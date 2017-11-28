Marian Gaborik hit the ice for the Los Angeles Kings for the first time this season over the past weekend. Gaborik, 35 years old and two injury-plagued seasons removed from fantasy relevance, played mostly on the Kings' bottom six and earned himself an assist in two games.

However, the Kings used Gaborik on the top power-play unit with some consistency through both games. It should serve as a reminder to fantasy hockey managers that big name players don't necessarily need recent successes to be handed big roles. They've earned that respect over time from the coaching staff. It should also serve as a reminder that not all impact fantasy hockey players have been on the ice all season.

Gaborik isn't a prime example of this, as he would need to stay healthy and have another winger fall out of favor in the top six to really make some waves. However, there are some others around the league who could at least be given a chance over the coming weeks and months to earn a role that makes them worthy of your roster.

Zach Parise, LW, Minnesota Wild (rostered in 30.4 percent of ESPN leagues)

There have been few updates since Parise went under the knife in late October for back surgery that was estimated to sideline him for two months. In theory, we are about halfway through that window, leaving us about a month before he could be back on the ice. The Wild have struggled to find consistent lines this season, trading up and down the depth chart from game to game. Parise's body of work from last season definitely leaves us lacking in confidence, but at the same time, he opted for the back surgery in an attempt to return to his former self. His resume prior to last season easily warrants him a spot on benches at some point in the next three weeks. Jot his name down for a late-December waiver addition as a Christmas present to yourself for 2018.

Jarome Iginla, RW, free agent (0.6 percent)

Reportedly not done with the NHL just yet, Iginla is said to have a desire to return to the ice this season. While he's surely lost a step at the age of 40, Iginla netted six goals in just 19 games to close out last season with the Kings. In the right role, on the right team, Iggy could easily use his shot and offensive acumen to collect fantasy relevance, especially because his stats are usually weighted in the shots on goal and goals department. If news breaks of him getting a tryout or contract, and the team in question has a hole on the wing, he'll be worth a speculative add.

Ryan Ellis, D, Nashville Predators (39.8 percent)

Slowly, but surely, Ellis has pushed himself into a position of fantasy value despite consistently being a third pony on defense for the rich-on-the-blue-line Predators. His real breakout came during the playoffs last year, when Ellis managed five goals and 13 points in 22 games. Before offseason knee surgery, Ellis was destined to be a mid-to-early-round option in drafts. While Mattias Ekholm is making waves, don't doubt that Ellis has a role waiting for him sometime early in the new year. He is enough of an impact player to already be stashing now if you have the room.

Jakob Chychrun, D, Arizona Coyotes (1.7 percent)

Toward the end of last season, Chychrun was being given a lot more responsibility for the Coyotes, and he answered the call as well as most 18-year-old rookie defensemen could be expected to. Given the green light to shoot more in March, he ripped off 31 shots over his final 19 games, netting a modest two goals and four assists. His totals aren't awesome, but taken in context with the team around him and his age, the future looks bright. Don't look now, but Chychrun is rehabbed from offseason knee surgery and practicing with Arizona again for an imminent return. If his ice time is close to 20 minutes per game, he's going to be in the mix for fantasy relevance.

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Vegas Golden Knights (54.5 percent)

Unlike the aforementioned players, Fleury did play a few games this season, but Oct. 13 was a long time ago. One thing has crystallized since then: The Golden Knights are no joke. It was assumed the hot start had everything to do with Fleury, but here we are 22 games into their inaugural season, and the Knights lead the Pacific Division with a 15-6-1 record. Getting Fleury back on this well-coached squad is a recipe for No. 1 fantasy goaltender value. When he was on the ice this season without being concussed (his concussion injury occurred before a third-period meltdown in his Oct. 13 game), Fleury stopped 118 of 122 shots fired his way. He needs to be universally rostered in ESPN leagues, despite the fact there is no clear path or timeline for his return to health yet.

Forwards on the move

Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche (up 10 spots to No. 58)

MacKinnon ranks seventh overall among skaters for the past 30 days on the ESPN Player Rater. In other words, forget about his stalled development on some bad Avalanche teams for the past couple of seasons and remember a 24-goal rookie campaign that had him primed to step into stardom. MacKinnon is rocking a point-per-game pace, and the overall improvement of the Avs -- defensively and on the power play -- has removed any liabilities in his fantasy category production. If you get a chance to trade for him with a fellow manager who feels he/she is selling high, consider the offer.

Jason Zucker, LW, Minnesota Wild (up 16 spots to No. 110)

Zucker has managed to be a consistent presence throughout constant changes to deployment this season. His 13 goals and 20 points certainly deserve more fantasy respect than his 33 percent availability in ESPN leagues suggest he has earned, but fantasy owners are right to be cautious. His shot totals (when taken on a per-minute basis because he has more ice time this season) are in line with last season, but his shooting percentage has spiked from his career 12.9 percent to 22.4 percent. That's not an unsustainable shooting percentage, but it's probably what the league leader will have at the end of the season. Fantasy managers should ask themselves: Is Jason Zucker the league leader in shooting percentage this season? If the answer is no, his value won't be higher than it is now.

Defensemen on the move

Shea Theodore, D, Vegas Golden Knights (enters ranks at No. 235)

The Golden Knights are no longer being shy with Theodore's usage as the main power-play quarterback for the club. Him beginning the season in the AHL was a likely a byproduct of the team not anticipating the wild success they've had (let's be honest, even the Knights themselves didn't see this coming), but as the division leaders, the team has shifted focus from the long term to the short term -- and in the short term, Theodore is their best puck-moving defenseman. Since Nov. 16, Theodore has four points (two of them on the power play) in five games, while playing more than 20 minutes a night and trailing only Erik Haula for the team's total power-play time in that span. He needs to be on rosters now.

Goalies on the move

Carey Price, G, Montreal Canadiens (up 19 spots to No. 55)

Price restored a lot of confidence in fantasy managers with his return to the ice the past few days, but two high-quality outings does not completely erase his body of work prior to his time on the shelf. I have little doubt Price will continue to climb these ranks and return to his proper place as a top-tier, elite fantasy netminder, but with the window to jump on a reduced value now closed, the prudent thing to do is approach his going-forward value with caution. Definitely don't trade him, though.

Quick hits

Dylan Strome has been lighting the AHL on fire this season with 26 points in just 15 games. The league leader for scoring, Chris Bourque, has 27 points in 21 games. Strome has been called up by the Coyotes and will get another chance to showcase his immense talent. Previous attempts, including two games to start this season, haven't been fantastic, but Strome remains a high-upside pickup for your bench in deeper leagues. ... Well, Drake Caggiula didn't last long on Connor McDavid's wing. Now, Michael Cammalleri is getting a shot. As always, monitor and adapt while not hurting your roster anywhere else. McDavid's linemates are always worth chasing. ... Henrik Haapala should get a shot at prime time with Evgenii Dadonov on the shelf for the next four-to-six weeks. Remember that Haapala and Aleksander Barkov have a fleeting connection on the ice from the minors in Finland. Keep an eye on him.