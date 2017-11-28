Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-owned assets to help your fantasy hockey squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Sven Andrighetto, RW/LW, Colorado Avalanche (rostered in 7.1 percent of ESPN leagues)

With Gabriel Landeskog suspended four games for crosschecking Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk, Andrighetto projects to temporarily fill the top-line vacancy aside a red-hot Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. If possible, plug the 24-year-old winger into your own roster for Colorado's next four contests, all scheduled at home.

Tom Wilson, RW, Washington Capitals (6.8 percent)

More treasured for what he brings to the fantasy table with his physical play in PIM and hits categories, Wilson currently finds himself on a No. 1 line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. That should result in a boost in scoring production for as long as the assignment lasts.

Nick Ritchie, LW, Anaheim Ducks (5.2 percent)

Bumped to the Ducks' top scoring line in replacing Rickard Rakell, Ritchie has a goal and assist on six shots though his past couple of games. While this severely banged-up Anaheim squad faces an uphill battle until the return of several prominent figures -- Rakell, Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Patrick Eaves -- they're still going to score some goals, and whoever plays consistently alongside top winger Corey Perry stands a greater chance of contributing than others. Right now, that's Ritchie. The 2014 10th-overall draft pick could be useful as an injury plug in deeper leagues.

Michael Cammalleri, LW/RW, Edmonton Oilers (4.5 percent)

There's a lot to unpack following the latest round of line shuffling in Oil country. Long term, the Leon Draisaitl/Ryan Strome forward pairing sports intriguing promise. Underwhelming with his new squad to this point, Strome scored a goal assisted by Draisaitl in Monday's 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins. There's no closing the book on the 2011 fifth-overall draft pick yet. Meanwhile, in short term, Cammalleri's spot on the right side of Connor McDavid has great potential to pay out rich fantasy dividends, at least until the streaky 35-year-old sniper falls injured and/or out of coach Todd McClellan's favor.

Brendan Perlini, LW, Arizona Coyotes (2.5 percent)

Count us in as fresh, enthusiastic passengers on the Perlini bandwagon because this four-game scoring flurry doesn't feel like a fluke. As discussed this week by NHL analyst Patrick O'Sullivan, the 21-year-old forward is quickly proving his ability to get open and score. Plus, he's skating on the Coyotes' top forward line and secondary power play. Depending on the size of your fantasy league, you may choose to pick him up.

Devin Shore, C/LW, Dallas Stars (1.1 percent)

Skating on a top line with Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov versus the Calgary Flames this past Friday, Shore notched an assist on five shots, while relishing more than 19 minutes of ice time. With two goals and two assists in his past four games, the 23-year-old sophomore merits rostering in deeper leagues for the duration of his current assignment.

Denis Malgin, C, Florida Panthers (0.5 percent)

With winger Evgenii Dadonov sidelined the next four to six weeks with an injured shoulder, Malgin is earning first crack at filling in on the Panthers' No. 1 scoring line alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov. Managers in deeper and/or keeper leagues should monitor how the 20-year-old manages this audition.

David Booth, RW, Detroit Red Wings (0.1 percent)

In daily fantasy play, and in DFS play alone, Booth serves as an attractive miles-outside-the-box option in joining Henrik Zetterberg and Gustav Nyquist on a Red Wings scoring line. Marginally NHL-relevant at this stage, the 33-year-old was left unclaimed on waivers in the NHL earlier this month and is being rewarded for scoring two goals in Saturday's overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. In summary, this current assignment might not last long at all.

Defenders

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights (9.5 percent)

Cemented in as anchor of the Golden Knights' No. 1 power play, Theodore has four points in his past three games, including two assists with the extra skater. Promoted from the Chicago Wolves in late October after racking up five goals and six assists in eight AHL contests, the 22-year-old offensive-defenseman should be rostered in all ESPN leagues. Averaging more than 21 minutes per game since mid-November, the 2013 first-round draft pick is proving this is where he belongs.

Goaltenders

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (5.2 percent)

Exit Matt Murray with a lower-body injury, enter Jarry as Pittsburgh's contemporary No. 1, at least until the Penguins bring in outside goaltending help. However it shakes out, we'll soon gauge how the 22-year-old rookie -- who has appeared in all of five NHL contests in his career -- manages to shoulder greater responsibility for the reigning Stanley Cup champs. Fantasy managers in need of goaltending help, along with DFS competitors, may want to give Jarry a whirl.

Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks (2.5 percent)

Suffering an apparent lower-body injury versus the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, No. 1 goalie Martin Jones could sit out most, or even all, of the Sharks' upcoming four road games. Cue San Jose's backup, who's a slam-dunk to start Tuesday in Philadelphia, at minimum, and probably again on Friday in Florida. Dell has been solid in limited action this season, carrying a 2.23 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. He presents as a solid dark-horse DFS option, if nothing else.

Lowered expectations

John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks (83.0 percent)

Gibson is a solid goaltender stuck with the unenviable task of backstopping the most brutally injury-riddled club in the league. While there's no questioning his enduring value as the season wears on, while the club's more prominent players return to health, Gibson's managers may want to pick and choose his matchups until then. Otherwise, outside of a decent save percentage by way of facing far too many shots, his numbers could range from mediocre to ugly.

Jason Pominville, RW, Buffalo Sabres (33.6 percent)

November has been a particularly chilly month for Pominville. With only two assists in his past 12 games, the 34-year-old has tumbled out of the Sabres' top six. Bench him until further notice.