Sell-high candidates from all 31 NHL teams

Ahead of next week's Black Friday bargain-buy extravaganza, here is a look at 31 sell-high candidates, team by team, and whether each -- several prominent names are included -- one is worth capitalizing on via trade or would better serve fixed on your own fantasy roster.

Anaheim Ducks: Outside of power-play production, defender Josh Manson has provided an unanticipated bounty of fantasy goodness to date. He has nine points (plus-12) and 24 penalty minutes, all the while averaging more than 21 minutes of ice time. However, the 26-year-old is usually more appreciated for his physical, shutdown play, suggesting a 40-point season isn't likely in the cards. And don't forget offensive-defenseman Cam Fowler (knee) likely returns from injury sometime in early December, further hurting Manson's value.

Arizona Coyotes: Here lies the challenge of determining a sell-high fantasy candidate from a club that's struggling altogether, bringing us to Clayton Keller. Despite a four-game dry spell, Keller shines alone as a potential trade chip with genuine pull after his early run of 11 goals and six assists in 15 contests. However, this only applies to re-draft competition. Leave the 19-year-old Calder candidate alone in all varieties of dynasty leagues.

Editor's Picks Nash, Ryan and youngster Puljujarvi lead list of waiver adds Searching for some waiver adds for your fantasy hockey roster? Victoria Matiash lists the best players still available in the majority of ESPN leagues.

What to do with Carey Price and updated fantasy hockey rankings Will Carey Price find his elite form again, or is it time to give up on the Habs' goalie? Find out where he and 249 of the other top options in fantasy hockey wind up in our latest rest-of-season ranks. 1 Related

Boston Bruins: Riding a seven-game point streak (two goals, seven assists) up until Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks, Torey Krug presents an attractive blue-line commodity. The defenseman is also getting banged around, so health/fitness concerns could pop up down the road. If your fantasy roster is packed with productive blue-line assets and lacking elsewhere, Krug may never fetch more than at present.

Buffalo Sabres: Even while leading the Sabres with 10 goals and eight assists, Evander Kane remains the persistent subject of trade rumors. That means the 26-year-old sniper might not be skating on the top line with dynamic center Jack Eichel all season long. Furthermore, Kane has an all-too colorful injury history since the 2012-13 lockout, averaging only 72 percent of regular-season play since. Often underrated as a fantasy asset in the past, the 2009 fourth-overall draft pick may have conversely hit peak value already this campaign.

Calgary Flames: Micheal Ferland might stick on the Flames' top scoring line alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan for the bulk of the season, and he might not. However it shakes out, the 25-year-old 2010 fifth-round draft selection isn't likely to string together too many five-game goal runs (plus two assists) as he has at present. Fantasy competitors in deeper leagues may want to capitalize on moving the winger at the current inflated value.

Carolina Hurricanes: With 13 points in 16 contests, Justin Williams is on pace for a 67-point season. That's not happening, even if the veteran winger improves on his mediocre 2.2 shots-per-game clip. Brandishing a lengthy resume of contributing in fits and bursts, the 36-year-old could fetch a decent return from another manager craving power-play production.

Chicago Blackhawks: Centering Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov is galloping along productively with nine goals and an utterly unsustainable 20.5 shooting percentage. Anisimov will contribute plenty enough as linemate of Kane, but not at this current rate -- and there is not ensuring he stays on that line. Deal him to any manager with illusions of a 35-goal season from the 29-year-old forward.

Colorado Avalanche: Rookie Alexander Kerfoot has gone well beyond answering the call in replacing Matt Duchene as the Avalanche's second-line center, scoring four goals and two assists in three subsequent games. Yet the Harvard grad is now in danger of losing that position to AHL call-up Vladislav Kamenev, who was acquired from Nashville in the recent three-team exchange that saw Duchene jettisoned to Ottawa. As such, Kerfoot may never sport more fantasy value than he does right now.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Move Josh Anderson before his current goal-scoring pace significantly slows down. Anderson's 15.6 shooting percentage, along with his third-line role and a negligible power-play presence, suggests it may be a while before the 23-year-old collects his next seven tallies. If there happens to be a market in your deeper league, ship him off.

Dallas Stars: While we might otherwise suggest submitting Alexander Radulov for trade during this nine-game point streak (five goals, eight assists), his role on an explosive No. 1 line with Jamie Benn offers too much long-term promise. If anything, Tyler Seguin presents a safer option to move, in light of his part-time role on the Stars' second line, often apart from Benn and Radulov.

Detroit Red Wings: As made more and more obvious, game by game, Dylan Larkin is not-so-quietly taking over for franchise star Henrik Zetterberg as the club's No. 1 center. Consider dealing the 37-year-old, largely based on his 15-season reputation, before the gap widens further. That Zetterberg hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 18 -- and only four helpers in the dozen games since -- is all the more concerning.

Edmonton Oilers: If unconvinced that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins can near sustain his rhythm displayed in 11 recent games (six goals and five assists), volley the Oilers' second-line center in a potential deal. However, just based on the ol' eyeball test, the 24-year-old could be in for a career year. He looks great out there, exuding a confidence not seen in far too long.

Florida Panthers: Center Vincent Trocheck probably isn't scoring 87 points this season, as projected by his contemporary rate of 1.06 per game, particularly while centering a second line through a steady rotation of Florida wingers not including Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov. As far as sell-high candidates go, Trocheck ticks a lot of boxes, even though the 24-year-old will still likely flirt with the 65-point mark by campaign's end.

Los Angeles Kings: How much faith do you have in Dustin Brown maintaining his current point-per-game pace on a scoring line with Anze Kopitar and Alex Iafallo? If your answer is anything other than "all the faith in the world," quickly work to deal the 33-year-old before he hits the wall. Last eclipsing the 50-point mark six years ago, the Kings' former captain has only once managed to break 30 since then.

Montreal Canadiens: If you believe goalie Carey Price in that his lower-body injury is relatively minor and that a return to the ice isn't that far off, then consider young Charlie Lindgren a tradeable commodity in larger re-draft leagues. Doing a superb job in substitution with three wins, a 1.39 goals-against average and .957 save percentage in five contests, Lindgren will enjoy far less action once Price is right as rain. However, those paranoid about Price regaining health and form may best serve themselves by enlisting Lindgren as handcuff insurance.

Minnesota Wild: Seven goals on 17 shots in four games boosts Jason Zucker to the top of this week's appealing trade assets. Toss the streaky winger out there and see what's on the table before he dries right up and tumbles out of the Wild's top-six.

Nashville Predators: Ahead of season's launch, the Predators' plan was to slightly curb their No. 1 netminder's workload, with a look to keeping him fresher for, hopefully, a long and successful playoff run. Well, Pekka Rinne has already started (and finished) 13 of 17 games in mild contradiction of such aforementioned plans. Regardless, bet you a bundle Nashville's go-to goalie eventually sees a decrease in play as the campaign wears on, with either Juuse Saros, who was sent down to the minors recently for more action, or Anders Lindback serving as substitute. It's food for fantasy thought, as Rinne's existing .926 save percentage and 2.29 goals-against average projects to fetch a handsome return.

New Jersey Devils: With 14 points through his first 17 NHL games, so far, so good for Nico Hischier. However, endurance is a concern, common among first-year players. Last year's 57 contests with the QMJHL Halifax Mooseheads doesn't compare to an 82-game slate in the bigs, and any sustained dip in productivity from this year's No. 1 draft selection could result in tumbling from the Devils' top scoring line with wingers Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri. Of course, as with other elite rookies, Hischier doesn't merit trade consideration in dynasty/keeper leagues.

New York Islanders: Even on a No. 1 line with John Tavares, winger Anders Lee isn't a point-per-game player, as suggested by his run of nine goals and eight helpers in 17 contests. Often skating with Tavares in 2016-17, Lee still finished up well short of that tally with 52 points in 81 games. Plus, the 27-year-old's current 22 percent shooting rate is destined to drop off considerably. If leaning towards capitalizing on these inflated stats, there's no time like the present.

New York Rangers: Leading the Rangers with 68 shots, while averaging quality minutes on a second scoring line and power play, Rick Nash has potted six of this season's seven goals in his past eight games (plus four assists). Truthfully, this campaign -- since October's end, in any case -- feels a bit like a Renaissance for the former 40-plus goal scorer, but if you don't agree, endeavor to trade the power forward while his stick is hot.

Ottawa Senators: He has nine goals (plus four helpers) in his past nine games. Otherwise, we wouldn't suggest placing forward Mark Stone on the trade block. But timing is everything if your roster has an excess of high-performing right wingers and needs at other positions.

Philadelphia Flyers: Combining for 60 points through 18 contests, this year's top line of Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek are making beautiful scoring music together. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for any other Flyers' forward unit. That suggests coach Dave Hakstol might not be long for shifting his productive assets around, including one of the aforementioned three. If you're even thinking about capitalizing on trading one such figure -- say, Voracek -- do so before such a shuffling takes place.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Try to move forward Conor Sheary based on last season's reputation (23 goals, 30 assists in 61 games) alone. Because in present-day, instead of competing on a top line with Sidney Crosby, as was the case for a good part of 2016-17, the 25-year-old winger is logging bottom-six minutes aside center Riley Sheahan. The alternative is to hope Sheary eventually rises the Penguins' lineup ranks, which isn't out of the question either.

San Jose Sharks: Frankly, no one appears to be overachieving in fantasy terms for the best defense and second-worst offense in the league. Maybe Martin Jones, with his 2.13 goals-against average and .925 save percentage? However, judging from the defensive support out front of Jones and backup Aaron Dell, the Sharks' No. 1 may better serve on your own roster for the long run.

St. Louis Blues: As with the Flyers, the Blues' top line is responsible for too large a fraction of the team's overall scoring. That means St. Louis coach Mike Yeo might also consider splitting up his elite power trio of Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko. Enjoying unprecedented numbers in his new digs -- as we mostly anticipated ahead of the season -- Schenn will undoubtedly level off with different linemates down the road. His 22 points in 19 games would certainly snag fantasy managers a hefty return right now.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Supporting actor Yanni Gourde is likely one cold streak away from losing his spot on the Lightning's second scoring line with Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point. That would result in a distinct cooling off for the AHL journeyman. Gourde's run of three goals and four assists in six games might attract tangible trade interest from other deep-league managers at present.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Bursting with young scoring talent, the Maple Leafs will win a hefty share of games this season. However, with one of the league's weaker defensive sides, they're also likely to give up a greater share of quality scoring chances and, consequently, goals. Cue Frederik Andersen, the club's competent starting netminder, and his 3.25 goals-against average. If that figure is already too plump for your own fantasy palate, consider shopping Andersen while he's coming off four solid wins in five contests. You could also hold off and hope Leafs management makes its own move to bolster play in front of Toronto's No. 1 goalie.

Vancouver Canucks: Outside of keeper leagues, where he should be locked down, rookie Brock Boeser strikes as an inflated trade commodity of the moment. Boeser was positively gassed following the preseason to the point of needing a break at the start of the regular campaign. How is the former college player going to manage the full-season grind? Consider tendering the newbie NHLer and his five goals and 10 assists in 15 games before exhaustion sets in again.

Vegas Golden Knights: With six goals through 15 games, William Karlsson has already equaled his grand total from all of 2016-17. Of course, Karlsson's current top-line gig draws no comparison to his old limited role in Columbus. Still, we remain wary of the expansion club's early-season success, contributed to in part by the 24-year-old centerman, particularly since he isn't seeing even-strength minutes with Vegas' most legit scoring threats in wingers James Neal and David Perron. A cold front could be coming for the Swedish export.

Washington Capitals: Already boasting 55 penalty minutes through 15 contests, Tom Wilson is off to a rough and roaring start. However, that rate of 3.75 PIM per game (third among league regulars) is well off his previous (and still impressive) pace of 1.98. Plus, Wilson has been dropped from the Capitals' second line to the third, aside center Lars Eller, a strike against future contributions in scoring categories. If a fellow league manager appears desperate for penalty minutes, and you're not, there could be great benefit to offering up the feisty forward.

Winnipeg Jets: On of the league's most potent forward pairings, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler are rocking along with a combined 15 goals and 29 assists in 17 contests, made all the more impressive by Scheifele's ridiculous, unsustainable 28.6 shooting percentage. If eyeing another top-notch fantasy asset in exchange, consider dealing the former Barrie Colt before he starts hitting the pads with greater regularity, but don't settle; this top-line combo could still be in for a huge year.