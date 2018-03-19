Rest-of-season fantasy hockey rankings

As I like to do at this time of year, I want to remind fantasy managers that over a three-week period, any player in the NHL can have fantasy value. There are 21 days left in the season, and teams have between 13 (Florida Panthers) and nine games (Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks) remaining in the campaign. That is a small enough window for just about anyone to maintain or find some value.

While three weeks is enough time for the best players in the league to usually shine through, there are plenty of other helping options available to fantasy managers. As an example, here's some stats from the past 21 days to help you prepare for the final 21.

The fantasy pool is going to get stocked even stronger in the coming week, as teams dip below 10 games remaining and those out of the playoff picture can start trying out rookies on entry-level contracts without burning a year. Just remember that there is a small enough sample size remaining that fantasy value can come from and be maintained by just about anybody now. All bets are off when it comes to roster construction.

Forwards on the move

Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, St. Louis Blues (down seven spots to No. 34)

After jumping back up the rankings last week thanks to the appearance of an imminent Blues surge, Tarasenko now slides due to an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup on Sunday. The Blues won and looked dominant without him, but they need him back if they want to make a push for the postseason. Fantasy managers will need him back, too. He traveled with the team and was a relatively late scratch from the lineup, so it's worth staying hopeful that he doesn't miss much more time. Luckily, the Blues don't play again until Wednesday.

Jack Eichel, C, Buffalo Sabres (enters ranks at No. 39)

Back even earlier than expected, Eichel played with Jason Pominville and Benoit Pouliot on Saturday in his return from an ankle injury, but should be back with Sam Reinhart in short order. Eichel picked up an assist and had five shots on goal, while also playing on the top power play. He's still out there in about seven percent of ESPN leagues.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Washington Capitals (down 17 spots to No. 46)

While coach Barry Trotz's "guarantee" that Kuznetsov will return before the playoffs sounds encouraging at first glance, he could technically be correct if Kuznetsov only played one more game this season. Kuznetsov went into the boards hard on Friday against the New York Islanders and didn't return. He also didn't play Sunday. Travis Boyd, who has been a fairly significant point producer at the AHL level for a few years, was the beneficiary of top-six minutes in Kuznetsov's stead. However, Jakub Vrana continues to impress with his production in exceptionally limited minutes of late. If Kuznetsov does miss more time than anticipated, Vrana may be the one to garner fantasy looks.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Calgary Flames (down 13 spots to No. 62)

Although not ruled a concussion, Tkachuk's continued absence following an injury where he smacked into the boards is a continuing concern. He's been too good to drop from fantasy rosters, but managers should consider an alternative plan, as he didn't even travel with the team for a recent road trip, ruling him out for Monday. The Flames are back home Wednesday and then hit the road again for another two games. It's best to consider him out for the remainder of the week and consider it a bonus if he comes back sooner.

Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs (down 14 spots to No. 67)

Matthews could return at any time and is good enough to still garner a strong ranking because of the chance that he plays. That said, it's looking grim. The Leafs are too far back to gain any ground in the standings and too far ahead to be at any real risk of slipping from third in the Atlantic Division. That lack of consequence doesn't bode well for Matthews' imminent return, since it would be easy to take the cautious approach and wait for the postseason. It's best to plan for him not coming back and consider a return a bonus.

Defensemen on the move

Alex Pietrangelo, D, St. Louis Blues (up 29 spots to No. 82)

And just like that, Pietrangelo looks like a world beater again on the blue line. After being one of fantasy's best defensemen for the first part of the season, Pietrangelo slumped hard for several months. Now, with 11 points in his past five games, Pietrangelo's pace has spiked back up to league-leading levels. The fact that he pulled off Sunday's four-point night with Tarasenko out of the lineup suggests there will be little to stop him from charging hard for the remainder of the campaign.

Goaltenders on the move

Antti Raanta, G, Arizona Coyotes (up 36 spots to No. 92)

Returning just in time to help fantasy managers who need help in goal, Raanta should be your second stop after checking on Varlamov's availability in your league. Outside of the time he's spent injured on the sidelines, Raanta has been on his game since the calendar flipped to 2018, posting among the best ratios in that span.