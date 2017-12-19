Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for widely-available assets to help your fantasy hockey squad, whether you favor dynasty or the re-draft format, and we'll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- in the short or long term -- for one reason or another.

Forwards

Zach Parise, LW, Minnesota Wild (rostered in 31.0 percent of ESPN leagues)

Parise isn't far from making his long-anticipated season debut, even though it probably won't come before the holiday break. Whether the 33-year-old winger slides in alongside one of the Wild's top centers -- Mikko Koivu or Eric Staal -- or forms a different trio with Charlie Coyle and rookie Joel Eriksson Ek remains up in the air. We expect a fair bit of tinkering from coach Mike Yeo. Parise still managed 19 goals in 69 games last year with a bad back, so the former scoring heavyweight isn't washed up yet.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, LW/RW, Columbus Blue Jackets (17.2 percent)

Skating on a top-six scoring line, Bjorkstrand has one goal and seven assists in his past eight games. The 22-year-old winger is also competing on the Jackets' No. 1 power play, which should translate into an increase in special teams' production soon enough. Altogether, the young Danish forward is well on pace for a 50-plus-point campaign in his first full NHL season.

Nick Schmaltz, C, Chicago Blackhawks (13.8 percent)

Emerging from his latest mini-slump, Schmaltz has two goals and two helpers (plus-four) in four games. As long as the 21-year-old remains fixed on a scoring line with Patrick Kane, which feels fairly permanent, the young playmaker merits rostering in the majority of fantasy play. Selected 20th overall in 2014, Schmaltz has already equaled his goals total and more than doubled his power-play production from his past season. He has potential as a valuable long-term investment in keeper leagues, as well.

Jesse Puljujarvi, RW, Edmonton Oilers (9.5 percent)

Remember, the 2016 fourth-overall draft pick is still only 19 years old, so he's going slide up and down (and occasionally out of) the lineup while developing into a dynamite NHL pro. That he's currently skating on an Oilers' top unit with Connor McDavid demonstrates the faith the organization has in Puljujarvi's overall potential, both in the immediate future and beyond. His four goals and two assists in December only add a little extra shine. This young skater should be spoken for in all dynasty leagues.

Jakub Vrana, C/RW, Washington Capitals (3.5 percent)

As outlined by Isabelle Khurshudyan, the new-ish forward pairing of Evgeny Kuznetsov and Vrana is developing tangible chemistry, similar to that forged by two other prominent members of the Capitals:

"... Washington's long had the dynamic duo of center Nicklas Backstrom and superstar winger Alex Ovechkin, but perhaps a new, younger version has started to bond. Kuznetsov and Vrana have been on the ice together for nine Capitals goals dating back to when Coach Barry Trotz paired them on a line 12 games ago. With his goal against the Boston Bruins Thursday, Vrana has reached the 10-goal plateau, the first Washington rookie to do that since -- you guessed it -- Kuznetsov in the 2014-15 season ..."

While Kuznetsov is overwhelmingly spoken for in ESPN leagues, Vrana is not. Having a healed T.J. Oshie back in that trio mix isn't likely to hurt either. Jump on the 2014 first-rounder before other managers wise up.

Brian Boyle, C, New Jersey Devils (3.0 percent)

Ride Boyle as an hot, dark-horse commodity in daily fantasy play before he inevitably cools right off. The 33-year-old hit a career high with 35 points eight years ago. He hasn't neared that tally since, so this micro-flurry of four goals and four assists in six contests is both wonderful to take in, especially with what Boyle has dealt with health-wise this year, and completely out of character.

Defenders

Anton Stralman, Tampa Bay Lightning (21.5 percent)

Having made a habit of running hot and cold throughout his career, Stralman is sticking to the script by rousing from two months' worth of hibernation with two goals and three assists in four games. While we'd rather see the experienced puck-moving defenseman see significant time with the extra skater, Stralman remains fantasy relevant as a top-four, enduring productive threat. Plus, that plus-24 of his is tops in the league.

Goaltenders

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (2.0 percent)

The Predators were hoping to rely a little more on their promising young goaltender in the spirit of saving Pekka Rinne a bit for a long and successful playoff run. That aspiration is finally unfolding, as Saros denied 89 of 91 shots in his two December contests, both victories. If this keeps up, the 22-year-old could see more regular action going forward. For now, Saros certainly merits consideration in DFS play.

Lowered expectations

Shea Weber, D, Montreal Canadiens (96.9 percent)

The Canadiens are shelving Weber indefinitely while he recovers from a chronic foot injury. It's the same issue that cost the veteran defenseman seven games earlier this season. Whether that means Weber returns shortly after Christmas or weeks from now remains to be seen. Look for more from Jeff Petry in Weber's absence, particularly with the man advantage. Petry is rostered in just 22.6 percent of ESPN leagues.

Justin Faulk, D, Carolina Hurricanes (49.7 percent)

Carolina's top offensive-defenseman has zero points in his past 11 games. Shelve Faulk until he smartens up, like too many other talented yet underperforming members of these present-day Hurricanes.