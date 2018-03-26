Wyshynski's fantasy championship jumps and dumps

Congratulations! Your fantasy hockey prowess is palpable enough that you still have ample reason to be reading a fantasy hockey column in late March. It's our honor to provide you with a few morsels of wisdom and advice to increase the odds that you conquer your leaguemates and reign supreme in your league playoffs.

Here are some players to jump on and start -- or dump off to your bench or waivers -- for the fantasy playoffs.

Jumps

Jake Guentzel, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins (rostered in 76.1 percent of ESPN leagues)

He's been a feast or famine fantasy player, and look no further than his last 10 games for evidence of that: Five games with a point, five without. So here's my wager: As the Penguins try to close the deal in the final six games of the season, Guentzel's going to see plenty of ice time, and much of it will be with Sidney Crosby. He's found his game again after Derick Brassard allowed him to move back to his natural spot in the lineup. He might be one of those players who soars off the runway to the postseason: He has 25 points in 27 career games in March and April.

Clayton Keller, C/LW/RW, Arizona Coyotes (70.3 percent)

If you're not on Keller, it's probably because the Coyotes have fallen completely off your radar after elimination. Otherwise, one imagines a player with points in 11 of his last 13 games and six in his last three games might be something you'd be interested in. He's clicking in a major way with center Derek Stepan. The Coyotes have seven games left on the schedule.

Chris Kreider, LW, New York Rangers (50.1 percent)

There's a lot to like here with Kreider, who has been limited to 51 games this season due to blood clot in his arm. He's been en fuego since returning, with eight points in 11 games, and with 10 points in his last five games. The Rangers have him skating with Jesper Fast and Mika Zibanejad Iately, although that could change with dynamic young forwards Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil being called up. Either way, Kreider's been great. Best of all: He's still picking up PIMs here and there, as is his tradition.

Cam Talbot, G, Edmonton Oilers (84.5 percent)

Yup, that's right. A primary reason the Oilers aren't going to be in the playoffs is a recommended pickup. Fact is, Talbot has been one the league's top goalies post-elimination. Prior to the Oilers' game at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Talbot had a 7-3-0 record with a 2.19 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in his last 10 starts. And even in giving up five goals to the Ducks, Talbot faced 38 shots; he's faced north of 30 in 13 of his last 14 starts.

Dumps

Jack Eichel, C, Buffalo Sabres (94.1 percent)

Stay away from anything Sabres related because it's a mess. Eichel has one assist in five games since returning from injury and was part of the veteran leadership recently called out by coach Phil Housley. Could he catch fire? Sure. Is there a better possibility the Sabres go meekly into the sunset in their seven remaining games? Yup.

Tyler Johnson, C/RW, Tampa Bay Lightning (66.6 percent)

Not feeling it with TJ these days. He has seven points in his last 20 games and one goal in his last six. He's still pumping shots on goal, but he has two power-play points in his last 21 games for the second best power play in hockey. Still, his ice time and the fact he's playing with Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point does give us pause. But so do his totals over the last month. You can do better.

Cory Schneider, G, New Jersey Devils (56.1 percent)

Not sure why this needs to be stated, but there are enough teams that still own what's left of Schneider that we do indeed need to state it: Keith Kinkaid has the crease in New Jersey at the moment, as was evident in his back-to-back starts at the Penguins and at home against the Lightning, winning both games. Meanwhile, Schneider is still off his game since returning from injury and is mired in a 0-9-2 slump. The Devils have seven games remaining. It's possible Schneider sees the crease again a maximum of two times, if that.