Biggest offseason fantasy development for all 31 NHL teams Following the expansion draft, entry draft and free agency, there are many players who saw their fantasy value go up or down. We break down the biggest development on each team's roster.

With the NHL nearing a return for the 2017-18 season, here are the preliminary fantasy hockey preseason player rankings.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid claims the top spot in our rankings overall, edging out Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby. Washington's Braden Holtby is the top ranked fantasy goalie heading into the season.