.4 Clinton Portis 2002 316.2

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: He came extremely close to breaking Eric Dickerson's 35-year-old record for PPR fantasy points by any rookie at any position (392.2, 1983), as Barkley concluded his freshman NFL campaign with 385.8 points, helped by a best-amongst-the-early-game-running-backs 24.2 points in Week 17. With that final-week score, Barkley also finished his rookie year with 12 games of 20-plus points, which is two more than any other rookie in history had (Dickerson is second, with 10). Barkley's prowess in the receiving game is what really stood out, as he caught a whopping 91 passes, breaking Reggie Bush's 12-year-old record of 88 by a rookie running back (2006). Few rookies have entered the league surrounded with this much hype -- Barkley was picked sixth overall on average in the preseason after the Giants selected him second overall in the NFL Draft -- and even fewer have subsequently proven themselves unquestionably worthy of said hype. His was a rookie year for the ages, and he'll enter his sophomore campaign one of the top picks in fantasy, and rightfully so.

Todd Gurley II, RB, Los Angeles Rams: While his (fantasy/regular) season did end on a down note, as a knee injury cost him each of the Rams' final two games, Gurley's production was nothing short of exceptional, even relative to expectations from a No. 1 overall pick on average. He scored 372.1 PPR fantasy points in his 14 games played (all of them starts), only 8.4 shy of his 2017 total in 15 games played (380.5), making him only the fifth player in NFL history to score at least 370 points in consecutive seasons (Marshall Faulk, 1999-2001; Priest Holmes, 2002-03; LaDainian Tomlinson, 2002-03; and Antonio Brown, 2014-15). Gurley's season also concluded with his averaging 26.6 points per game, which is the 10th-best single-season number by any running back in NFL history (see the chart below). He helped propel his fantasy teams into the playoffs in 55.9 percent of 10-team ESPN standard leagues and into the Weeks 16-17 "finals" matchup in 30.3 percent, so despite his absence during the latter, it can be safely said that he put his team in position to win as effectively as any high-profile player did in 2018.

Most PPR fantasy points per game by a running back in a single season (minimum eight games played) PLAYER YEAR TEAM G FPTS (PPR) /G Marshall Faulk 2000 STL 14 459.9 32.9 Priest Holmes 2002 KC 14 440.7 31.5 LaDainian Tomlinson 2006 SD 16 481.1 30.1 Marshall Faulk 2001 STL 14 419.7 30.0 O.J. Simpson 1975 BUF 14 390.3 27.9 Priest Holmes 2003 KC 16 445.0 27.8 LaDainian Tomlinson 2003 SD 16 443.8 27.7 Chuck Foreman 1975 MIN 14 381.1 27.2 Priest Holmes 2004 KC 8 212.9 26.6 Todd Gurley II 2018 LAR 14 372.1 26.6

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: He was an effective one-man wrecking crew during the season's second half, with seven games worth 25-plus PPR fantasy points from Week 9 forward, resulting in 385.5 points for the season, a mere one-tenth of a point behind Barkley for the positional lead. From Week 9 forward, McCaffrey scored a league-leading 253.2 points, and his 88.9 points from Weeks 14-17 alone almost certainly will rank him among the top 10 in the league (pending the remaining Week 17 results) during that time span as well. He also set a new NFL record for receptions by a running back in a single season, his 107 breaking Matt Forte's previous mark of 102, set in 2014, and now has 187 receptions through his first two NFL seasons, which is 25 more than any other running back had. McCaffrey provided one of the best returns on an early-round draft pick, having been selected 11th among running backs and 17th overall, and his ability to dominate as both runner and receivers will make him a certain early-to-mid first rounder in 2019.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: While a knee injury cost him the Week 17 finale, Adams' 2018 season was as demonstrative of the consistent fantasy player as anyone in recent history. He scored at least 15 PPR fantasy points in each of his 15 games played, matching Jerry Rice's NFL record for the most 15-point games in NFL history (15, 1995), and in only one of those 15 games finished outside the top 25 wide receivers for the week, when he scored a solid 16.1 points to finish 28th in Week 4. Adams entered Week 17 with a best-among-wide-receivers 329.6 total PPR fantasy points, obliterating his previous career high of 246.7 points set in 2016, and he has an outside chance at holding the top spot at the position depending (realistically) upon the performances of any of the six players behind him, with Antonio Brown (323.7) being the closest. That's a heck of a reliable return upon what was a second-round investment, as Adams was the No. 8 wide receiver and No. 21 player selected overall on average.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos: Who would've guessed that he'd wind up the second highest-scoring rookie running back behind Saquon Barkley, in a year in which seven running backs (Barkley included) were selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft? No one -- or at least barely anybody, considering he was drafted in only 1.9 percent of ESPN leagues in the final preseason week leading into the NFL Kickoff game. An undrafted rookie out of the University of Colorado -- his local ties probably having quite a bit to do with his landing with the Broncos -- Lindsey made the team as the Broncos' No. 3 running back thanks to a strong preseason, posted consecutive games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, captured the Broncos' starting job by Week 8 and scored 222.9 PPR fantasy points in 15 games, earning himself a spot in the Pro Bowl. Not all of that was scored before he registered on the fantasy football radar, either, as Lindsay was the most-added player in ESPN leagues between Weeks 1 and 2 (added in 58 percent), was added in another 18 percent between Weeks 2 and 3 and was being started in more than 40 percent of ESPN leagues by Week 3. While Lindsay suffered a wrist injury in Week 16 that cut his season short, requiring surgery to repair ligament damage, he should be ready in time for 2019 training camp, during which the Broncos might be sporting an entirely new offense. Chances are, he'll enter fantasy draft season as an RB2.

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: He was "Mr. Reliable" at his position, 10 times scoring 20-plus fantasy points, and was the only quarterback in the league to score at least 19 points in each of the four weeks of ESPN's traditional "fantasy playoffs" (Weeks 14-17). In what was a huge rebound year for the veteran signal-caller, Ryan scored 355.0 points in 16 games, almost assuredly placing second among quarterbacks for the season (Ben Roethlisberger has only an outside chance at catching him during the 4:25 p.m. ET games). That narrowly exceeded Ryan's previous career high of 347.5, set in 2016, and answered many questions that surrounded him during a miserable, disappointing 2017. He's probably closer to the passer we saw in this and two seasons ago rather than last year, and was a huge bargain as the No. 11 quarterback off the board during the preseason.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: While his per-game pace this season (20.7 PPR fantasy points) fell noticeably short of that of his rookie 2017 (24.1), that Watson was able to maintain the pace that he did was nothing short of extraordinary. By scoring 331.7 points in his 16 games as a sophomore and earning an average of 20-plus per game, he joined Cam Newton as the only players in history to do that in each of their first two NFL seasons (and that's with a one-game minimum requirement). In fact, Watson now has a total of 464.1 fantasy points through his first 22 career NFL games, which trails only Newton's 473.7 points through that many among quarterbacks in history. Watson especially stepped up during the fantasy playoffs -- Weeks 14-17, to be specific -- scoring a combined 99.0 points during that four-week span to lead all quarterbacks.

The Worst

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: He's my pick for 2018 Fantasy Bust of the Year, mainly because, while some might've forseen his holding out for a small portion of the season's early weeks, practically no one could've possibly predicted his holding out for the entirety of the year. Bell was the No. 2 pick overall in ESPN leagues on average, and that's from data collected from the final week entering the NFL Kickoff Game (Thursday game of Week 1), which was mere days after it became clear he would miss at least the season opener. Bell remained on ESPN rosters in 94.2 percent of leagues as of the Nov. 13, 4 p.m. ET, deadline for him to report to the Steelers in order to be eligible to play in 2018, clogging rosters while never providing his teams a single fantasy point. We'll see where he winds up entering 2019 -- you can be sure it'll be outside Pittsburgh -- but as a 27-year-old coming off an entirely missed campaign, he'll have a tough time making a case for a top-five pick.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots: While injuries prevented him from playing a full 16-game schedule for the fourth consecutive season, what he provided in his 13 games this year fell substantially short of his preseason expectations. The No. 1 tight end and No. 19 player selected overall on average in the preseason, Gronkowski scored a mere 131.2 PPR fantasy points, his worst total in any of his seven seasons in which he appeared in at least 10 games. Gronkowski's 10.1 points-per-game average was his second-worst in any of his nine NFL seasons, trailing only his 9.7 in 2010, and he scored fewer than five points in three of his 13 games. He didn't do much to help his fantasy teams in their quests for the playoffs, as he was found on only 28.1 percent of playoff and 12.5 percent of finalists' teams in ESPN 10-team standard leagues.

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots: While he finished his season on a high note, scoring 26.0 fantasy points against the New York Jets on Sunday to secure at least the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed for his team, Brady's 2018 cannot be characterized as anything other than a bust in fantasy terms. Remember, he was the No. 2 quarterback and No. 28 player selected overall on average in the preseason, yet he finished with only 281.3 fantasy points in his 16 games, which placed him outside the top 10 quarterbacks for the season and fell considerably short of his 16-game totals from 2017 (295.9) and 2015 (344.7). Only five times all season did Brady register a top-10 point total amongst quarterbacks for the week, whereas nine times he finished outside the top 15 at the position. Worse yet, he'll enter the 2019 campaign aged 42, and might play it without his reliable tight end Rob Gronkowski, who could consider retirement (as could Brady himself).

Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers: The move to Green Bay didn't pay many fantasy dividends for Graham, who concluded his season with 130.6 PPR fantasy points, a 40.4-point regression from his 2017 total (171.0) and only 10.1 points better than he scored in his first season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 (120.5). Graham, who was the No. 5 tight end and No. 57 player selected overall on average in the preseason, finished outside the top 10 at his position in fantasy points, and had four games beneath five points.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills: His age-30 season couldn't have gone much worse than it did, as he scored 127.2 PPR fantasy points in 14 games, by far his worst single-season total in any of his 10 NFL seasons (his next-worst was 158.5 points, in his rookie 2009 campaign). While some of that can be attributed to horrific quarterback play -- the Bills started Nathan Peterman, Derek Anderson, Matt Barkley and Josh Allen, with none completing more than 60 percent of his passes -- McCoy's performance didn't rebound after Allen's emergence in the season's final weeks, which was a discouraging sign. McCoy was picked 13th among running backs and 22nd overall in the preseason.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: Pending the Week 17 late-game results -- he had the eighth-most points among quarterbacks through the 1 p.m. ET games, making it unlikely he'll qualify -- Stafford will finish the year with only one game ranked among the top 10 scoring quarterbacks for the week (Week 2, when he finished ninth with 24.7 fantasy points). Conversely, 10 times in his 16 games he finished outside the top 15 for the week. It was an extremely disappointing season for the No. 12 quarterback selected on average in the preseason, in part because his team didn't rely on him nearly as much as it had in the past, his 555 pass attempts his fewest in any of his eight seasons in which he was healthy enough to play all 16 games. Stafford went from residing on 90.5 percent of ESPN rosters to start the season, while active in 58.3 percent in Week 1, to remaining on rosters in only 34.7 percent in Week 17.

Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots: It's telling how forgettable his 2018 that Hogan's 12.4 PPR fantasy points scored in Week 17 wound up his third-best single game total all year. Back in the preseason, Hogan appeared aligned for a potential breakthrough after encouraging performances in his first two seasons for the Patriots, getting picked 25th among wide receivers and 52nd overall on average in the preseason. Unfortunately, the team traded for Josh Gordon between Weeks 2 and 3, and between that and Julian Edelman's return from suspension in Week 5, Hogan became mostly an afterthrought in the Patriots' offense. Hogan finished the season with 106.2 PPR fantasy points despite playing in all 16 games, that number trailing both his 2017 (109.6 points, in nine games) and 2016 (128.9, in 15) point totals, and in fact was within range of his best season for the Buffalo Bills, when he scored 103.6 in 16 games in 2014. Even after Gordon's suspension following Week 15, Hogan couldn't re-emerge, getting shut out in Week 16 before Sunday's bounce-back.