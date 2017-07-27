While you might be an avid fan of a particular NHL team -- and keep up to date on all the news and rumors regarding that franchise -- there are 29 others playing in 2016-17.

As a fantasy owner, it can be a bit daunting to keep tabs on everything.

That's where the Fantasy 30 comes in -- it's a rundown of the most fantasy-relevant updates on every team. Here's what's happening around the NHL this week:

Anaheim Ducks: Even though the Ducks acquired Patrick Eaves last week, the former Stars forward has had just one chance to play with his new squad. While 16 minutes of ice time tells us part of the story, we're left relying on head coach Randy Carlyle's insistence Eaves will be exploited in "offensive situations." Accordingly, as tough as it might be to equal his scoring pace in Dallas this season -- playing on the same line as Jamie Benn carries its privileges -- the veteran winger may not experience too great a dip in value. Also, the lightly assembled trio of Eaves, Rickard Rakell and Corey Perry sports serious potential if decent chemistry develops.

Arizona Coyotes: Unlike their former teammate Martin Hanzal, forwards Radim Vrbata and Shane Doan were unable to bolt the desert for an NHL contender before "last call" on Wednesday. That being the case, Vrbata maintains his status as an underappreciated commodity as the Coyotes' top winger (47 points in 62 games), while Doan remains utterly irrelevant as a fantasy asset for now and evermore. Bonus advice: Monitor rookie center Christian Dvorak as he further develops adjacent to winger Max Domi. Owned in 5.6 percent of ESPN leagues, the dynasty-league prospect is one to watch well beyond 2016-17.

Boston Bruins: Mute your expectations of Drew Stafford as he jettisons the Jets' logo for Boston's beloved B. The newest member of the Bruins is considered injury insurance and not a "must-dress player." Mind you, there's no harm in keeping an eye on him just in case a couple of fellow Beantown forwards get hurt. The 31-year-old former first-rounder has enjoyed his productive moments in previous years.

Buffalo Sabres: The small portion of fantasy owners who had been holding out hope a change in scenery would kick-start an otherwise dismal season should now drop defenseman Dmitry Kulikov immediately. Not only is he trapped in Buffalo -- the 26-year-old unrestricted free agent-to-be might not see much more action altogether.

Calgary Flames: By sidestepping the option of investing in goaltending help, Flames management hints at a growing confidence in current No. 1 Brian Elliott. This isn't without cause. After a prolonged shaky start in Calgary, the veteran netminder has been outstanding over most of the past month. He's also been consistent through lengthy stretches in years gone by. Perhaps you should make like general manager Brad Treliving and stick with Elliott. Owned in 53. 9 percent of ESPN leagues, the goalie remains widely available.

Carolina Hurricanes: According to GM Ron Francis, leading scorer Jeff Skinner does not have a concussion and is expected to rejoin the Carolina lineup on Friday. That's about everything going on here. After shipping off defenseman Ron Hainsey and forward Viktor Stalberg, the Hurricanes laid low as '"sellers" on Wednesday.

Chicago Blackhawks: With full respect to boomeranger Johnny Oduya, we're more invested in moves not made by GM Stan Bowman. Such as the winger not acquired to play alongside center Jonathan Toews, and not bumping either Richard Panik and Nick Schmaltz from the Blackhawks' top six. While Panik has six goals and six assists in his past nine games, Schmaltz -- who's tapped to center Patrick Kane while Artem Anisimov sits injured -- is riding a five-game point streak (nine total points over this stretch). Jump in on either, if they're still available.

Colorado Avalanche: While veteran Jarome Iginla and depth forward Andreas Martinsen managed to cut themselves free from Colorado, Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog are fated to run out the rest of 2016-17 with the basement-dwellers. Two tiny bits of silver-lined fantasy fallout here: Rookie Mikko Rantanen should continue to blossom alongside Duchene on one of Colorado's scoring lines, and we'll get a chance to see prospect J.T. Compher make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old winger has 13 goals and 17 assists in 41 AHL contests this season, his first as a pro.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Choosing to lightly finesse his roster with the trade additions of depth forward Lauri Korpikoski and defenseman Kyle Quincey, GM Jarmo Kekalainen has left the Blue Jackets' fantasy landscape generally undisturbed. Leading up to the deadline, recalled rookie winger Oliver Bjorkstrand had been making a positive impression with two goals, two assists and 14 shots in six games as a member of Columbus' top six. We'll see if the 21-year-old sticks in that spot.

Dallas Stars: Out since undergoing hip surgery in October, forward Ales Hemsky is loosely projected to make his healthy return on Thursday. Initially fixed in the bottom six, the 33-year-old may yet claw his way up the lineup, if all goes well. An unrestricted free agent after this season with much to demonstrate in a limited period of time, Hemsky could prove to be a sneaky fantasy asset in the final weeks. Additionally, Patrick Sharp is hurting and could see his (altogether disastrous) season sliced short. Those who have hung on to Sharp with hope of seeing him traded can finally let go.

Detroit Red Wings: If you're concerned about losing a young Detroit asset to the playoff-bound AHL Griffins, GM Ken Holland has assured current waiver-exempt players will not be relegated. That list includes Anthony Mantha, Andreas Athanasiou and Dylan Larkin.

Edmonton Oilers: As discussed on TSN's trade deadline broadcast, the addition of center David Desharnais from the Canadiens all but assures Leon Draisaitl remains on Connor McDavid's wing for the remainder of the campaign. That's fabulous news for Draisaitl's fantasy owners in light of this season's explosive campaign: 23 goals, 31 assists and counting.

Florida Panthers: We see no reason why Thomas Vanek can't extend his admirable scoring pace as he leaves Detroit for Florida. Slotted in on a line with Nick Bjugstad and Jonathan Marchessault, the 33-year-old is also tapped to contribute with the man advantage, planted directly in front of the opposition's net. "He's an elite NHL passer, one of the best in the league," coach Tom Rowe said. "When I was with Carolina, I worked our penalty kill to shut him down first. He's unbelievable. I don't think there's too many guys better than him, tipping and redirecting pucks from the slot in front of the net, so he's real good presence for us there." Available in more than half of ESPN leagues, Vanek has 15 goals and 23 assists in only 48 contests this season.

Los Angeles Kings: Rescued from the league's dank cellar in Colorado, a freshly inspired Jarome Iginla likely has more than a couple of drops left in the fantasy tank. Acquired to help the Kings' power play, the experienced forward is also expected to make his debut on a dynamic line with Anze Kopitar and Marian Gaborik. Owned in less than 7 percent of ESPN leagues, the former 50-goal scorer could provide your own hurting roster with a boost in the waning weeks of the season. One thing's for sure -- his former coach, Darryl Sutter, will give him every opportunity to accomplish as much.

Montreal Canadiens: His pursuit of "grit" and size over top-six skill suggests GM Marc Bergevin is reasonably content with Phillip Danault centering Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, while Alex Galchenyuk skates between Brendan Gallagher and (for now) Artturi Lehkonen. That said, we're still willing to wager Galchenyuk ends up on that top unit before the 2016-17 season is through.

Minnesota Wild: First, an update on #MumpsWatch 2017. While we await the latest on the condition of Jason Pominville, fellow winger Zach Parise told head coach Bruce Boudreau he feels "good" and "normal." Perhaps that means Parise returns to action by the weekend. The sooner the better for those of us anticipating some magic from a predicted line including Parise, Pominville and newbie center Martin Hanzal. Owned in less than 30 percent of ESPN leagues, the former Coyote pocketed two assists in his second game with the Wild, centering a unit with Charlie Coyle.

Nashville Predators: We're forced to wait a while before witnessing P.A. Parenteau (injured finger) in his Predators debut. Once he is ready to contribute, the well-traveled 33-year-old has a legit shot at winning a top-six spot with the club. A proven contributor in the past -- especially with the Islanders and Avalanche, and to be honest, he wasn't awful with the Leafs, either -- Parenteau's eventual role in Nashville is at least worth monitoring.

New Jersey Devils: Largely left untouched -- no offense to NHL novice Kevin Rooney -- the Devils' lineup boasts one noteworthy fantasy asset at present. Centering Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri, veteran Travis Zajac is riding a five-game point streak with three goals and five helpers. Perennially underrated, the career Devil is owned in a mere 30 percent of ESPN leagues.

New York Islanders: So much for our fantasy-fueled dreams of seeing Matt Duchene zip around on a top scoring line with John Tavares (for now, anyway) -- as it stands, wingers Anders Lee and Josh Bailey remain valued commodities as fixtures flanking the Islanders' star center. Also, after a drama-riddled launch to his pro career, prospect Josh Ho-Sang will finally get to strut his stuff at the NHL level. It looks like the former first-rounder -- who actually dropped in the draft because of issues unrelated to talent -- is slated to skate on a scoring line with Andrew Ladd and Brock Nelson. An offensive force of nature in junior, Ho-Sang was just named February's AHL Rookie of the Month. A wild card because of his history, this 21-year-old has tremendous dynasty upside if he remains level-headed and disciplined.

New York Rangers: Dealt from the Red Wings, versatile defenseman Brendan Smith likely enjoys a slight bump in fantasy value in his fresh Big Apple digs. However, unless he inherits minutes with the man advantage from other blueliners due to injury, the 28-year-old's ceiling remains relatively low. As it stands, Ryan McDonagh, Brady Skjei and Nick Holden retain squatter's rights above Smith on the Rangers' fantasy depth chart.

Ottawa Senators: Goodness knows how long this configuration will endure, but ex-Canuck Alex Burrows is getting a shot at skating on the Senators' top line with Kyle Turris and Mike Hoffman. That shows, at least, that coach Guy Boucher is open to auditioning Burrows for a top-six role, as we suggested earlier this week. Desperate fantasy owners might have little to lose in giving the marginally owned veteran a roll of the dice.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Valtteri Filppula is hoping to hit the reset button on 2016-17 with his new club in Philadelphia. After producing at a reasonably steady pace through several months, the 33-year-old has just the two assists to show for his past dozen games. Centering a second scoring line with Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek -- and perhaps the Flyers power play in short order -- should inspire the ex-Tampa skater to get back on track.

Pittsburgh Penguins: With half of the Penguins' blue line languishing in the infirmary, former recent Flyer -- via a quick swing though Tampa -- Mark Streit is favored to snag an anchor's role with the extra skater. At least until Kris Letang recovers from his latest upper-body injury. Justin Schultz can handle only so much. If you're looking to exploit Streit's offensive talents, there's no time like the present.

San Jose Sharks: It appears Doug Wilson has sufficient faith in Aaron Dell after all. By steering clear of securing outside goaltending help, San Jose's general manager has offered his backup a stiff shot of confidence and likely added opportunities to play. Reporter Kevin Kurz outlines how Dell is about to become a bit busier, beginning with Thursday's match against the Canucks. Spoken for in only 3 percent of ESPN leagues, Dell is rocking a 1.95 goals-against average and .934 save percentage through 10 (admittedly few) starts. Desperate managers in deeper leagues might want to give that some thought.

St. Louis Blues: It's not like St. Louis' seventh-ranked power play was going to crumble to bitty pieces because Kevin Shattenkirk left town, which is why I'm keen to point out that Alex Pietrangelo has since inherited Shattenkirk's old role on the Blues' top unit. Also, dynasty-league darling Colton Parayko is projected to further fast-track his route to -- eventually -- headline the blue-line show.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Make no mistake, Tampa Bay's crease indisputably belongs to Andrei Vasilevskiy now that Ben Bishop has been shipped to Los Angeles. So far, the 22-year-old has made the most of meriting that revered crown, stringing together two straight superb performances. Owned in less than half of ESPN leagues, the former first-rounder (2012) is worth pursuing in both redraft and dynasty leagues. Also, daily fantasy sports competitors may consider capitalizing on Vasilevskiy while he remains red hot.

Toronto Maple Leafs: It was fun while it lasted. With Mitch Marner healthy and Nikita Soshnikov back in the lineup, forward Josh Leivo appears to be the odd man out for the Leafs versus the Kings. Competing aside Nazem Kadri, Leivo collected a goal and eight assists in his past eight games.

Vancouver Canucks: After sitting out nine games with a concussion, Sven Baertschi is anticipated back for the Canucks on Thursday. Look for the 24-year-old to slot next to leading scorer Bo Horvat soon, if not immediately. Baertschi has 13 goals and 14 assists in 50 games this campaign.

Washington Capitals: Two meaningful fantasy tidbits out of Washington: As suspected, Kevin Shattenkirk has, in fact, bumped John Carlson from the Capitals' No. 1 power play -- but not the top pairing -- at least to start. Also, forward Tom Wilson has reportedly earned an additional opportunity to skate on the Caps' top line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. At minimum, Wilson could serve as a dark-horse asset in daily fantasy play while top-six regular T.J. Oshie remains sidelined.

Winnipeg Jets: From our fantasy-skewed view, your pre-March 1 Jets appear identical to your post-March 1 Jets. As such, I'll reiterate Mathieu Perreault's recent eruption for three goals and six assists in five games while competing on a dynamite line with Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine.