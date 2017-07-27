While you might be an avid fan of a particular NHL team -- and keep up to date on all the news and rumors regarding that franchise -- there are 29 others playing in 2016-17.

As a fantasy owner, it can be a bit daunting to keep tabs on everything.

That's where the Fantasy 30 comes in -- it's a rundown of the most fantasy-relevant updates on every team. Here's what's happening around the NHL this week:

Anaheim Ducks: Goalie Jonathan Bernier is owned in 43 percent of ESPN leagues, while John Gibson is spoken for in 74 percent. Considering Bernier is "thriving as the main man for the moment" and Gibson has yet to move beyond the "skating and stretching" phase of his recovery from a lower-body injury, those figures feel off -- as they apply to seasonal leagues, anyway. The Ducks have all of nine games remaining.

Arizona Coyotes: While approximately two-thirds of the league is engaged in chasing and/or nailing down a berth in the postseason, the Coyotes are auditioning young talent, with an eye to 2017-18. Christian Fischer is one such rookie getting a taste of action in the bigs while Shane Doan remains sidelined with an injury. With three goals in his first four NHL games -- three in late January, the other this past Tuesday -- the 19-year-old is worth watching as a fantasy prospect for the future. Drafted 32nd overall in 2015, Fischer also has made a positive impression in the AHL, collecting 19 goals and 24 assists through 51 games with the Tucson Roadrunners. Editor's Picks Top 250 fantasy hockey rankings With 21 days left in the fantasy hockey season, which players can help bring you a title? Plus, the top players on the move in the latest rest-of-season top-250 rankings.

Boston Bruins: Determined to help break David Pastrnak out of his current scoring "slump" -- it's been two games -- coach Bruce Cassidy might adhere to skating the 20-year-old on a top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand Thursday in place of David Backes. If so, give Pastrnak an extra-long look in daily fantasy sports action against a Lightning squad that has surrendered 15 goals (including two empty-netters) in three recent contests.

Buffalo Sabres: Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is probably facing some time off after knocking out Penguins rookie forward Jake Guentzel. The Sabres' top-scoring blueliner -- by a large margin -- has a disciplinary hearing scheduled with the league Thursday. That Guentzel is suffering a concussion as a result of the "questionable" hit means Ristolainen isn't likely to get away with just a fine. Stay tuned.

Calgary Flames: There's word forward Micheal Ferland might return from a suspected/unconfirmed case of the mumps as soon as Thursday in Nashville. If so, check in with who ends up positioned on the Flames' top line alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, be it Ferland or his recent replacement, Alex Chiasson. Chiasson assisted on Monahan's first-period goal versus the Capitals on Tuesday.

Carolina Hurricanes: It appears the Hurricanes' backup netminder is at his best when he doesn't overthink matters. "This is for sure the best I've felt this year," Eddie Lack said last week. "I feel I'm seeing the puck well and not thinking too much. Just playing." Just playing pretty well, we might add. Lack has been good to great in four recent starts -- three of them victories -- allowing only six total goals. Owned in only 3 percent of ESPN leagues, Carolina's No. 2 has the potential to serve as a serviceable roster plug or DFS asset when active.

Chicago Blackhawks: As touched on in this week's Waiver Watch, rookie John Hayden could march out the end to 2016-17 on a scoring line with center Jonathan Toews. To date, the 22-year-old Yale grad has a goal and two assists filling that role. And he's universally available across the ESPN board.

Colorado Avalanche: Daily fantasy enthusiasts keen on a ultra-dark-horse D-man might give Mark Barberio a little attention. Battling to prove he belongs full time with the Avalanche, the 27-year-old has a goal and assist in his past couple of games (plus-two), netting a role on the team's top power play.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Rookie Oliver Bjorkstrand could be out a while after taking a hit from behind in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. The 21-year-old winger had collected four goals and two assists in his most recent eight games, earning him a shot on the Jackets' top power play. Toronto defenseman Roman Polak is expected to have a hearing with the league's department of player safety after the questionable hit.

Dallas Stars: The Stars are likely to be without Jason Spezza on Thursday in Chicago. Point-less for a month, Cody Eakin is slated to fill in for Spezza for a second straight game on the Stars' top power play.

Detroit Red Wings: Jimmy Howard has been good to great since returning -- again -- from injury March 10. Rocking a .939 save percentage, Howard has allowed only seven goals through four starts -- three of them victories. If you're in the market for a goaltending roster plug, or daily fantasy commodity, check the veteran's status versus the banged-up Lightning on Friday.

Edmonton Oilers: After performing admirably in relief of Cam Talbot in Wednesday's eventual 4-3 loss to the Ducks, goalie Laurent Brossoit might merit a follow-up start Thursday against the bumbling Avalanche. If so, you DFS types have another legit option to consider.

Florida Panthers: Goalie Roberto Luongo could be done for the season, or near it. No one from Florida's assemblage has said as much, but the veteran goalie -- still recovering from a lower-body injury -- appears to be at least a week off from seeing competitive action. And only 10 games remain on the floundering Panthers' schedule. Those keeping a grip on the veteran in re-draft leagues may want to pull the chute now and explore other contingencies immediately.

Los Angeles Kings: It appears goalie Ben Bishop will get the start Thursday against the Jets. Better than his winless record in L.A. suggests, Bishop was particularly stingy in his last appearance versus Winnipeg, denying all but one of 33 shots in a 4-1 victory (Feb. 11) -- as a member of the Lightning. As such, DFS competitors looking for an outside-the-box commodity might give the experienced netminder a whirl at home.

Montreal Canadiens: Alex Galchenyuk is pegged for demotion ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Hurricanes. Altogether unmoved by the centerman's play on a top line between Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty, coach Claude Julien has bumped Galchenyuk to the wing on the Habs' third unit. Goal-less this month, the skilled 23-year-old might be worth shelving, if you have other -- hotter -- options at forward.

Minnesota Wild: After emerging from a five-game losing funk, coach Bruce Boudreau appears willing to stick with the same lineup for a second straight game. So, through our fantasy-shaded lens, I'll point out that Charlie Coyle has scored in two consecutive contests, skating on a top line with Eric Staal and Zach Parise -- and that the Wild are facing a Flyers netminder Thursday who has surrendered 10 goals over his past three outings (Steve Mason).

Nashville Predators: Be wary of enlisting Mike Fisher versus the Flames and throughout the weekend. After sitting out the final seven minutes of Monday's game against the Coyotes, the veteran center skipped out on practice Tuesday and Wednesday. And coach Peter Laviolette offered little assurance Thursday that Fisher would play in Calgary later that evening.

New Jersey Devils: Dead last in the East, the Devils are also, logically, shifting their focus to their skaters of tomorrow. For one, competing on Jersey's second scoring line and power play, Joseph Blandisi is making the most of his current opportunity, netting two goals and four assists in six games -- four of those points counting with the extra skater. And he's having a blast. Give the 22-year-old sophomore extra consideration in daily fantasy competition where power-play points carry a premium.

New York Islanders: He's back in the big leagues. As anticipated, the Islanders have recalled Jaroslav Halak from Bridgeport. Demoted to the AHL in late December, the veteran goalie has been impressive with the Sound Tigers, boasting a 17-7-1 record, 2.15 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. With the Islanders grappling for a playoff berth -- and Thomas Greiss performing just so-so -- look for Halak to earn a start in one of two back-to-backs over the weekend (Friday/Saturday). Yearning for a shot at redemption, the experienced netminder could serve as a daily fantasy asset with significant upside. Additional note: Forward Ryan Strome is lost for the regular season -- and beyond, if pertinent -- after suffering a broken wrist.

New York Rangers: The Rangers anticipate unleashing a fit Henrik Lundqvist (hip) in two of three upcoming starts up the California coast, Saturday to Tuesday. If all goes well, New York's No. 1 will tend net through the bulk of the club's five remaining contests -- rendering backup Antti Raanta essentially irrelevant.

Ottawa Senators: Forward Mark Stone hopes to return from his lower-body injury Saturday in Montreal. "I'm gunning for it," Stone said of facing the Canadiens. "I want to be in that game. I know what [the magnitude] is to it, so I'm going to try everything I can over the next couple of days to get there." If you've held onto the winger since he fell hurt earlier this month, one more missed match probably won't hurt. And we suppose Bobby Ryan -- zero points since returning March 14 -- might not be long for the Senators' top six, once Stone is able to suit up.

Philadelphia Flyers: Desperate times, etc. Running out of games to make up the necessary mathematical ground in securing a playoff spot, coach Dave Hakstol is tossing his forward lines in the Vitamix ahead if Thursday's tilt with the Wild. DFS players, take note: Your fallout fantasy standout is Matt Read, who finds himself -- uncharacteristically -- on a top line with Jakub Voracek and Claude Giroux. Also, the 30-year-old winger just scored the other night against the Jets.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Rookie Jake Guentzel is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion in Tuesday's contest with the Sabres (see above: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen). Straight off, forward Scott Wilson is projected to fill in for the young forward on Sidney Crosby's top line. The physical forward might be worth a substitute look in deeper leagues, as long as he sticks in that slot.

San Jose Sharks: Pre-deadline acquisition Jannik Hansen could return Friday after missing two games with an undisclosed injury (took a stick the head). If the veteran winger isn't quite able, look for Patrick Marleau to stick on a top line with Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton versus the porous Stars -- a spot from which Marleau scored twice in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues will have to make do without top center Paul Stastny (lower-body injury) for at least a week -- probably longer. To cope, coach Mike Yeo is immediately leaning toward shifting Alexander Steen to Stastny's No. 1 role, between Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko, subsequently promoting Zach Sanford into Steen's former top-six position alongside Patrik Berglund and David Perron (plus the 22-year-old skating on the secondary power play). Consequently, anticipate immediate dividends from Sanford, who already has a goal and two assists in this recent three-game call-up. He's looked good.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Star Steven Stamkos is already discussing the possibility of not returning at all this season. "The knee is a tricky situation. It's something I've never had to deal with before. It's all new to me. There's a lot of movements that a knee is a big part of when you're skating. A lot of things you have to teach yourself over again when you're out as long as I was. I hope I'm on the right path. But time is kind of running out. I hope there's enough time I can help out or we can get back in the mix and get in the playoffs and hope to be ready then. I'll continue to take it day by day." Not the words of a player who seems terribly optimistic about seeing meaningful action this spring. And while the Lightning sit two spots and five points out of a playoff spot in the East, there may soon be little sense of urgency in monitoring Stamkos' progress.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Grossly invested in fantasy-relevant figures, the two-game suspension handed down to third-pair defenseman Roman Polak doesn't concern us much. However, Mike Babcock's decision to go with Curtis McElhinney against New Jersey, as means of giving Frederik Andersen a rest following Wednesday's massive win over the Blue Jackets, certainly does. The playoff-bound (for now) Leafs are flying high, and the Devils don't score much by the NHL's grand measuring stick. Prematurely, this contest appears to be McElhinney's to lose.

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks expect to have prospect Nikolay Goldobin (illness) in the lineup Thursday in St. Louis. Those looking beyond the next couple of weeks should keep an eye on what the former first-round draft selection (2014) manages to accomplish in the waning days of 2016-17.

Washington Capitals: Despite enjoying the view from the top of the Eastern Conference, coach Barry Trotz is demonstrating little interest in cutting his stars' ice time in a lead-up to the postseason. Contrary to earlier this campaign, quite the opposite, actually. Not that you were going to bench Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom or T.J. Oshie -- that trio combining for 16 points in their past two games -- anyway.

Winnipeg Jets: Defenseman Jacob Trouba is a possibility to rejoin the Jets' mix Friday, visiting the Ducks, which might spell the end of rookie defenseman Josh Morrissey seeing significant minutes with the man advantage Still, Morrissey remains a strong fantasy contender in dynasty leagues well beyond this campaign.