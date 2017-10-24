Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format -- and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Boone Jenner, RW/LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (Rostered in 31.4 percent of ESPN.com leagues)

Sidelined with a back issue up until this past weekend, and in familiar Jenner-esque fashion, the physical winger made his season debut with four hits and six shots on net against the Los Angeles Kings. Skating on a scoring line with Alexander Wennberg and Oliver Bjorkstrand, as well as a Jackets' secondary power play, he won't be long for making his mark on the scoresheet either. While he experienced a dip in production this past season, Jenner potted 30 goals in 2015-16. Altogether, the 24-year-old power forward has much to offer across the board, especially in fantasy leagues that reward shots and physical play.

Editor's Picks Top 250 fantasy hockey rankings Here are the latest top 250 rankings for fantasy hockey leagues. Sean Allen looks at who is on the rise, who is sliding and which players are on the verge of getting back on track with a high quantity of shots.

Chris Stewart, RW, Minnesota Wild (29.0 percent)

Overlooked on a Wild roster pummeled by injuries, Stewart has quietly exceled since the onset of 2017-18, contributing at least a point every game. Even with Mikael Granlund (hand) back in the lineup Tuesday, Stewart maintains his grip on a top-six scoring role alongside center Eric Staal. The 29-year-old should remain there while Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle and Zach Parise -- now confirmed out eight to 10 weeks following back surgery -- convalesce on the sidelines. This sizzling streak won't last forever, so take advantage of Stewart's inspired play before he cools off.

Valtteri Filppula, C, Philadelphia Flyers (11.5 percent)

Filppula continues to adjust rather nicely to his still new-ish club in Philadelphia. Competing alongside Wayne Simmonds (as well as Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek on the power play) looks good on the 33-year-old veteran, most recently to the tune of four goals and two assists in five contests. If he keeps up anywhere near that pace, Filppula won't be largely available for long.

Anders Bjork, LW/RW, Boston Bruins (11.3 percent)

With three goals and two assists in his past four contests, including two points with the man advantage, Bjork eclipsed 18 minutes (18:20) of ice time for the first time in his young career against the Buffalo Sabres over the weekend. Most significantly, the 21-year-old rookie is competing on a scoring line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. No stranger to denting the scoresheet in college, Bjork collected 52 points in 39 games at Notre Dame last year.

Kyle Connor, LW, Winnipeg Jets (3.6 percent)

Two games into his first full rookie season, Connor already has a goal and assist skating on a scoring line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. He should remain there, at least while Mathieu Perreault recovers from a lower-body injury (out until mid-November). A must-own-keeper asset, the 2015 first-round draft selection merits picking up in many re-draft leagues, as well.

Alex Burrows, RW, Ottawa Senators (1.3 percent)

Losing Bobby Ryan (broken hand, again) for several weeks, the Senators are first turning to Burrows to fill the void on a red-hot scoring line with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone. Remember when the ex-Canuck contributed immediately after joining the Sens at the trade deadline last season? We do. And we're curious to see if the 36-year-old veteran has a mini encore performance in store. Consider Burrows a spot-start and dark-horse daily fantasy asset as long as he sticks with Brassard and Stone.

Alex Chiasson, RW, Washington Capitals (0.1 percent)

Without making any drastic moves, keep a view to how Chiasson manages on a Capitals' scoring line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on Thursday in Vancouver. He hasn't accomplished much in his eight games with the Capitals (one assist), but that could change in a hurry with this assignment.

Defensemen

Michael Del Zotto, Vancouver Canucks (18.4 percent)

While the five assists in five games (19 shots) don't serve as that great a surprise -- Del Zotto's ability to contribute offensively has kept him NHL-relevant to date -- his averaging more than 25 minutes per game through that stretch should. Fact is, with Alexander Edler out injured (knee), Del Zotto has quickly settled in as the Canucks' No. 1 defenseman and top power-play anchor. Exploit all the fantasy benefits that the 27-year-old has to offer before his numbers dry up.

Brandon Montour, Anaheim Ducks (9.2 percent)

Ascending to the position of top power-play anchor in place of Cam Fowler (knee injury), Montour boasts increased fantasy value, even if it is just for the time being. The 23-year-old offensive-defenseman has two goals and an assist in his past three games, including a point with the extra skater. Fellow Ducks blueliner Josh Manson also sees a bump in fantasy worth as top-pair partner to a recovered Hampus Lindholm. Just keep in mind that a reshuffling is anticipated once Sami Vatanen (shoulder, expected back shortly) and Fowler return to health.

Goaltenders

James Reimer, Florida Panthers (12.2 percent)

With Roberto Luongo (hand) out an uncertain length of time, Reimer takes over as the Panthers' everyday go-to between the pipes. Outstanding in Saturday's 41-save win over the Capitals, Reimer merits fantasy thought in all but the shallowest leagues (including DFS) beginning on Tuesday in Montreal. A successful run may pave the way for an increased workload even once Luongo is feeling better. Additional note: Claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Antti Niemi will serve as Florida's backup until Luongo is ready to return.

Michal Neuvirth, Philadelphia Flyers (9.6 percent)

Rocking a 1.36 goals-against average and .957 save percentage through three games, Neuvirth is making a fine case for splitting starts more evenly with Brian Elliott. If nothing else, Philly's No. 2 presents as an attractive spot-start or DFS option in the meanwhile.

Mike Condon, Ottawa Senators (3.8 percent)

Almost perfect in his only appearance earlier this season against the Edmonton Oilers, Condon earns his second start versus a traveling Kings club coming off a loss to the Maple Leafs 24 hours earlier. Under such circumstances, daily fantasy players will want to give the Senators' second goaltender a long look Tuesday.

Lowered expectations

Anton Khudobin, G, Boston Bruins (10.3 percent)

Participating in Tuesday's practice, Tuukka Rask (concussion) could be cleared to compete in Thursday's tilt with the San Jose Sharks. That would spell the end of Khudobin's short, and not terribly successful, stint as Boston's temporary top option between the pipes.

Kailer Yamamoto, RW, Edmonton Oilers (5.0 percent)

With star winger Leon Draisaitl (concussion) projected to return Tuesday, rookie Kailer Yamamoto is firmly destined to tumble from the Oilers' top line. Filling in alongside Connor McDavid though four games, the 19-year-old rookie collected three assists on 16 shots. Now whether the teen forward sticks in the NHL beyond nine games -- we're at six and counting -- is the more pressing question. Regardles, he is worth the long-term investment in keeper forums, but Yamamoto can likely be dropped in re-draft leagues if indeed relegated back to the WHL.