While you might be an avid fan of a particular NHL team -- and keep up to date on all the news and rumors regarding that franchise -- there are 29 others playing in 2016-17.

As a fantasy owner, it can be a bit daunting to keep tabs on everything.

That's where the Fantasy 30 comes in -- a rundown of the most fantasy-relevant updates on every team. Here's what's happening around the NHL this week.

Anaheim Ducks: Look for Brandon Montour to sub in again Thursday if Sami Vatanen isn't yet ready to return from a lower-body injury. Relishing a top-four role, including minutes with the secondary power play, the 22-year-old rookie has a goal and eight shots (plus-one) through two recent call-up contests for the Ducks. Plus, coach Randy Carlyle has been impressed with his play altogether. A dynasty asset for those eyeing the long fantasy game, Montour also sports potential as an outside-the-box asset in DFS grand prize pools. As long as he's playing, of course.

Arizona Coyotes: One of the league's most sought-after trade rentals is under the weather again. Martin Hanzal missed Wednesday's practice due to illness. While loosely projected to indeed play the Montreal Canadiens Thursday, Hanzal's fantasy owners should double-check at game time. A recommended routine with the fragile center, altogether.

Boston Bruins: Seizing the reins as new bench boss in Boston, Bruce Cassidy appears committed to getting more out of two players in particular: David Backes and Ryan Spooner. Judging from the B's latest practice, Backes is slated to skate on a top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, while Spooner is shifted back to center alongside young firecracker Frank Vatrano. Under-performing to date, both are worth monitoring through the closing two months of the season.

Buffalo Sabres: After crashing hard into the boards Tuesday, forward Evander Kane is 'iffy' for Thursday's game with the visiting Ducks. The underrated fantasy asset has 16 goals in 30 games since Dec. 3.

Calgary Flames: As the Flames enjoy their mandated five-day break, a reminder that, not Johnny Gaudreau, not Sean Monahan, but Mikael Backlund leads the club in points (38) and power-play points (13), sitting second only to Monahan in shots (136). And while Gaudreau has admittedly played fewer games, Backlund's plus-seven on the season positively glows in comparison to 'Johnny Hockey's' minus-18. Worth mentioning, since Matthew Tkachuk's linemate remains available in more than 40 percent of ESPN leagues.

Carolina Hurricanes: In hope of inspiring offensive success similar to that from earlier this campaign, coach Bill Peters is re-configuring his top line, bumping Victor Rask back up to center Jeff Skinner and Lee Stempniak. Despite sporting 32 points on the season, Rask hasn't registered a goal or assist in 10 games. This shuffle should help.

Chicago Blackhawks: Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman "wouldn't be surprised if the Hawks take a look at Thomas Vanek" -- a move that might also make sense for the Detroit Red Wings, since they can re-sign the pending UFA in the offseason. Leading Detroit in goals, power-play points, and points per game, Vanek should blossom further if given the chance to join a scoring line with Jonathan Toews.

Colorado Avalanche: The Avalanche could have Tyson Barrie back Thursday. Struggling with a lower-body issue, Barrie has missed six of the past eight games. Check in ahead of puck drop with the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins before activating the club's top defenseman.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Looking to exploit this week's hottest line in Columbus? The forward trio of Brandon Dubinsky, Boone Jenner, and Cam Atkinson have combined for 4 goals, 5 assists, and 23 shots in 3 games (plus-8). Accountable for five of those points (plus-4), Dubinsky is owned in only 30 percent of ESPN leagues.

Dallas Stars: Rumblings of Patrick Sharp moving ahead of the trade deadline aren't quieting much. If the Stars continue to tumble out of comfortable playoff contention, ESPN's Pierre LeBrun suggests they could move the pending UFA ahead of March 1st -- and the Blackhawks might be keen to re-acquire the veteran forward. Right now, Sharp is competing on a third line with Devin Shore and Radek Faksa. A move back to Chicago would unquestionably bolster the 35-year-old's flagging fantasy value.

Detroit Red Wings: Goalie Jimmy Howard may be a while yet from returning to Detroit's crease. Feeling a 'little tweak' during this week's rehab assignment with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the veteran netminder re-aggravated a knee injury that has kept him out of NHL action since December. The Red Wings insist the setback isn't that serious. We'll see.

Edmonton Oilers: Approaching the conclusion of the Oilers' extended mid-winter break, we can look forward to goalie Cam Talbot holding fort against the visiting Blackhawks Saturday. An outwardly promising matchup for Talbot, following up this season's earlier 31-save shutout win over Chicago.

Florida Panthers: Worried about Jonathan Huberdeau feeling any residual ill effects from last autumn's Achilles injury? Don't be. Chatting with reporter Harvey Fialkov, Huberdeau insists he "hasn't made any adjustment to skating since [his] recovery" and "feels like he's skating [at] 100 percent". Back on the Panthers' No. 1 line with Aleksander Barkov and Jaromir Jagr, Huberdeau appeared no worse for wear in scoring a goal on six shots his first game back last Friday.

Los Angeles Kings: Like it or not, Peter Budaj will likely see a decrease in workload when March arrives. ESPN's Pierre LeBrun suggests GM Dean Lombardi may look to the trade market if Jonathan Quick hits a speed bump ahead of his prognosticated healthy comeback: "... The Kings are closely monitoring Jonathan Quick's recovery. The star goalie was in full equipment for the first time last week. He's expected back in March at some point. But if, for whatever reason, there's a setback or any sign by March 1 that Quick can't be a factor this season, it's possible the Kings would look to acquire a goalie to support unsung hero Peter Budaj in net for the stretch/playoff run ..." Largely unheralded for picking up the slack in net through a whopping 45 starts, Budaj has been slightly shaky of late. And he faces a tough task in trying to cool down a warming Panthers squad in Florida Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Brendan Gallagher is due to return from a hand injury earlier than anticipated. Not Thursday in Arizona, but soon. Maybe Saturday versus the St. Louis Blues. The diminutive winger is pegged to slide in on Alex Galchenyuk's wing when ready.

Minnesota Wild: After his initial three-game taste of the NHL, forward prospect Alex Tuch has been reassigned to the minors, which suggests coach Bruce Boudreau is ready to pulley Charlie Coyle back up to the wing within the Wild's top six. Not at his best in wrapping up January, Coyle flourished most recently in centering a third line with Nino Niederreiter and veteran Jason Pominville.

Nashville Predators: At last, competing behind a full complement of healthy top-four defensemen can only bode well for goalie Pekka Rinne. Additionally, Rinne has allowed only three total goals in his past three appearances altogether. Unleash the Preds' No. 1 as you normally would.

New Jersey Devils: In the midst of the Devils' prolonged break, it's worth noting that A) the perennially streaky Adam Henrique has scored in four of his past five games (plus three assists), and B) former sixth-overall draft pick Pavel Zacha (2015) appears to be adjusting to life in the big league, with four goals and three helpers since Jan. 17. A projected dynasty commodity for years to come, Zacha is spoken for in only 1.6 percent of ESPN leagues. Just a little fantasy fodder ahead of Jersey's return to the ice Sunday.

New York Islanders: New head coach Doug Weight is rolling with the same lines in Philadelphia Thursday, after Monday's 6-5 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Take note, skating on a top line with John Tavares, Anders Lee and Josh Bailey have combined for four goals and eight assists in three games. Fantasy dark-horse Ryan Strome has also flourished of late, with six points in four games.

New York Rangers: Don't anticipate any significant blue-line additions in Manhattan ahead of the March 1st deadline, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post. Considering the trade 'cost' of a top-pair partner for Ryan McDonagh, Rangers GM Jeff Gorton is likely to leave his blue line as is -- at least until the offseason. As such, McDonagh, Nick Holden, and rookie Brady Skjei project to remain fixed as your top-three Rangers fantasy defensemen, in order.

Ottawa Senators: Craig Anderson (personal) is projected to return to action for the Senators against the Islanders on Saturday, or the Sabres Tuesday. If all goes well, Mike Condon's tour as Ottawa's go-to between the pipes is nearing an end. Before taking time off for family in early December, Anderson racked up a 2.46 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

Philadelphia Flyers: Following his three-game banishment to the press box, Shayne Gostisbehere is back in action against the Islanders Thursday, paired with veteran Mark Streit and anchoring the club's top power play. We anticipate an inspired DFS performance from the talented youngster, in response to coach Dave Hakstol's very public kick in the caboose.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Several NHL Insiders - including our own Pierre LeBrun - have discussed the genuine possibility of the Penguins trading Marc-Andre Fleury to the Stars before this winter's deadline. Owned in more than 60 percent of ESPN leagues, Fleury has started all of once in nearly a month - a 4-1 victory over the Blues. A move to any half-baked contender would at least offer the veteran the chance to compete. If you've held onto Fleury this long, may as well give it another week or so.

San Jose Sharks: Following Martin Jones' start Thursday in Boston, go on and pencil in Aaron Dell for Saturday's tilt in Philadelphia. Not only has the Sharks' reliable backup been idle since Jan. 24, but he was money in shutting out the Flyers earlier this season (Dec. 30).

St. Louis Blues: Give forward Alexander Steen an extra-long look against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday. Not only is Steen currently "clicking" with top linemates Vladimir Tarasenko and Paul Stastny, but the ex-Leaf clearly enjoys scoring against his former team (six goals, nine assists in 10 games).

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning are pretty banged-up again. While Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn are optimistically 'probable' for their next match in Minnesota, fellow forward Tyler Johnson will be re-evaluated Friday. If possible, adjust your lineups accordingly.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen remains 'the guy' in Toronto. Despite denying 39 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Stars, backup Curtis McElhinney isn't tapped to play Thursday, when the Blues visit. Mind you, a tighter performance from Leafs' skaters - like we saw in front of McElhinney Tuesday - should offer Andersen a chance at redemption after his four recent forgettable starts (19 goals allowed).

Vancouver Canucks: It appears to be Markus Granlund's turn adjacent the Sedins on the Canucks' top line. There's little else worth mentioning about a club that has scored six total goals in four straight losses.

Washington Capitals: Interested in a low-cost DFS asset? Capitals forward Brett Connolly has been all-cylinders-a-firin'. Gelling nicely with linemates Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky, the 24-year-old has three goals and three assists in four games (plus-six). Washington hosts the Red Wings Thursday.

Winnipeg Jets: With goalie Ondrej Pavelec (concussion) shelved about a week, Connor Hellebuyck will get the opportunity to reassert himself as a legit No. 1 option in Winnipeg. The Jets host the Blackhawks, Lightning, and Stars - Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday, respectively.