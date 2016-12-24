While you might be an avid fan of a particular NHL team -- and keep up-to-date on all the news and rumors regarding that franchise -- there are 29 others playing in 2016-17.

As a fantasy owner, it can be a bit daunting to keep tabs on everything.

That's where the Fantasy 30 comes in -- a rundown of the most fantasy-relevant updates on every team. Here's what's happening around the NHL this week.

Anaheim Ducks: It seems the improvement in Cam Fowler's game -- and numbers -- is no happy accident. The combo of trade talk-inspired hard work over the summer, an enhanced shot, supportive relationship with coach Randy Carlyle, and inflated role while Hampus Lindholm sat out the start of 2016-17 has all evidently synergized in pushing Fowler to the next level. With nine goals and 13 assists through 35 contests, the 25-year-old is well on his way to besting his rookie-season output of 40 points. And considering there's just cause for the uptick, no significant drop-off in sight.

Arizona Coyotes: The subject of popular -- and reasonable -- trade speculation, Martin Hanzal won't come super cheap if he is traded for this season. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun suggests the Coyotes would want a prospect and a second-round draft pick (at minimum) in return for the big centerman. A hefty price perhaps, considering Hanzal's all-too-colorful history of injury. However, the 29-year-old could see his fantasy stock rise if he does land in a plum role with a contending club. Keep watch.

Boston Bruins: Not too shabby, as far as season debuts go. Sidelined by foot surgery to start this campaign, and following a couple of warm-up games in the AHL, Frank Vatrano scored in his first NHL contest of 2016-17, versus the Panthers. Skating on a line with Riley Nash and Austin Czarnik -- and the secondary power-play unit -- to start, the 22-year-old could soon crack the top six. Available in over 95 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues, this young man lit up the AHL last season with 36 goals and 19 assists in 36 games.

Buffalo Sabres: Goalie Anders Nilsson is the anticipated starter Friday in Brooklyn -- perhaps more important to some in the audience, it's also Ralph Macchio bobblehead night -- after Robin Lehner backstopped the Sabres on Thursday. Sporting a 2.22 goals-against average and .933 save percentage though nine starts, Buffalo's backup was noticeably stingy his last appearance, surrendering only one goal in Carolina last weekend. As a less-expensive asset, he's worth the extra thought in DFS.

Calgary Flames: While Johnny Gaudreau's line and the Matthew Tkachuk/Mikael Backlund/Michael Frolik unit have received a fair portion of love of late, the Flames' other scoring trio is probably overdue for some extra attention. Led by Sean Monahan, the line that also includes Kris Versteeg and Troy Brouwer has been particularly productive in recent play. It doesn't hurt that all three are seeing top power-play minutes, either. And while Monahan is generally spoken for in ESPN leagues across the board, his veteran wingers are largely available.

Carolina Hurricanes: Defenseman Justin Faulk has clearly busted out of his early-season funk, averaging a point per game since the first week of December, including three goals in his four most recent matchups. But never mind the numbers, the top-pair D-man also looks like his old, productive self. Make sure he's active in your own seasonal fantasy lineup, or give the 24-year-old a thought in DFS, if the matchup is favorable.

Chicago Blackhawks: Just like that, the Scott Darling era appears to have concluded in Chicago. Recovered from an appendectomy, Corey Crawford is slated to make his first appearance since early December on Friday night against the bumbling Avalanche. As long as Crawford is fit, Darling -- who was impressive up until his last start in 10 straight of them for the Blackhawks -- shall be relegated to the occasional duty he's accustomed to behind the club's undisputed No. 1.

Colorado Avalanche: Losers of 12 of their past 14, and comfortably dead-last in the league, the Avalanche appear in desperate need of a shakeup. Which is why trade chatter involving Matt Duchene is only increasing in volume. Don't be surprised to see the 25-year-old move ahead of this season's deadline -- maybe even as soon as early in the new year. The Islanders are believed to be among several clubs interested in forging such a deal.

Columbus Blue Jackets: For what it's worth, Sam Gagner says he wants to remain with the Blue Jackets. With a look to the bargain signing's 13 goals and 12 assists in 30 games -- despite seeing limited, situational minutes -- we imagine the organization is mutually on board with extending the relationship. However, there's no harm in keeping the 27-year-old motivated. As long as he's playing to extend his pro career in the NHL, Gagner makes for an underrated asset in most ESPN leagues, particularly those that offer a premium for power-play points.

Dallas Stars: Frustrated with the Stars' limited use of Jamie Oleksiak and other young defensemen? Don't expect change in that regard as long as the team remains in contention, suggests Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News:

The Stars are trying to win now, so you will see them pick Demers, Russell, Benn, Oduya and Hamhuis over the kids. (3) https://t.co/WSDgdj4v6p - Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) December 22, 2016

Detroit Red Wings: ESPN Insider Craig Custance suggests winger Gustav Nyquist could be on the move.

While a change in scenery might not hurt, Nyquist is likely to quickly improve on his current four-goal/13-assist tally regardless, as Custance surmises. The 27-year-old collected 27 goals only two seasons ago, and 28 in 57 games the season previous. He can score. Owned in only 50 percent of ESPN leagues, this is certainly a buy-low situation.

Edmonton Oilers: If you haven't yet noticed, Mark Letestu is having himself quite a December, amassing five goals and six assists in 11 games. Skating on the top power-play unit with Connor McDavid -- and encouraged to plant himself in front of the opposing net -- certainly hasn't hurt the depth forward's prospects. As discussed earlier this week, owners in deeper fantasy league might exploit this productive flurry before it subsides.

Florida Panthers: February. That's when the Panthers are officially expecting Jonathan Huberdeau back in action. Don't be surprised if the Panthers activate the 23-year-old for a game or two ahead of the All-Star break in the final week of January, especially since they remain in contention in the wacky Atlantic Division.

Los Angeles Kings: Labelled day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Tyler Toffoli might miss Friday's contest with the Stars after sitting out Thursday's tilt in Nashville. Those invested in the winger should check his status ahead of puck drop.

Montreal Canadiens: Remember when Al Montoya was made sacrificial lamb for 60 agonizing minutes and 10 goals allowed to the Blue Jackets in early November? Guess who's slated to face that same Columbus squad Friday night! While we adore the romantic narrative of "backup goalie exacts cold revenge in follow-up contest," it's hard to bet against the hottest team in hockey.

Minnesota Wild: Under the weather, Zach Parise is going to miss his second straight game when the Wild take on the Rangers on Friday. Nino Niederreiter serves as substitute for the 27-year-old winger on a scoring line with center Eric Staal.

Nashville Predators: While P.K. Subban missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body issue, the Predators don't believe the injury is all that serious. Off until Dec. 27, the club can reasonably hope to have their star defenseman back then.

New Jersey Devils: Featured in this week's Waiver Watch, rookie Miles Wood is building a strong case -- with three goals in five games -- for sticking on a scoring line with Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri. In fact, that trio erupted for a combined three goals and one assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

New York Islanders: Although a little banged-up after Tuesday's affair in Boston, John Tavares is reportedly good to go against the Sabres on Friday (and another reminder that it is indeed Ralph Macchio bobblehead night at the Barclays Center). On a line with Josh Bailey and Anders Lee, the Islanders' captain has just one assist in his past five games.

New York Rangers: Checking in on the Rangers' infirmary, Rick Nash (groin) is out until after Christmas, Pavel Buchnevich (protruding disk) is skating and loosely slated to return after the first week of January, while Mika Zibanejad (leg) is projected back by the middle of that month. At present, the top line of Chris Kreider/Derek Stepan/Mats Zuccarello appears the most productive for our purposes.

Ottawa Senators: After battling concussion symptoms since Oct. 2015, forward Clarke MacArthur remains on target to re-join the Senators in the new year -- just not quite as soon as he'd hoped, per the Ottawa Citizen:

"The Senators have opted to put off the final test MacArthur needs to pass until after the four-day holiday break, which means he won't be ready in time to return on Jan. 7 against the Capitals -- which has been his target date for the last month or so. ... He can't play right after the club's mandated five-day break on Jan. 7 next month because he's going to need some more practice time, however, he's hopeful it won't be long after that."

After having his pro career written off by more than a few, MacArthur must feel thrilled to be re-entering the on-ice fray. However, we're not jumping to a single conclusion in the fantasy realm until he gets a few games under his belt.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers are projected to resume after the holiday break with center Sean Couturier back in the fold, but without top-line winger Michael Raffl.

Raffl's injury (out 1-2 weeks) means Sean Couturier figures to return Dec. 28 in St. Louis. Cousins may move to LW. - Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) December 23, 2016

Shifting Brayden Schenn to the wing and/or bumping Travis Konecny to the top line aside Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek are additional options. We'll get a better sense of how coach Dave Hakstol shuffles his forward units ahead the Flyers' next game, Dec. 28. In any case, the club will benefit from Couturier's return after a five-week absence.

Pittsburgh Penguins: While there's no guarantee the Penguins trade Marc-Andre Fleury before this season's deadline, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman floats that, if the veteran netminder is moved, "the perfect fit is Dallas".

With Matt Murray earning the lion's share of starts in Pittsburgh, Fleury would undoubtedly benefit from a fresh start. And, goodness knows, the Stars haven't been able to consistently rely on either Antti Niemi or Kari Lehtonen for an extended period.

San Jose Sharks: There's a good chance Tomas Hertl won't be back in action before the All-Star break. While the 23-year-old forward is reportedly working out and "making progress", there's still no timetable outlined for his return. Hertl underwent minor knee surgery Nov. 18 after sustaining an injury the previous day in St. Louis. The former first-round draft pick (2012) has five goals and four assists in 17 games this season.

St. Louis Blues: Don't fret much about the placement of center Paul Stastny on injured reserve with a lower-body injury -- the centerman isn't expected to miss more than the one game. "It's day-to-day and I think we fully expect that he'll be ready to go when we come back," Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Blues are off until next Wednesday's meeting with the Flyers.

Tampa Bay Lightning: With goalie Ben Bishop out three to four weeks with a lower-body injury, the stage is set for Andrei Vasilevskiy to shine -- or fade -- as the Lightning's new No. 1 netminder. A total of three goals allowed in two-straight wins this week suggest a "so far, so good" situation for the talented 22-year-old. Vasilevskiy remains available in over half of ESPN leagues; check if that's the case in yours.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Along with many others surmising similarly, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggests James van Riemsdyk may finish the season with a team other than the Maple Leafs:

"A year ago, teams asked about James van Riemsdyk and were told he was not available. Now they're being told, 'If you're serious, ante up.' What it comes down to is this: van Riemsdyk is an unrestricted free agent after next season, and can be extended July 1. At some point, the Maple Leafs will decide if they are going to meet his price. Van Riemsdyk is a scorer, he's going to cash in somewhere. Toronto's cap situation is pretty good for a couple of years, until the likes of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander need their next contracts. So that will be the decision. If they decide to deploy their wealth elsewhere, it's going to be on the blue line. Van Riemsdyk could get you that help. But his value drops if you're trading him with free agency looming. So that's why I think it's gone from 'No,' to 'What have you got for us?'"/p>

Skating on a line with Tyler Bozak (when healthy) and rookie Marner, van Riemsdyk has 13 goals and 11 assists in 35 games -- near his usual pace. His fantasy value could inflate or deflate, depending on where he's dealt (if anywhere).

Vancouver Canucks: Jacob Markstrom is tapped to start for the Canucks in Calgary Friday following this week's superb performance against the Jets. It's also worth noting Ryan Miller was substandard in Thursday's first of back-to-backs for Vancouver. DFS competitors gunning for a big payout -- and accepting of the very real possibility of crashing and burning with gusto -- may want to give Markstrom a whirl in tournaments.

Washington Capitals: This season's drop in production from Alex Ovechkin is no small concern for Capitals fans and fantasy owners alike. As discussed by Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, perhaps we shouldn't be that surprised, since the star winger is seeing fewer minutes on ice and rifling fewer shots on net. However, the Capitals' head coach isn't sweating the unspectacular numbers quite yet.

"I think with Ovi he goes sometimes in little bits of spurts," Barry Trotz said, per the Post. "It wouldn't surprise me if he got 10 goals the next five games. That's the way he sometimes goes. You know he's going to score. As long as he's shooting, he's going to score. When he's not getting those shots, then he's not going to score a whole heck of a lot. He's going to continue to pound that puck at the net, and they're going to find ways to get to the back of it."

Sure. But that only accentuates the need for Ovi to shoot on net, while highlighting his current average of 3.94 shots per game as uninspiring (by his standards). We'll see if he kicks it up a notch after the holiday break.

Winnipeg Jets: Despite averaging a league-high 27:34 of ice time per game, Dustin Byfuglien is accused of not meeting his potential this season. Offering explanation for the "regression" in play, coach Paul Maurice suggests the dominant defenseman may be trying to "do too much" after signing a five-year, $38 million contract last year.

This "gripping the stick too hard" stuff rarely lasts long. Also, it's not like Big Buff has been anywhere near awful to start this campaign -- 22 points and 105 shots in 35 games is respectable enough.