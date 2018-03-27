Every week, we'll mine the waiver wire for widely available assets to help your fantasy hockey squad, whether you favor dynasty or the re-draft format, and we'll toss in some tips for daily fantasy sports players out there. Then, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who might be overvalued -- in the short or long term -- for one reason or another, and provide a list of players we now deem droppable in standard fantasy leagues.

Forwards

Ty Rattie, RW, Edmonton Oilers (rostered in 16.8 percent of ESPN leagues)

While the overall mood is understandably dismal for the majority of Oilers' nation, Rattie is having a fine time of it in wrapping up 2017-18. Skating on a top line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (moved to the wing), the 25-year-old AHL call-up has four goals and three assists (plus-eight) in six games. Add the junior league standout is he's available as a substitute for an injured or otherwise underproducing player.

Editor's Picks Wyshynski's fantasy championship jumps and dumps Don't back off the gas pedal just yet. Greg Wyshynski preps you for your championship matchup with players to add or drop for the final two weeks of the fantasy hockey season.

Rest-of-season fantasy hockey rankings Sean Allen provides his latest top-250 rest-of-the-season rankings for fantasy hockey leagues and dives into the Florida Panthers' roster, reviewing multiple widely available players from the team with the most games left to play. 1 Related

Richard Panik, RW, Arizona Coyotes (8.9 percent)

The Coyotes' top scoring line and power play are humming along at an especially productive clip with eight goals and 16 assists in six games. While top winger Clayton Keller and center Derek Stepan are generally spoken for in ESPN competition, Panik remains widely available. The former Chicago Blackhawks forward has three goals and three helpers, including two power-play points, in that aforementioned span of a half-dozen contests.

Valentin Zykov, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (4.6 percent)

Making his debut in last week's edition of Line Changes, Zykov merits a second fantasy shout out after potting three goals and two assists (plus-six) on 10 shots in three games. Competing on a line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, the 22-year-old winger is earning an extra ripe opportunity to make a positive impression ahead of next season.

Filip Chytil, C, New York Rangers (0.6 percent)

Playing in his third ever NHL game and first since early October, Chytil registered an assist while centering a scoring line with wingers Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes. The 18-year-old also fired six shots on net during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. The 2017 first-round draft selection will want to make the most of this chance ahead of winning a roster spot out of camp next fall.

Up front for the Rangers, Chytil isn't alone in generating fantasy interest as an immediate roster plug and dynasty asset for years to come. Fellow AHL call-up Lias Andersson -- effectively available across the ESPN spectrum -- scored a goal in his NHL debut Tuesday while centering a third line with Jimmy Vesey and Ryan Spooner. The 19-year-old Swede was drafted seventh overall last summer.

Henrik Borgstrom, C, Florida Panthers (0.5 percent)

Signed to an entry-level deal after the University of Denver was knocked out of NCAA competition, Borgstrom is projected to make his NHL debut as early as Wednesday. The 20-year-old is projected to either center a third unit or replace Jamie McGinn on the wing aside second-liners Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Huberdeau. Drafted 23rd overall in 2016, the collegiate standout scored 23 goals and 29 assists in 40 games with the Pioneers this season. A no-brainer grab in in dynasty leagues, Borgstrom could also provide fantasy squads with a boost to close out 2017-18. The Panthers and Boston Bruins are the only NHL squads with eight games to play.

Victor Ejdsell, C, Chicago Blackhawks (0.0 percent)

Even though Edjell's NHL debut lacked pop on paper -- zero points/minus-three in Monday's shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks -- coach Joel Quenneville is nonetheless offering the 19-year-old a pat on the shoulder: "The stat sheet doesn't look so hot, but I didn't mind him at all." In Coach Q speak, this nearly translates into high praise. With absolutely nothing to play for, the Blackhawks could continue skating Ejdsell at center on a scoring line with Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad. If so, it won't be long before the Swedish league export starts putting up numbers worth celebrating. He's most certainly worth bearing in mind in DFS Grand Prize Pool play.

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes (18.9 percent)

Partnered on the top pair with Justin Faulk before the Hurricanes' No. 1 defenseman suffered a minor injury, Slavin collected two goals and five assists in a run of four contests. Now that Faulk is sidelined day-to-day, Slavin is also tasked with anchoring the Canes' top power play. With or without Faulk in the lineup, the third-year blueliner sports fantasy value to close out 2017-18.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights (11.0 percent)

The 22-year-old offensive-defenseman is on a roll, denting the scoresheet in four straight games with five points, including an assist with the man advantage. If possible, contending fantasy managers in a wide variety of leagues should sub in Theodore while he's hot. An everyday role on the club's top power play offers promise of a productive finish from the young blueliner.

Goaltenders

Malcolm Subban, Vegas Golden Knights (17.1 percent)

With a playoff spot officially locked in, the Knights might choose to offer Marc-Andre Fleury additional rest ahead of postseason play. If so, Subban, who was solid in his two appearances (.956 save percentage) since returning from injury, will get the call to serve as substitute. At minimum, Vegas' No. 2 can be counted on to see action either March 30 or 31, when the club respectively hosts the St. Louis Blues and the Sharks in their final back-to-back set of the season.

James Reimer, Florida Panthers (16.6 percent)

Even with Roberto Luongo back to health, Reimer is expected to get his fair share of reps as the Panthers scrap to snap up a wild-card spot in the East. Winner of four straight (.972 save percentage), including two shutouts, Florida's backup has been a large reason his club is still in the postseason mix. And like we mentioned, only the Bruins have as many games left (eight) as the Panthers, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lowered expectations

Reilly Smith, RW/LW, Vegas Golden Knights (59.1 percent)

Sidelined with an upper-body injury, Smith is skating on his own, but is yet to rejoin practice with his teammates. Unless there's a quick turnaround in the next couple of days, the Knights' winger should be unceremoniously dropped in all re-draft leagues in lieu of other fantasy options. Before falling hurt, Smith collected 22 goals and 38 assists (plus-32) while averaging nearly 18 minutes of ice time though 66 contests.

Droppable: The following players are deemed worthy of letting go altogether in re-draft leagues only because of serious injury, reduced role or some other significant factor: