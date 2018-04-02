Final week fantasy hockey rankings

Rest-of-season fantasy rankings really takes on a focused meaning when the rest of the season is just six days. As a reminder, Sunday's game between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins that was not scheduled before the season (it's a makeup game) does not count for standard leagues. League managers can manually input the results of the game to the final standings, should you choose to do so.

That leaves us with six days of action and no more than four games from any team in which to rank the players. Further complicating matters, teams will rest players as playoff positions become locked through the week. Some playoff positions are already locked now. Given the variables, I've gone ahead and given a fantasy snippet for all 31 teams, making sure to mention how much the games might matter for the NHL standings.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks have three games left and are still both chasing the San Jose Sharks for the second seed in the Pacific, and they could still be overtaken by the Los Angeles Kings for the third seed. They play the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday to start the week, which is good because John Gibson was shaken up in Sunday's game and left with an undisclosed injury, while Cam Fowler was also reported as hurt after the game. Brandon Montour already had three points in four games before news that Fowler might be hurt, so he should be in lineups. Given the importance of the week, it's best to have a backup plan in place for Gibson, which could very well include rostering Ryan Miller.

Arizona Coyotes

Thanks to insanely good goaltending from Antti Raanta, the Coyotes are not exactly doing well in the race to the bottom for the best lottery odds. Raanta's won five straight, with two or fewer goals allowed in all five starts. Available in 60 percent of ESPN leagues and coming with a schedule that includes the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, Raanta should be an ideal start for the final week. But don't overlook the skaters, either. Jakob Chychrun, Richard Panik and Max Domi are all contributing to fantasy stats and widely available.

Editor's Picks Fantasy hockey forecaster: April 2-7 Sean Allen breaks down fantasy hockey matchup data heading into the final week and looks at teams that might potentially coast to the end of the season and provide their players some rest.

Final week start and sit answers for every NHL team It all comes down to this final week of play. One decision could mean the difference between a championship and a pretty good run. Victoria Matiash runs through all 31 NHL teams, helping make those difficult start and sit decisions to close the season. 1 Related

Boston Bruins

The Bruins play four more times (with three of them counting in fantasy hockey) and have the hottest offense in the NHL. Ryan Donato is a solid play for the final week, as he continues to serve on the Bruins top power play with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Resting players isn't as much of a risk with the Bruins, as they should be pushing for the No. 1 seed in the East for most of the week, and their final game of the season doesn't count here anyway.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres looked in fine form this week, as they continue to beat up on playoff-bound teams. Jack Eichel's five assists on Saturday followed three goals in the two previous games. The Sabres, currently sitting with the worst record in the NHL, play four more times and could risk their lottery odds if they continue this strong play against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers this week. In addition to starting the main suspects from the offense, it should be fun to monitor the progress of top prospect Casey Mittelstadt. The 19-year-old has an assist in each of his first two games and is getting third-line minutes.

Calgary Flames

From dark horse playoff hopeful to dumpster fire in just a couple weeks, the Flames have three games left that don't offer a lot of hope from a fantasy perspective. I don't know that anybody from the entire team is a must-start for fantasy purposes, especially with a schedule that includes the red-hot Coyotes, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights. For what it's worth, Johnny Gaudreau is back on the ice, and the team won on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers, but that's are the only team they've beaten in their past 10 games.

Carolina Hurricanes

Playing out the string with three more games, the Hurricanes don't look particularly good or particularly bad to start for the final week. Derek Ryan is intriguing with six points in the past four games, but he's doing it from the third line with minimal ice time, so one wonders if the streak can continue for another week. Valentin Zykov is in a better position to succeed, playing with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, but six points in seven games sounds a lot better when you don't notice his one point in his past three games.

Chicago Blackhawks

Since we can't pickup Scott Foster and start him for the week, there isn't a lot to see here from a fantasy perspective. The Hawks have three games left and have no real role other than spoiler to the St. Louis Blues' playoff hopes, as two of those games are against them. Patrick Kane is still in your lineup, and Alex DeBrincat has probably earned your trust, too, but there really isn't a reason to start anyone else unless your league is pretty deep. Jonathan Toews remains sidelined with an upper-body injury, but with two days off until their next game, he could return by Wednesday.

Colorado Avalanche

With one of the most interesting remaining schedules, the Avalanche currently sit in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and they still play the team one point ahead of them and the team one point behind them in the standings. The Avs will be the authors of their own destiny this week, but news on the injury front is grim. Semyon Varlamov is out for the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury, so the playoff hopes fall on the shoulders of Jonathan Bernier. If you'll recall, Bernier looked like he had stolen the starting goaltender job from Varlamov back in January until a concussion knocked him out of the lineup for the better part of a month. By then, Varlamov was settled back into the job. If I'm desperate for goaltending, Bernier is definitely a fantasy option this week. He'll start all three games and be given every chance to win.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are still in the thick of playoff jostling, as they can still catch the Pittsburgh Penguins for home ice advantage in the first round, but could also still be caught by the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils hot on their heels. Columbus doesn't have an easy path to the finish line. After a game against the Detroit Red Wings, the Blue Jackets must face the Penguins and Nashville Predators. The top line for the Blue Jackets has been on fire, but only two-thirds of it is getting fantasy respect. Pierre-Luc Dubois remains available in 75 percent of ESPN leagues despite eight points in his last five games.

Dallas Stars

The Stars, despite not being eliminated from the playoffs based on pure math, are actually already out of the playoffs based on logic of schedule. The Stars' only hope is for the Avalanche, Kings and Blues to lose all their remaining games, but the Blues and Avalanche play each other next Saturday, while the Avs and Kings square off on Monday. No matter what the Stars do this week, the best they could hope for is to tie Colorado, L.A. or St. Louis for the second wild-card spot, which they would then lose on the first tiebreaker (regulation plus overtime wins). All that said, nothing changes from a fantasy approach with the Stars. You start Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, Alexander Radulov and John Klingberg, and no one else.

Detroit Red Wings

After facing the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Red Wings play two games against fellow non-playoff teams to run out the season. Dylan Larkin is the only place to play any fantasy chips, but that extends to his linemates, too. Outside Anthony Mantha and a desperation start of Evgeny Svechnikov, there isn't much to see here. Svechnikov has watched his responsibility grow in recent games, finishing the past two contests with three points and a plus-4.

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' nagging injury will hopefully only keep him out for one game, allowing the Oilers their best line of the season for the final three games. Connor McDavid has been exceptional lately, but without RNH on his line Saturday, he was held pointless and posted a minus-2. If Nugent-Hopkins is back for Monday's game, he and Ty Rattie make good starts for the week.

Florida Panthers

Playing five times, with four of them counting in fantasy, the Panthers are desperately fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They need the Devils and/or Flyers to stumble in order to make it, but have some measure of control over their own fate, too. The usual suspects, in addition to Nick Bjugstad and Jamie McGinn, all make good starts for the week.

Los Angeles Kings

Fighting for a playoff spot with three games remaining, the Kings are at home to three teams currently in position for the postseason. With Jake Muzzin and Alex Iafallo both sidelined with injuries, Dion Phaneuf and Tanner Pearson move up the depth chart, respectively.

Minnesota Wild

They can no longer move up the standings, but the Wild can still be caught from behind if they aren't careful this week. After playing the Oilers on Monday, the Wild close with a three-game road trip in California. Unfortunately, Ryan Suter is lost for the season with a broken leg. It means Matt Dumba quickly ascends to the top of the depth chart.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs face two playoff bound teams in the Jets and Maple Leafs, with a visit to the Red Wings in between. Although they have been out of the playoff mix for a while, things are looking up a little. Carey Price has turned in some of his better performances this season of late, while Brendan Gallagher is shining up front. Price, Gallagher and probably Jeff Petry all make wise starts, while Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin are probably still worth a look in deeper leagues.

Nashville Predators

Until the Jets cool off or the Golden Knights drop a game, the Predators can still technically be dethroned from their spot as No. 1 seed in the West. However, there's a possibility that could happen on Monday night before the puck drops on a Preds game this week. If the Jets and Knights both lose Monday, none of the Predators' three remaining games for the week will have any impact on the Western Conference standings whatsoever (the Preds play three teams from the East). Keep that in mind when starting them this week, as a rest could be in order for some of the players. Viktor Arvidsson, who's nursing an injury, and Pekka Rinne, who got shelled over the weekend, are two such examples.

New Jersey Devils

Every game for the Devils should matter, as they remain in the thick of the playoff race. While they are sitting in the eighth seed in the East now, they could still technically climb as high as second in the Metropolitan Division. While still getting the bulk of starts, Keith Kinkaid has looked a bit more mortal over the past week. He's still the goaltender to use at the moment, but with Cory Schneider's pedigree, that could change on a dime.

New York Islanders

With only one game of consequence remaining, the Islanders will surely continue their run-and-gun offense for the final week of the season. Anthony Beauvillier is back on a hot streak with Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal, while Tanner Fritz gets a chance up front with John Tavares and Anders Lee, as Josh Bailey is sidelined.

New York Rangers

Closing with a three-game road trip that doesn't take them far from home, the Rangers are another team just playing out the string. The offense has been too spread out lately for any players to really rise to the occasion for fantasy managers. Filip Chytil remains intriguing as the rookie showcases for next year. He has two points in four games and is getting decent ice time with Jimmy Vesey and Mats Zuccarello. With two of the Rangers' games a chance to play spoiler, look for Henrik Lundqvist to get a couple of starts in here against the Devils and Flyers.

Ottawa Senators

With four games remaining this season and three of them coming against playoff-bound teams, the Senators have a chance to make a statement to close the season. However, that doesn't mean they will. Mark Stone seems somewhat unlikely to force his way back from his upper-body injury at this stage, which leaves Matt Duchene, Bobby Ryan and Ryan Dzingel as the only line of consequence. I'd say to stay away from the goaltending, but you already knew that.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers get three non-playoff teams on the docket as they battle to maintain their playoff position. They are one of the three teams the Panthers can still catch to push out of the postseason, so they need to keep winning. Ivan Provorov is finishing strong and will finish with more non-power-play points than Shayne Gostisbehere. Wayne Simmonds is still playing outside of the scoring lines, so he carries some risk. In net, Michal Neuvirth is hurt again, while Brian Elliott could make a return for the final three games and deserves to be on the radar for the week.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have the lightest schedule of the week and, depending on how the playoff picture shapes up by Friday, could have a meaningless finale with the Senators on Saturday. That means the Penguins are not an ideal basket in which to place all your fantasy eggs. If the Penguins beat the Blue Jackets on Thursday in their first game of the week and have a two-point lead on all their Metropolitan foes, it would render Friday's game an opportunity to rest ahead of the playoffs. Last season, the Penguins sat almost half their roster in an inconsequential finale. Be aware that you might only get one game from Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the rest of the Pens' big names when setting your lineup.

San Jose Sharks

While they can no longer chase down the Golden Knights ahead of them, the Sharks are still very much at risk of being caught by the Ducks for home ice advantage. That said, if things go well for the Sharks on Tuesday and Thursday, it's very possible that Saturday's game against the Wild is a chance to sit some players for an extra rest. Furthermore, if the Sharks win Tuesday, and the Ducks lose Wednesday, both the Sharks' final two games would be rendered meaningless to the standings.

St. Louis Blues

With four games remaining and sitting just one point out of a playoff berth, the Blues are driving their own bus here. It's not a great time for both goaltenders to be stumbling, but both Jake Allen and Carter Hutton were embarrassed by the Coyotes on Saturday. Allen was pretty consistent while Hutton was hurt, so he should get the first crack at shouldering the load this week, especially with two wins under his belt this season against the Blackhawks, whom St. Louis is set to play twice.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Bolts still have every opportunity to push for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but they'll need to win all three games and get some help, considering the way the Bruins are playing. In fact, the Bruins could very easily make the Lightning's final two games of the season have no impact on the standings. If Boston wins Tuesday's head-to-head matchup with the Bolts and gets a point against the Panthers on Thursday, Tampa Bay's final two games won't matter to the playoff picture. Approach the Lightning with caution this week, and that includes Andrei Vasilevskiy. Yes, he got you here, but his only guaranteed start is against the hottest team in the East.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs are a curious case, as all three of their remaining games will have no impact on their playoff standings. But coach Mike Babcock is not the type to rest on his laurels with this group. At best, we could see a few Leafs regulars get the night off on Saturday against the Canadiens, but it remains likely that the team's best lineup continues to trot out against the Sabres Monday and the Devils on Thursday.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks will play out four games of little consequence this week, but have their eye to next season. Thatcher Demko made his NHL debut over the weekend in the crease, which was a one-game showcase for the team's future between the pipes (his AHL squad is in the playoffs). Jacob Markstrom, meanwhile, has allowed only one goal in three consecutive starts and has won four straight. He's an interesting gamble for the final week of the season if your goaltending is shaky. Jussi Jokinen also appears to be making a play for next season, scoring six points in his past four games on a line with Bo Horvat.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are one Predators' point away from playing games that won't impact the overall standings. While secure in their own position atop the Pacific Division, the Knights could still mathematically catch the Predators for top overall seed in the West. That said, as soon as the Predators get a point or the Knights lose a game, the standings are settled for Vegas. The Knights are on a three-game Western Canadian road trip against non-playoff teams to close the campaign, so it could be advantageous for fantasy if no one gets a rest. If that is indeed the case, Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore make solid late-season additions.

Washington Capitals

None of the Capitals' remaining games will change their playoff position, but the final game of the season could be against their first-round opponent, which changes the perspective of that game for potentially resting players. Still, with zero implications, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some players get a game or two off this week. From a goaltending perspective, with their position locked, it seems like an opportunity to roll out Braden Holtby for all three games to see if he can get some confidence back before the playoffs start (or to further solidify the need to start Philipp Grubauer in the first round).

Winnipeg Jets

With four games left -- all against non-playoff teams -- and the possibility that all four games matter, the Jets could be one of the better offenses to close the season. Of course, the Predators could put a damper on that on Tuesday with a win against the Panthers, locking the Jets into the second seed in the Central Division. Patrik Laine has been ice cold since an injury scare to his foot, but is in prime position to shake off the rust this week.