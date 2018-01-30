Rest-of-season fantasy hockey rankings

With the league's All-Star festivities in the rear-view and the season's final stretch coming into sight, a handful of teams, playoff contenders and otherwise, are still dealing with uncertainty between the pipes. Due to injury, poor play or other factors, there are some intense battles for crease time. Here's a look at the ones to monitor, both in the immediate future and beyond.

Jake Allen vs. Carter Hutton, St. Louis Blues

If everyone had stuck to script, Allen would be leading the charge in backstopping his playoff-bound squad to the postseason with Hutton offering solid support in sporadic relief. As it happens, the Blues' backup has flipped the narrative, working his way past Allen as coach Mike Yeo's go-to goalie of choice. It's now up to Allen to win the job back when afforded the opportunity. As much as Yeo would love to have two hungry netminders working successfully in tandem, he'll roll with Hutton if it ups the odds of victory.

Roberto Luongo vs. James Reimer, Florida Panthers

If anything, Reimer's fresh groin injury clears an unobstructed path for Luongo to reclaim his full-time spot in the Panthers' crease, once recovered from his own injury. Before Reimer fell hurt last week, there was some question as to how the club's coaching staff would handle the tandem. Florida's No. 2 was outstanding in relief through December (7-3-3), but much less so this past month (2-4-1). Now the decision is out of anyone's hands. Barring additional setbacks, Luongo could be back between pipes in the next week or so. Before suffering his own lower-body injury in early December, the 38-year-old veteran had been rock solid with a 2.62 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Martin Jones vs. Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks

Two dismal performances ahead of the All-Star break aside, Dell has proven more than capable to tend goal, night in and night out, for the Sharks this season. Posting superior numbers to those of Jones, San Jose's backup has been the better bet since mid-November. But those two losses, in which Dell surrendered 11 total goals to the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers, were indeed ugly. As long as Jones is recovered from his recent lower-body injury, he'll get every opportunity to hit the reset button following the break, which could lead to San Jose's top goaltender reclaiming his role as day-to-day No. 1.

Forwards on the move

Filip Forsberg, C/LW, Nashville Predators (up five spots to No. 88)

After losing all of January to a hand injury, Forsberg rejoined the Predators' practice Monday, skating on a top scoring line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson. If not Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville's No. 1 forward should be back in action soon. Before getting hurt, Forsberg led his club with 15 goals and 19 assists in 37 contests.

Joe Thornton, C, San Jose Sharks (down 39 spots to No. 187)

Labelled "out indefinitely" after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, Thornton could conceivably miss the rest of the season. Hopefully that's not the care, but we'll get a better sense of recovery timeline once the 38-year-old veteran is up and about. As it stands, the Sharks are opting to shift Joe Pavelski -- who consequently suffers from losing his prominent linemate -- to center, between wingers Timo Meier and Mikkel Boedker. Still, consider the situation fluid.

Anthony Beauvillier, LW, New York Islanders (up 16 spots to No. 232)

Since his most recent promotion from the minors in earlier January, Beauvillier has eight goals and two assists in eight games, while skating on a dynamite scoring line with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle. The Islanders have little cause to mess with this chemistry in the foreseeable future.

Bo Horvat, C, Vancouver Canucks (re-enters ranks at No. 234)

Three games back, after sitting sidelined since early December with a fractured ankle, Horvat is fresh and ready to pick up where he left off. Ideally, for all involved, that means centering a forward line with All-Star darling Brock Boeser and Sven Baertschi. That young trio was Vancouver's most productive earlier this campaign. Horvat collected 10 goals and 10 assists in 28 games before his injury.

Defensemen on the move

Tyler Myers, D, Winnipeg Jets (up three spots to No. 198)

With Jacob Trouba out six-to-eight weeks after sustaining a serious ankle injury, more will be asked of Myers, including skating on the Jets' top pair. The additional minutes, plus quality scoring opportunities, adds a little extra shine to Myers' already impressive fantasy resume this season. The 27-year-old leads Winnipeg's blue line with five goals and 20 assists, including 15 power-play points.

Ryan Ellis, D, Nashville Predators (enters ranks at No. 243)

So far, so good. Ellis made his season debut Jan. 2 after sitting out months with a knee injury, and the top-pair defenseman has five points in nine games, including a goal with the extra skater. The 27-year-old offensive defenseman is currently fixed on a Predators' top power-play unit with fellow blueliner Roman Josi.

Additional notes: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is back skating and shooting after undergoing surgery for an abnormal heart rhythm. While this doesn't mean the young defenseman is ready to return to competitive action yet -- McAvoy's health takes obvious precedence here -- the participation in any on-ice activity is promising. ... The Tampa Bay Lightning suggest Victor Hedman could return on the sooner end of the three-to-six-weeks spectrum. Out since Jan. 11 with a lower-body injury, Tampa's top defenseman is traveling with his squad on the four-game road trip. ... Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho (concussion) could return to the ice as early as Tuesday, given medical clearance. The 20-year-old sophomore is said to be feeling good. ... Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone has been placed in IR retroactively with a knee injury. ... . Tyson Barrie could be back in action for the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The Av's top offensive-defenseman has been out since Dec. 23 with a hand injury.

Goaltending notes: The Blackhawks hope to have Corey Crawford (concussion/vertigo) back sooner rather than later. While Crawford isn't traveling with the team this week, he isn't thought to be far off from returning to the ice. Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass remain Chicago's go-to goalies in the meanwhile. ... No. 1 Matt Murray is nearly ready to return to action for the Pittsburgh Penguins after dealing with the death of his father. If not this week, then soon. ... Brian Elliott remains a question mark for the Philadelphia Flyers after sustaining a lower-body injury ahead of the break. He's considered day-today for now.