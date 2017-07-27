While you might be an avid fan of a particular NHL team -- and keep up to date on all the news and rumors regarding that franchise -- there are 29 others playing in 2016-17.

As a fantasy owner, it can be a bit daunting to keep tabs on everything.

That's where the Fantasy 30 comes in -- a rundown of the most fantasy-relevant updates on every team. Here's what's happening around the NHL this week.

Anaheim Ducks: Anaheim's crease inarguably belongs to John Gibson to start 2017. Starting his sixth-straight, the Ducks' No. 1 blanked the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday for his second shutout of the season -- three days after stopping 51 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

"That's what it's about," coach Randy Carlyle said. "He's a young guy that's vying for a solid no. 1 position in the league. If he continues to play along the lines of how he played [Sunday] night, that's what the big boys do."

Doesn't sound like backup Jonathan Bernier will be too busy in the foreseeable future.

Arizona Coyotes: Count Radim Vrbata amongst the sizeable herd of Coyotes believed to be on the trade block ahead of this season's deadline. And there's talk the Chicago Blackhawks have some interest in the 35-year-old forward. In the final year of his contract ($1 million AAV), Vrbata leads Arizona with 9 goals, 15 assists and 7 power-play points. Joining the contending Blackhawks as a top-six winger -- perhaps alongside Jonathan Toews? -- would further bolster the veteran's fantasy value. Particularly in the plus/minus department.

Boston Bruins: This recuperation period was much speedier than anticipated. Cleared to return after sustaining a concussion to end 2016, David Backes is projected to return Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers. The power forward skated on his usual line with center David Krejci and Ryan Spooner in Wednesday's practice. Considering Backes was primarily tagged as 'out indefinitely' -- with yet another head injury -- we warily hope for the best once the physicality and speed of game action gets underway.

Buffalo Sabres: A fast-healing Ryan O'Reilly (Christmas appendectomy) could be back for the Sabres as early as Thursday versus the Chicago Blackhawks. The 25-year-old is tapped to start on a line with Brian Gionta and Derek Grant, along with filling his usual spot on Buffalo's top power play.

Calgary Flames: It's taken more than two months, plus a string of favorable matchups with weaker competition, but Brian Elliott has finally found his stride with the Flames. Having won five straight, the veteran netminder has evidently taken over the starter's reigns from fellow Calgary goalie Chad Johnson. Elliott's fantasy owners can only hope the boost in confidence inspired by such a successful run will carry on when the Flames play squads other than the struggling Avalanche, Coyotes, etc.

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes should get Justin Faulk back sooner than originally anticipated. Initially listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury suffered late in December, the Hurricanes' top defenseman could suit up in the next game or two. After an unusually chilly November, Faulk busted out with four goals and five assists in eight games before falling hurt. Ensure he's active on your own roster once he is healthy.

Chicago Blackhawks: AHL regular Spencer Abbott is set to play his second ever NHL contest -- on a scoring line with Toews and Marian Hossa. Consider the 28-year-old your fantasy ultra-dark horse of the day.

Colorado Avalanche: When asked this week, again, if he would consider waiving his NMC to join a Stanley Cup contender, Jarome Iginla responded unambiguously in the affirmative: "Oh yeah, I would consider it. I'd like to be in the playoffs and have that chance."

Keen on a temp top-six winger for a playoff charge, the Blackhawks are believed to be interested in the 39-year-old veteran (although jamming Iginla's salary under the cap presents a significant challenge). And I don't imagine the Chicago club is alone in it's interest, particularly if Avalanche management is willing to eat some salary. Fantasy-wise, it goes without saying that a move sending Iggy out of Colorado and into a favorable role with a contender would do wonders for his slumbering fantasy value.

Columbus Blue Jackets: That slight tremor of concern you felt through hockey's Twitterverse this week was brought on by the news that Sergei Bobrovsky sat out practice. Is he hurt? What about the streak? Turns out, Bob just wanted a break ahead of Thursday's sought-after, record-tying, 17th-straight win in Washington. The Vezina frontrunner seems well enough altogether.

Dallas Stars: After missing his first game to injury in nearly four years Wednesday, forward Jamie Benn is also pegged to sit out Saturday's tilt in St. Louis. Barring a shuffling by coach Lindy Ruff, Tyler Seguin, Jason Spezza, and Patrick Sharp make up a front-loaded top scoring line for the Stars in Benn's absence.

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings don't anticipate getting top offensive-defenseman Mike Green (upper-body injury) back any time soon. Frankly, outside of young forward Anthony Mantha and the ever-steady Henrik Zetterberg, there isn't much to appreciate from this struggling Detroit club at present.

Edmonton Oilers: Coach Todd McLellan is booting forward Jordan Eberle to the third line for Thursday's matchup with the Bruins, joining players not named Connor McDavid: Drake Caggiula and Benoit Pouliot.

"I think I was a little careless with the puck last game, made too many turnovers and tried to make plays that maybe weren't there," said Eberle. "Hopefully, we can get it going with Pouliot, who I played with before. Caggiula is a good young player, he's smart and he makes plays. And us being matched up against the other team's third line, I think we should be able to have some success."

Maybe the shakeup helps bust Eberle out of his month-long goalless slump. Or maybe you're more interested in knowing that wingers Patrick Maroon and Leon Draisaitl are McDavid's current linemates.

Florida Panthers: Forward Seth Griffith is projected to miss time after suffering a concussion in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. If so, interim coach Tom Rowe must make additional adjustments to his already patched-together top scoring line, while center Aleksander Barkov (lower-body injury) continues to recuperate. Fantasy owners should check in with who's skating on the left side of substitute center Vincent Trocheck and Jaromir Jagr ahead of Friday's game versus the Nashville Predators.

Los Angeles Kings: The Kings hope to have Tyler Toffoli back on skates by the end of this week. Out since Dec. 20 with an undisclosed lower-body injury, the 24-year-old has been sorely missed. Aside from center Jeff Carter and winger Tanner Pearson, L.A.'s top-six offense has struggled.

Montreal Canadiens: Sooner, rather than later, a contract extension is believed to be forthcoming for Alexander Radulov, who's enjoying a bang-up Renaissance season with the Canadiens. Mind you, invested fantasy folk may prefer the Canadiens wait this one out a bit, as the incentive of playing for a follow-up contract often serves as influential inspiration. Hopefully the push for a postseason berth suffices in keeping Radulov motivated, new deal or no new deal.

Minnesota Wild: Two fantasy-relevant tidbits ahead of the Wild's California road swing: 1) AHL regular Jordan Schroeder is pegged to skate on a top scoring line with Zach Parise and Eric Staal. 2) Minnesota's backup is tapped to earn the start against the Kings:

"... Boudreau said Darcy Kuemper will play on the three-game trip. That most likely means he'll be in nets in Los Angeles. With the break, a rested Devan Dubnyk will play in San Jose, and Boudreau will want his No. 1 goalie in the nets in Anaheim ..."

Kuemper could make for a smart play versus the Kings in DFS competition. Only the Avalanche and Coyotes have scored fewer goals in the Western Conference.

Nashville Predators: Recalled following his conditioning assignment with the Milwaukee Admirals, Anthony Bitetto is projected to see some action while P.K. Subban continues to recover from an upper-body injury, which is worth mentioning perhaps only because of the 26-year-old's hard shot and recent -- small sample-sized -- success in the AHL. Even then, Mattias Ekholm merits more of the fantasy spotlight for stepping up production from the blue line while Subban recuperates.

New Jersey Devils: Rookie forward Pavel Zacha has temporarily (at least) carved out of a spot for himself on a Devil's scoring line, splitting wingers Taylor Hall and P.A. Parenteau - maintaining a grip on that gig, even once veteran center Travis Zajac retuned from illness. While the numbers aren't there yet, dynasty league owners may care to give the 19-year-old, sixth-overall draft selection (2015) some thought as a long-term investment.

New York Islanders: Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggests we shouldn't count on Jaroslav Halak -- assigned to the AHL after clearing waivers -- moving to another organization any time soon:

"... Despite the downward turn in the relationship between Jaroslav Halak and the Islanders, I was surprised by the number of people who said they wouldn't be surprised by a return. The number one reason was injuries. There's no guarantee everyone in front of him stays healthy. Second, either J-F Berube or Thomas Greiss may be easier to trade to a team needing a goalie since they have no term, unlike Halak. Third, Halak's value is low right now, so it benefits New York to get him going. He's a good goalie having a rough year. I do think the Islanders are willing to be creative to get something done, but that extra year is an impediment at this moment ..."

The veteran netminder isn't worth a fantasy lick if he isn't playing in the NHL. On the flip side, Greiss -- owned in 29.7 percent of ESPN leagues -- has won three straight, surrendering five total goals on 113 shots.

New York Rangers: There were soft rumblings that Rick Nash (groin) might return for Wednesday's visit with the Philadelphia Flyers. No dice. But such hope lays the foundation for a return Saturday, against his old team in Columbus -- a club that might be gunning for a record-breaking 18th-staight victory, depending on what shakes out Thursday in Washington. Fun stuff.

Ottawa Senators: Ottawa's general manager audibly aspires to add a body up front before this season's trade deadline. Whether that figure fills a void in the Senators' top six -- bumping, say, Ryan Dzingel to a lesser role -- or provides bottom-six depth, remains to be seen, if a deal even goes down at all. But we do know that the Senators anticipate having Zack Smith back next week. Smith was enjoying a productive go of it in the five games (4 goals, 3 assists, plus-7) leading up to an abdominal injury suffered Dec. 27.

Philadelphia Flyers: Now that he's back with the Flyers, how long must Michal Neuvirth wait before he gets his first start? Taking Steve Mason's five-game losing skid into account (seven losses in his past eight), we're guessing not long. With back-to-backs on the sked this weekend, Neuvirth faces the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday or red-hot Blue Jackets Sunday. And if he outperforms the overworked Mason, coach Dave Hakstol could opt to ride the hot hand next week.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Enjoying a successful December altogether (7-1-1, .924 save percentage), Marc-Andre Fleury wrapped up 2016 with four straight wins. And now Matt Murray is threatening to spoil everything. Recovering from a lower-body injury, the Penguins' other goalie could make his healthy comeback in the coming days. Food for fantasy thought, if you have either on your own roster.

San Jose Sharks: Rookie Timo Meier is getting another taste of top-line action alongside Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski -- bumping Patrick Marleau to the third unit. It won't be long before this 20-year-old starts mining the golden chances lobbed his way. Snag the ninth-overall draft pick (2015) for your own keeper league before everyone else grows wise.

St. Louis Blues: Placed on waivers by the Blues only two days ago and subsequently claimed by Carolina, former Ty Rattie is pegged to make his Hurricanes debut against St. Louis, on a top line with Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask. As such, believers in the intuitive power of revenge may want to jump all over the 23-year-old in DFH play.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Goalie Ben Bishop is eyeing mid-month for his return from a lower-body injury. If you've held onto the veteran netminder this long, another 10 days or so won't hurt. Especially since fellow Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has stumbled short of exploiting the opportunity in the meanwhile.

Toronto Maple Leafs: With the latest on the subject of trading James van Riemsdyk, TSN Insider Darren Dreger reports "at least one team inquired to see if it was on JVR's no trade list" over the weekend. However, Dreger also questioned the Maple Leafs' willingness to move the valuable forward before the summer:

"Unless Tor gets an offer it can't refuse, why deal JVR in season? Playing games that matter and perhaps, playoffs more valuable to youth."

In spitting distance of a playoff spot, the Leafs are 6-1-3 in their past 10. Van Riemsdyk ranks third in points for Toronto (28), behind linemate Mitch Marner (29) and Auston Matthews (34).

Vancouver Canucks: Tell you what -- Vancouver's "third" line has really grown on me during the club's recent five-game win streak. The trio of Sven Baertschi, Bo Horvat, and Alex Burrows (who missed one game with an eye issue), has been the club's most productive by some margin. Consider all three potential DFH assets versus the Flames Friday, and give Baertschi another look in your re-draft/keeper leagues, if available.

Washington Capitals: Ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated Blue Jackets/Capitals tilt, here's an insightful look from Japers' Rink at the Capitals' comparatively "pedestrian" power play through the first half of 2016-17. Including one significant takeaway that the club is converting at a lesser rate with the man advantage because their star sniper isn't shooting the puck as often:

"But here's the deal: when you have the single most reliably dangerous weapon in the NHL -- Alex Ovechkin -- on the power play, you get him the puck as much as possible (deep insight, for sure). That's been the Caps' bread and butter for years, of course -- Ovechkin is a volume shooter and a deadly finisher, converting on 17.2 percent of his five-on-four shots since the start of the 2013 season."

Which leads to the suggestion -- one that Ovechkin's fantasy owners will cheer on -- that coach Barry Trotz make the necessary modifications:

"... Tweak the power play, adjust to the adjustments, or settle for a middle-of-the-pack extra man unit. With the talent the Caps have - both on the ice and behind the bench - the former is really the only option ..."

Winnipeg Jets: If you ask Jacob Trouba why he's been more productive of late, the defenseman's answer is quick and simple: He's a more effective presence when competing on the right side.

"I'm just way more comfortable. Played the right side my whole life. That's the position I know how to play best." - as told to Sportsnet's Shawn McKenzie this week.

Trouba has a goal and six assists in his past five games. Keep abreast of how the Jets' coaching staff adjusts once the right-shooting Tyler Myers returns from injury.