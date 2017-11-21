Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your fantasy hockey squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Charlie Coyle, LW/RW, Minnesota Wild (Rostered in 32.7 percent of ESPN leagues)

Splitting his energy between the fourth line and a top-six scoring unit in his first game back on Monday, Coyle logged a healthy 17:25 of ice time. It shouldn't be long before the versatile winger is again permanently filling a prominent scoring role. Projected earlier to break the 60-point barrier for the first time this season, Coyle is likely to fall short of that mark after missing 16 games with a fractured leg, but that doesn't mean the power forward isn't up for a productive campaign from this point forward. Add him in deeper leagues before the scoring starts adding up.

Micheal Ferland, RW, Calgary Flames (22.6 percent)

The day that Ferland falls from his prized slot on a top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan spells an immediate end to his run as viable fantasy commodity. But until then, the 25-year-old's point-per-game pace alongside the Flames' top-two producers can't be discounted. If Ferland remains available in your league, consider exploiting the fantasy fallout spoils from the company he keeps, at least for now.

Mathieu Perreault, C/LW, Winnipeg Jets (12.7 percent)

Playing on the Jets' fourth line has done little to smother Perreault's scoring spirit since returning from a knee injury. Three games in following his nearly five-week absence, the versatile forward has four goals (one assist), including two with the man advantage. It won't be long before the 29-year-old pushes his way into a more prominent scoring position at even strength. Fantasy owners in deeper leagues should scoop him up before it gets to that point.

Kevin Fiala, C, Nashville Predators (3.5 percent)

In the five games since Kyle Turris landed on in Nashville, the Predators' newly formed second scoring line -- also featuring Fiala and Craig Smith -- has combined for 16 points, including seven goals. While we've already tooted Smith's horn as a promising fantasy dark horse, Fiala merits his own turn. A breakout year could be in play for the 21-year-old sophomore.

Danton Heinen, LW/C, Boston Bruins (1.8 percent)

Subbing in for an injured Brad Marchand (undisclosed injury) on a top scoring line with Patrice Bergeron, Heinen has two goals and an assist in his past three games. While the 22-year-old is sure to lose that precious gig once Marchand is ready to return, he remains an intriguing daily fantasy option in the meanwhile. Marchand has yet to even be cleared for contact in practice.

Joonas Donskoi, RW, San Jose Sharks (1.4 percent)

The third-year NHLer scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season, one at even strength and one with the extra skater, in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. As long as Donskoi remains fixed on a scoring line with Logan Couture and continues to skate with the secondary, if not the primary, power play, the 25-year-old boasts sufficient upside to justify rostering in deeper fantasy leagues.

Drake Caggiula, LW/RW, Edmonton Oilers (1.2 percent)

Skating on a top line with Connor McDavid against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Caggiula scored twice -- once at even strength and once short-handed. McDavid, unsurprisingly, assisted on both goals. Consider investing in the 23-year-old sophomore as long as he fills in for Leon Draisaitl in that prominent right-wing position.

Defenders

Joel Edmundson, St. Louis Blues (21.5 percent)

Paired with early Norris favorite Alex Pietrangelo at even strength, Edmundson has six goals and two assists to date. That's impressive for a defenseman more revered for bringing an imposing and physical presence to the ice than his ability to score, so consider such production an added bonus from the player ranked third in the NHL in blocked shots with 58 (2.76 per game) if your fantasy league includes that category. Additionally, the pending return of veteran blueliner Jay Bouwmeester isn't expected to impact Edmundson's role.

Goaltenders

Malcolm Subban, Vegas Golden Knights (15.2 percent)

Rookie netminder Maxime Lagace has been better than good in three of his past four starts, simply awful in the fourth, and solidly sub-mediocre through most of his previous appearances for the Golden Knights. So once the shine dulls again on the Knights' fourth-stringer, coach Gerard Gallant will quickly turn to Subban, who was activated off injured reserve last Friday, at which point the starter's gig will, again, be his to lose -- at least until Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) is fit to return. If the small sample size doesn't scare you, Subban's numbers through three earlier games (2.06 goals-against average and .936 save percentage) offer much appeal.

Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings (1.8 percent)

While he isn't seeing that much action, Kuemper is making the most of his opportunities with his new club in Los Angeles. Filling in for Jonathan Quick here and there, including a back-to-back start and relief appearance over the weekend, Kuemper sports a 1.62 goals-against average and .943 save percentage. That should provide some food for daily fantasy thought, particularly ahead of the Kings' two tilts in 24 hours later this week (in Arizona Friday, then back home to host the Ducks on Saturday). It's guaranteed that the club's red-hot No. 2 earns a start in one of those two matches.

Lowered expectations

Torey Krug, D, Boston Bruins (88.5 percent)

Just last week we expressed concerns about Krug getting banged about too much, and now the defenseman is projected to miss his third-straight game with an upper-body injury. Look for rookie Charlie McAvoy to continue subbing in on the Bruins' No. 1 power play in Krug's place.

Tyler Johnson, C, Tampa Bay Lightning (47.2 percent)

Centering a third line and secondary power play, Johnson hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 24 and has just two assists since then. While the Lightning aren't missing much from their 27-year-old supporting actor while the top line of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov average 4.4 points per game, Johnson's personal fantasy managers can't be too thrilled. If that's you, check your waiver wire for other, more promising, options at center.