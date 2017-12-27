Rest-of-season fantasy hockey rankings

There's an ebb and flow to value from season to season, but it still hurts when an expected top-25 asset underperforms. There are four such forwards who all finished in the top-25 on the ESPN Player Rater last season and weren't expected to fall out of that realm, but are lagging behind the value they were drafted for this season for various reasons. Hold 'em or fold 'em? Let's dive in.

Joe Pavelski, C/RW, San Jose Sharks

2016-17 Player Rater: 14th forward

Current Player Rater: 66th forward

On pace to finish with fewer than 20 goals in a season for the first time (non-lockout) since his sophomore 2007-08 season, Pavelski hasn't been the consistent top-20 fantasy asset he has been over a good chunk of his 11-year career. He has never finished a season with a negative plus/minus before, but sits at minus-5 at the moment. His shooting percentage also probably isn't helping him this season, as Pavelski sits at 9.0 percent compared to his career 12.0 percentage. But even that wouldn't have him on a Pavelski-ish scoring pace.

Last season, he entered January with 12 goals and 34 points. While both totals are reasonably out of his reach prior to New Year's Day, Pavelski really picked up his play since early December. Prior to Dec. 7, Pavelski had five goals and eight assists in 26 games. Since then, he has three goals and six assists in eight games. In other words, 41 percent of his points this season have come in the past 24 percent of his games played this season. That's the dictionary definition of a slow start. While he may not climb back to top-20 status again this season, the signs point to a bullish market on Pavelski going forward. Given his overall depressed numbers, you may find a bargain.

Wayne Simmonds, LW/RW, Philadelphia Flyers

2016-17 Player Rater: 15th forward

Current Player Rater: 78th forward

While his role on the power play isn't going anywhere, other talented players in the Flyers' system are putting stress on Simmonds' usual role. His value should hold strongly thanks to that guaranteed spot in front of the net on the Flyers' man advantage, but his even-strength assignment is dwindling in stature. He was the odd man out when the Flyers opted to give Sean Couturier a top-line role to begin the season. When the lines were shuffled, Simmonds landed a spot with Claude Giroux and Couturier for a while, but even that was threatened Saturday when Simmonds was moved to the third line in favor of sophomore Travis Konecny.

Simmonds' scoring profile is different this season, on pace for his lowest goal total in a Flyers uniform (non-lockout), but he is still looking at his usual wheelhouse for total points. More often than not, Simmonds' fantasy value goes from great to elite thanks to triple-digit penalty minutes, but even that trend isn't looking good for this season. Without the bonus PIM or a focus on goal-scoring, Simmonds' fantasy profile looks more like that of T.J. Oshie. That's not a bad thing by any means, but it takes him a step down from elite. With his role headed in the wrong direction of late, I'd be hesitant about any form of major improvement.

Max Pacioretty, LW, Montreal Canadiens

2016-17 Player Rater: 16th forward

Current Player Rater: 95th forward

I'm pointing to shooting percentage on this one. Pacioretty is on pace for his first full season below 30 goals in his career, but is also on pace for his highest shots-on-goal total ever. The culprit here is a 5.7 shooting percentage this season compared to a career 11.0 percent mark. At his career shooting percentage, he'd have 15 goals already on the year. Pacioretty is historically a slow starter, and given that his opportunity is still bountiful and his talent probably didn't go anywhere, he should turn around his season sooner than later. His career points per game by month spikes in February and remains high through April. Watch for him to start to heat up in January and pounce on him.

Mikael Granlund, C/RW, Minnesota Wild

2016-17 Player Rater: 25th forward

Current Player Rater: 128th forward

It looked for a while like Granlund had already turned this thing around, but following an injured October and red-hot November, Granlund is turning in a tepid December. He broke out last season for 26 goals and 69 points and was expected to build on that total, but with the same linemates and nearly a minute of additional ice time per game, Granlund is on pace for just 17 tallies and 55 points. The Wild have had their fair share of injuries this season, so it's fair to say chemistry has been hard to find due to inconsistency, but that's not as true for Granlund. He played most of last season with Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker and has played most of this season with the same players.

Converse to the other players already discussed, Granlund's shooting percentage this season (9.3 percent) is in line with his career mark (9.8 percent), and last season's 14.7 percent is looking like the outlier. Granlund was projected to be a playmaker as opposed to a scorer, so perhaps last season's 26 goals will go down in the books as a career mark. After all, most of Granlund's other stats this season are somewhat in line with expectations. So, take away the extra goals and give him a sinking plus/minus, and all of a sudden his current ranking seems somewhat appropriate. It may be that Granlund simply maintains his below-expectations value for the duration of the campaign.

Forwards on the move

Ryan Kesler, C, Anaheim Ducks (up 34 spots to No. 169)

Expected to make his season debut Wednesday evening, Kesler is back from offseason hip surgery and returns to a lineup that got deeper in his absence. At least for his debut, Kesler is slated to skate on the third line for the Ducks, with Ryan Getzlaf and relative newcomer Adam Henrique centering the scoring lines. Kesler's major contributions come from across the standard fantasy board, but returning from a rebuilt fulcrum at the age of 33 with Henrique now in the mix could impact one or more of those categories. Keep an eye on his ice time, power-play role and linemates during the next week or so. In the meantime, yes, he warrants a roster spot in all but the shallowest of 10-team leagues.

Cam Atkinson, RW, and Alexander Wennberg, C, Columbus Blue Jackets (down 39 and 43 spots, respectively)

A foot and back injury will sideline a pair of underachieving Blue Jackets forwards for four to six weeks each. Atkinson and Wennberg were both placed on injured reserve over the holiday break and aren't due back until February at this point. Can you afford to drop them? That is a really tough call. Based on last season, absolutely not. Based on this season, for sure. Try to reserve them on the IR in your league, but if you don't have the roster space, these guys can both hit the waiver wire in medium-sized leagues. Deeper leagues should make an effort to keep Atkinson in case he finds his 2016-17 form following some time off. In the meantime, Oliver Bjorkstrand has fewer impediments to consistent scoring-line ice time and should be considered in deeper leagues.

Defensemen on the move

Tyson Barrie, Colorado Avalanche (down 13 spots to No. 131)

We'll find out Wednesday evening how the Avalanche plan to replace Barrie on the top power-play unit for the next four to six weeks. Barrie is slated for surgery to fix his broken hand, which he suffered Saturday in Arizona. Barrie has been one of the keys to the Avs' resurgence this season, especially with his contributions on a dangerous man advantage. While Nikita Zadorov stepped in for Barrie on Saturday, he has a grand total of 4:40 of power-play time this season. Erik Johnson has played 63:29 of power-play minutes and rookie Samuel Girard has clocked 51:31. We've seen what Johnson does with a featured role in the past (not much), so Zadorov and Girard are more interesting for fantasy managers to keep an eye on. Barrie is worth holding through the injury, as he has been the 18th-best fantasy defenseman this season.

Goaltenders on the move

Corey Crawford, Chicago Blackhawks (down nine spots to No. 43)

We don't have details on Crawford's injury, but he hit the injured reserve Wednesday, so he'll miss the next week at least. It's the second time Crawford has been on IR this season, with the first trip also for an undisclosed injury in early December. It only lasted a week then, but without details, it's difficult to project what the result will be this time. Crawford had a horrible outing against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, which came on the back of a rough outing against the Dallas Stars two days earlier. Combined, he allowed seven goals on 29 shots (.759 save percentage), so he clearly wasn't at his best. Anton Forsberg has been improving this season and was rock solid in two of three games the last time Crawford was hurt (in the third game, Forsberg allowed three quick goals and got the hook). Six of Forsberg's eight starts this season have been arguably brilliant for fantasy purposes, which is a decent enough percentage to warrant adding him to rosters, especially those that already possess Crawford.